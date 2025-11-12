Why Not Paint Pennywise With Wine?

by

I wanted to show a comparison of the original Pennywise with the new one. I wasn’t exactly sure how I wanted to create them so I painted them separate and photoshopped them together.

Each painting was created using wine … yes, that’s right, wine. A good mixture of Baco Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon wine for both!

More info: paintingwithwine.ca

Original Pennywise from IT. A mixture of Cabernet Sauvignon and Baco Noir Wine

Remake of Pennywise from IT. A mixture of Cabernet Sauvignon and Baco Noir Wine

Couldn’t leave out the balloon! Again, a mixture of Cabernet Sauvignon and Baco Noir Wine

The final piece!! Photoshopped together to showcase the difference between the two

Patrick Penrose
