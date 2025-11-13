What Would Happen If Yzma Was A Character In 30 Famous Movies

by

Like most of us, Audre Schutte, aka Charamath, grew up watching Disney films. But her relationship with the studio isn’t limited to just that. As time went by, the studio has been constantly finding ways to re-enter her life in one way or another. Be it through college or a friend. However, Audre hasn’t been just inhaling Disney. She’s also exhaled it through an illustration series dedicated entirely to Yzma. That’s right, an entire series just for the power-hungry sorceress from The Emperor’s New Groove.

#1 My Kronk Will Go On

#2 Yzmara

#3 Meryzma

#4 Yzmelle

#5 Kiazma

#6 Minyzma

#7 Thoryzma

#8 Yzma Ursula

#9 Yzmeia

#10 Yzmane

#11 Yzlo Ren

#12 Yzmaenerys

#13 Empress Yzma

#14 Tinkleryzma

#15 Bubbleyzma

#16 Elsma

#17 Yzilo

#18 Sailor Moozma

#19 Peazma

#20 Alizma

#21 Yzmahontas

#22 Yzmida

#23 Yzmine

#24 Yzmarella

#25 Yzmine Genie

#26 Yzmaralda

#27 Yzmonoke

#28 Yzmottie

#29 Yzrey

#30 Bubbleyzma

