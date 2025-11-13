What Would Happen If Yzma Was A Character In 30 Famous Movies

Like most of us, Audre Schutte, aka Charamath, grew up watching Disney films. But her relationship with the studio isn’t limited to just that. As time went by, the studio has been constantly finding ways to re-enter her life in one way or another. Be it through college or a friend. However, Audre hasn’t been just inhaling Disney. She’s also exhaled it through an illustration series dedicated entirely to Yzma. That’s right, an entire series just for the power-hungry sorceress from The Emperor’s New Groove.
More info: charamath.com | Instagram | Facebook | tumblr | Twitter
#1 My Kronk Will Go On
Image source: charamath
#2 Yzmara
Image source: charamath
#3 Meryzma
Image source: charamath
#4 Yzmelle
Image source: charamath
#5 Kiazma
Image source: charamath
#6 Minyzma
Image source: charamath
#7 Thoryzma
Image source: charamath
#8 Yzma Ursula
Image source: charamath
#9 Yzmeia
Image source: charamath
#10 Yzmane
Image source: charamath
#11 Yzlo Ren
Image source: charamath
#12 Yzmaenerys
Image source: charamath
#13 Empress Yzma
Image source: charamath
#14 Tinkleryzma
Image source: charamath
#15 Bubbleyzma
Image source: charamath
#16 Elsma
Image source: charamath
#17 Yzilo
Image source: charamath
#18 Sailor Moozma
Image source: charamath
#19 Peazma
Image source: charamath
#20 Alizma
Image source: charamath
#21 Yzmahontas
Image source: charamath
#22 Yzmida
Image source: charamath
#23 Yzmine
Image source: charamath
#24 Yzmarella
Image source: charamath
#25 Yzmine Genie
Image source: charamath
#26 Yzmaralda
Image source: charamath
#27 Yzmonoke
Image source: charamath
#28 Yzmottie
Image source: charamath
#29 Yzrey
Image source: charamath
#30 Bubbleyzma
Image source: charamath
Follow Us