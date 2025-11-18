Don’t Miss Out! These 22 Amazon Big Deal Day 1 Deals Are Selling Out Fast

Amazon Big Deal Day 1 has officially kicked off, and we’re already filling our carts like it’s a competitive sport. From sleek organizing essentials like packing cubes and hangers to cozy comforts like fluffy blankets and mattress toppers, these deals are the perfect excuse to refresh your space and your style. And if you’re looking to upgrade your self-care game, get ready for everything from lint rollers to water flossers, because this sale is about to cover all your needs (and wants!).
Whether you’re organizing, upgrading, or just treating yourself, this sale has something for everyone. And trust us, your wallet is about to get a serious break. So grab that cart, check your bank balance (or don’t), and start adding these must-have items before they’re gone!
#1 Make Your Home Look Like The Great Hall At Hogwarts With These Brilliant Floating LED Candles With Remote Control
Review: “I love these floating candles! Brings me back to Hogwarts and I love that Hermione’s wand turns them off and on!! Makes for a wonderful Halloween decoration for my hallway 😍” – Sarah B.
Image source: Amazon.com, Kelsey
#2 Buyer Beware: You Might Never Want To Get Out Of Bed Once You Bring Out This Super Soft Throw Blanket
Review: “I love how comfortable this blanket is. My cat can’t stop making biscuits on this. It is the perfect length and keeps me warm. This blanket is a quality product.” – Sunshine
Image source: Amazon.com
#3 Compression Packing Cubes Nearly Doubles The Amount Of Things You Can Stuff In Your Suitcase. We Can’t Promise Anything About The Weight Though…
Review: “My friend recommended I get these for my 11 day trip abroad and they made a huge difference to packing! The compression definitely saved space in my suitcase and helped me keep my clothes organized. The quality of the bags is great, tough fabric and strong zipper. Would definitely recommend.”- Amber M
Image source: Amazon.com, Andrea
#4 Under Cabinet LED Lights Allows You To Keep The Pesky Big Lights Off, While Still Having A Functional Kitchen
Review: “I Have purchased these lights about six times. I have them in my kitchen, my wardrobe in the bedroom, my hallway closet, my armoire in the family room, and my office. I purchased them for one of my friends and just ordered two sets for my son and daughter-in-law and two more for me. I like to have backups that are already recharged so I don’t have to wait for them to fully charge—I have spares- a great way to go.” – Patricia M. Campbell
Image source: Amazon.com, Claudia
#5 Give Your Backside The Royal Treatment With A Memory Foam Cushion That Is A Posture Saver
Review: “So much nicer than I ever expected. This tushy cushion is so comfortable. What a difference it makes to put your buns on this seat. I lost a lot of weight and it’s been hurting to sit. I officially have a bony butt. Enter this wonderful padded butt cloud. I’m taking it with me everywhere everywhere I go.” – Anna Ashley
Image source: Amazon.com, DrBLovemore
#6 It Is Time To Take Adulting To The Kitchen With A Silverware Set That Isn’t Mismatched And Tarnished
Review: “These are such a good value. They seem very durable and haven’t scratched easily. They’re very clean-looking and the sharp knives seem good for the price. I bought another set!” – A&J
Image source: Amazon.com, Mama H
#7 Do We Still Have To Tell You How Amazing The Chom Chom Roller Is? Its Reusable, Effective, And Super Easy To Use!
Review: “I love how u can just reuse it over and over again, picks up the hair great! I thought it was a reusable sticky roller, but instead it has a velvet like material and squeegee kinda flap that helps pick up the hair and stores it in the back compartment. Helps keeps allergies down being able to easily remove cat hair off bed, etc. (haven’t tested on dog fur)” – Britney
Image source: Amazon.com, RareReviewer
#8 Professional Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray Is For All Of Us Who Has A Little Too Much Calf For That Gorgeous Pair Of Boots We Have Been Eyeing
Review: “This stuff is great! I bought really cute pair of pumps, but run a bit small! I sprayed my shoes with this stuff and wore thick socks & they totally stretched them out!” – Ethelou
Image source: Amazon.com, Patricia Davis
#9 Water Flosser Is The New Buzzword In The Dentistry World. Don’t Be Left Behind!
Review: “I bought this product thinking it was going to be another cheaply made terrible water flosser, but boy was I wrong. This water flosser is made with great material and the battery last almost a month now and I haven’t needed to charge it. It can also hold quite a bit of water so theirs no need to keep on refilling It mid way. My gums have felt way cleaner and healthier ever since I started using it. If your looking to buy it I wouldn’t hesitate it also comes with a 24 month warranty incase it breaks.” – Ismael
Image source: Amazon.com, Tahjae S.
#10 We Are Thoroughly Convinced Our Life Would Be More Organized Once We Get One Of These Mini Bluetooth Label Printers
Review: “Kicking my self for not purchasing sooner! Great color, super light weight and compact, EASY to follow setup as there arent a million things to download or log in for! Use it for my kids stuff (have washed the labels and they’ve held up for multiple uses) and for myself! Worth every penny” – MM
Image source: Amazon.com, D
#11 A Queen Size Mattress Topper Takes Your Sleeping Experience To Royal Heights
Review: “Listen… I was ready to return my mattress (which is new). I had the pickup scheduled. I canceled it and searched for toppers instead. THIS one in particular has made a complete difference. I promise you will not be disappointed. I just might order another one for even MORE comfort. It made my unbearable mattress actually bearable. It’s so good and I’m beyond happy with my purchase.” – Nicole Gales
Image source: Amazon.com, Jessica
#12 With This Fast Charging Long USB C Charger You Can Stay On Your Side Of The Bed, Even If The Outlet Is Way On The Other Side
Review: “Great product. Works exactly as described. I don’t know how people function with the standard length charging cords, and not these extended 10ft cords.” – TK
Image source: Amazon.com, April H.
#13 It Doesn’t Get Much More Luxurious Than A Long Soak With A Bathtub Pillow For Added Comfort
Review: “I love that this is machine washable which prevents smell. Air drys well! Doesn’t fall apart like some others that I’ve used in the past. Suction on the back works great! Overall, comfortable & great for a relaxing bath!” – Parker
Image source: Amazon.com, hannah
#14 Wasting Space On A TV Is So Last Year. Rather Try This Mini Bluetooth Projector With Screen For An At-Home Cinema Experience
Review: “I love this projector the quality of the picture is very good. You can place it anywhere and it shows perfectly. The sound quality is great you can also adjust the sound as well by adding a speaker. This projector comes with the option of adding a fire stick/amazon you can also use your computer or phone as well. This was very easy to install. Firestick does not come with the projector you have to buy separately.” – Kionna
Image source: Amazon.com, Eric J Levinson
#15 Instead Of Making Hay While The Sun Shines, Make Power! This Solar-Power Charger Power Bank Has Your Back When Low-Battery Anxiety Strikes
Review: “Got this for our Montana vacation and it worked great 👍 kept our phoned charged and the solar power helped charge the device as well 😀 very durable and held up in the weather conditions like the rain storm that came through when we were hiking. The flashlight worked great as well 👍 we started our hike at 5am and the light was bright and very helpful to see the trail ahead 😀 I’m happy with this product” – Kim
Image source: Amazon.com, Bree Paskiewicz
#16 You Can Juice Up Your Phone Even On A Short Commute Thanks To This Super Fast Car Charger USB
Review: “This adapter is great! It works as advertised. Others I’ve ordered said fast charging but it didn’t fast charge. I’m very happy with this product and will be ordering another for my husband.” – Sheneka S
Image source: Amazon.com, Jason
#17 Premium Wooden Hangers Are A Sure Fire Way To Get That Boutique Look In Your Closet, No Matter If Your Clothes Are Bargain Finds
Review: “I think I have now replaced all of the hangers in our house with these. I absolutely love them. They are sturdy and give a lovely uniform and tidy look to my closets!”- cj
Image source: Amazon.com, Katherine
#18 Get That Fresh-From-The-Salon Look In The Comfort Of Your Own Home With This Heated Round Brush
Review: “This is very easy to use, doesn’t feel cheap and works better on the curly hair close to my scalp. My arms aren’t so good up high and my straightener always leaves a bump in my hair, this does not! Smooths the curls without my having to go over and over it, exposing my hair to too much heat. The secret though is small sections!” – Lisa
Image source: Amazon.com, Zara Valeria Flores Bárcena
#19 This Aluminum Desktop Cellphone Stand Might Be Compact, But It Is Sturdy As Anything, Keeping Your Most Valued Possession Safe During Office Hours
Review: “I like the sturdiness of this phone stand, and the holder on top pivots well at good angles for viewing. The bottom opening for the purpose of charging the phone is great, too. I have the silver, and it is sleek looking!” – Kindle Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Jesus Barrios
#20 Turn Your Sockets Into A Multi-Charging Station With This USB Charger Block
Review: “With watches and phones to charge, as well as other countertop items like lamps and fans, this power splitter is perfect for our daily use. It’s as compact as can be, and the USB slots prevent us from needing to crowd the outlet with even more adapters. Works great, great value.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Will i am
#21 Your Chicken Salad Will Never Be The Same After You Get Your Hands On This Chicken Shredder
Review: “After cooking a few chicken breasts I cut them up in a few pieces, put them in the shredder, do a few twists left & right and done. Perfectly shredded chicken in just a few seconds. No muscle needed it was super easy. I even bought 1 for my mom I was so impressed with it.” – aaron odell
Image source: Amazon.com, Paris Henry
#22 This Travel Toiletry Bag Is A Pack-Up-And-Go Solution For Frequent Travellers
Review: “I spend a lot of time away from home dog sitting for people. When I first opened it, I thought it would be small. As soon as I opened the bag I was shocked. The size is perfect, I was able to put all my toiletries, makeup, medications in it. It also has a hook to hang it up. Excellent value, and keeps everything perfectly organized. It’s super durable, and easy to clean.” – Sarah
Image source: Amazon.com, Mallory Pope
