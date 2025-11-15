Hey Pandas, What’s One Of Your Comfort Characters? (Closed)

Share the characters that make you feel comfy.
#1
I have quite a few as of right now, but my 5 highest ones would be:
1. Maki Harukawa (DRV3)
2. Kaito Momota (DRV3)
3. Kaede Akamatsu (DRV3)
4. Kirumi Tojo (DRV3)
5. Eijiro Kirishima (MHA)
#2
Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop is probably the most chill one for me.
#3
Linda Belcher from Bob´s Burgers
#4
I have a lot but the one I probably love the most right now is Snowkit from warriors! What about you?
#5
Probably Ibuki Mioda
