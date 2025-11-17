Hey Pandas, What’s The Sweetest Thing Someone’s Ever Done For You? (Closed)

Whether it’s the little kid that told you your hair looked pretty or your cat licking your finger (even if it was because you just ate a sandwich), what’s your most heartwarming experience?
#1
My brother and I were extremely at odds. I was going through severe depression and he was a massive trigger for it. I avoided him at all costs.
One day he came home from work and was like, “Hey, I have something for you. Come on.”
My siblings were all excited, so I went with him.
Turns out, he had brought me three German Shepherd puppies from the neighbors to play with. For no other reason than he knew I would like them.
I can’t remember if I thanked him, but I remember trying so hard not to cry.
They were roly-poly little guys that needed extra human attention and the neighbor didn’t have time. They were scared to be petted when I first got them, and I feel like helping them overcome their fear really helped me let go of my depression for a while. It was hard to say goodbye when there were homes ready for them.
My brother and I still don’t really talk, but I am forever grateful.
#2
Every time a new generation of PlayStation is released, my wife saves up to buy one and surprise me with it. So far, she’s successfully gotten me six times!
#3
uh idk my brother lets me use and mess around with his very expensive stuff like his katana and lightsabers
#4
When I was feeling really depressed, my boyfriend played some Disney songs and he said it might help to cheer me up, and it did. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life with anyone else but him, I love him so much, he literally has made my life a whole lot better than it was in the past. My boyfriend is the best person I’ve ever met.
#5
My daughter, if she wakes up when I do, will make my lunch for me as I get ready for work and leave me notes in my lunch wishing me luck, I love yous and draws a cute picture.
#6
After about 5 years of constantly being sick I was finally diagnosed with Lupus. About a year after my diagnosis my health took a turn for the worse. I was to the point I physically could no longer work. I was married with a beautiful little girl who was 6 at the time. We were struggling to make ends meet before I had to quit working and I was so so stressed about how we were going to survive. We were behind on everything, only being able to pay enough that our utilities wouldn’t be shut off or be evicted.
One day my Uncle comes to the house and asks me to get all of my bills together and give them to him. Over the next month him and my Auntie went and paid off all of our remaining balances and credited our accounts to be paid for the next 4 months.
I cried when he told me what they were doing. I thanked him a million times over but told him there was no way I would ever be able to pay him back for it.
All he said to me was, “That’s what family is for. To help you when you can’t help yourself.”
