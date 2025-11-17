30 Times People DIYed Their Homes Into Perfection And Shared It In This Group (New Pics)

No matter if you’re renting or have your own place, it is important to make it feel like home. To do that, sometimes all you need is to bring in some new plants and hang up your favorite pictures or art on the walls. Other times, you need to get a little bit more elaborate to inject your personality into your space. That is where one starts taking up various DIY projects.

DIY can be as simple as decorating frames, making coasters, or organizing your indoor green space. But it can also get very involved with painting walls, sanding down cabinets, and buying plywood. The size of your project depends on your enthusiasm.

The people in the list below have various degrees of skill and eagerness, but they all put their heart into making their home theirs. They all shared their achievements in the Home Decorating Ideas subreddit where people celebrate everything from small organizational adjustments to full-on room makeovers. Scroll down to see the most impressive recent additions and check out our previous post for more DIY goodness.

#1 Ancestry Gallery Wall With Thrifted Frames And B&w Photos Of Family (My Quarantine Project)

Image source: toxicshock999

#2 My Dreamy Flower Garden On The Balcony

Image source: PeaPolarHare

#3 My Works. (Da Vinci, Andy Warhol, Frida)

Image source: Minikinsanlar

#4 Moody Victorian/Dark Academia Bathroom Reno!

Image source: mushm0m

#5 Tried To Transform This Corner Under The Stairs

Image source: aj-2103

#6 Before And After. The Difference A Bit Of Paint Can Make

Image source: Sashavoo, Sashavoo

#7 My Pride And Joy Now And In January

Image source: spider_mite_

#8 Lots Of Green In Our Kitchen Transformation

Image source: poppiipan

#9 Before & After Of My Brother’s Room As A Surprise

Image source: EmploymentVivid4736

#10 Military Housing Spring Refresh

Image source: pizzainertia

#11 My Little Corner Of The World

Image source: goodtobegrimm

#12 I Make Pictures From Dry Pressed Flowers

Image source: Bohemialife1

#13 I Designed 3 Custom Murals For A Client’s Nursery And I Am So Tickled With How They Turned Out

Image source: gold_suit

#14 Living Room Makeover (I Love The Pink)

Image source: Kyliekll

#15 Updated Living Room Pics

Image source: Tim-in-CA

#16 Made My Spare Room A Little Den Lite!

Image source: shell_raiser

#17 Added A Little Color

Image source: beaulogna0

#18 My Husband Painted Our Pantry Black & Installed Some New Shelving Im In Love

Image source: eviesadoll

#19 After And Before Of My Condo’s Living Room

Image source: shuamort

#20 House Update, What Do You Think?

Image source: [deleted]

#21 Bathroom Refresh: Make New Friends, But Keep The Gold

Image source: toxicshock999

#22 Creating A Little Zen Corner With Ocean Blurs

Image source: Eastern-Blood-8868

#23 Crochet Fruit Slices For Kitchen Decor – It Was My Gift To My Sister For Housewarming Party!

Image source: AmbitiousWinter869

#24 My Mum Decided To Redecorate My Room

Image source: wusterine

#25 A Local Artist Just Finished This Mural In Our Master Bedroom!

Image source: frequencity

#26 Our Candy Wall Is Complete!

Image source: Myneckmyguac

#27 What Is Athena Calderone’s Design Style?

Image source: desesparatechicken

#28 Everything About This Color Blocking Is Yes

Image source: guneeshac

#29 Our Bathroom, Toilet And Laundry Transformation

Image source: poppiipan

#30 My Little Bedroom Bar Cart

Image source: [deleted]

