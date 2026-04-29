We All Apologize Differently – These 27 Questions Show Exactly How You Do It

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Sorry is one of the most overused words in the English language. It’s also one of the most misused.

Some people say it before they’ve even had time to process what happened. Others wait so long that it stops having any meaning. And then there are the ones who’d rather fix the problem quietly and skip the whole conversation.

The way you handle it when things go wrong tells you more about yourself than most things will. This quiz looks at 27 situations to figure out exactly what your style is.

Pick what feels most like you and see if your apologies actually mean something – or if sorry is just a word you use to end the conversation.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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