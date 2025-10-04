Times Elderly People Were Just So Clueless With Technology, It Resulted In These 80 Fails

Even I, a member of Gen Z, or a digital native as they call it, who grew up with technology, feel like I’m falling behind in knowing about all the new apps, glitzy phones, computers, and who knows what else. So imagine the struggle of those who were raised on magazines, TV, and radio. They simply aren’t used to things advancing this quickly, so their attempts at technology are usually full of trial and error, which we sometimes can’t help but find hilarious.
This TikTok recently invited people to share many such instances, which we gathered in the list below for a little weekend pick-me-up. To find these stories, all you have to do is scroll down!
#1
My mom couldn’t login to her Disney plus account so she called Disney Land
Image source: Ash, Getty Images
#2
when Facebook used to prompt you to write a status by saying how are you today, my dad posted I’m good who’s this
Image source: meesh, Joshua Hoehne
#3
My dad drove to the Amazon warehouse near us to get me an Amazon gift card for Christmas.
Image source: angelarenefisher, Yender Gonzalez
#4
My dad got asked to officiate a wedding once. He spent months on a “course”. We told him he can just get a daily thing at the court house. No mam, this man made himself a full on PASTOR without knowing it.
Image source: Susanna Sarko
#5
My grandma tries to play solitaire with me on Facebook and shares it to her timeline and tags me when it’s my turn…
Image source: kraftee1, the_progressive
#6
My mom called a stranger about a thousand times to vote for American idol and he politely took her vote each time.
Image source: Jen
#7
My grandpa hears you mention you’re not feeling good in any capacity and he does a whole Google research, prints, binds & laminates his findings to help you
Image source: Steffrestivo
#8
My mom broke up with a guy using a screenshot of the text I sent her telling her what to say
Image source: Kristine Jenster, SHVETS production
#9
my grandma used to think Obama was posting to her when he’d post on Facebook so she’d reply to all his posts something like “thank you for letting me know, Mr. President.”
Image source: Michelle 🌻
#10
my aunt once accidentally applied to be deployed overseas with the navy
Image source: stephany <33, Jeffrey F Lin
#11
my grandma tried to order my aunt chandelier earrings for her birthday and accidentally order a MOTORIZED DENTAL CHAIR.
Image source: Barbara, freepik
#12
My mum has the local fish and chip shop as her emergency contact on her phone
Image source: Girlwiththecutedogs
#13
My parents went to AT&T and asked them to change their relationship status on facebook to married.
Image source: Leslie Blair, Mike Mozart
#14
My mom doordashed a steak from one restaurant TO ANOTHER RESTAURANT
Image source: markdengler175, frimufilms
#15
my dad called me upset he couldnt log in to his email. I went over and he was typing his password into Google search
#16
MY MOM DID THAT WITH UBER FOR ME!! she was like “there’s no reason your driver needs to know you social security number. i was like ??? mom delete everything you’re doing
Image source: eden
#17
My dad bought a whole new printer bc he didn’t know how to replace the ink
Image source: Jo Shmo, New Africa
#18
Mine asked me for directions to the closest App Store
Image source: Emily
#19
My grandma has 24 Facebook profiles bc when she forgets her password she’ll make another
Image source: leiko 🌺
#20
A Lyft driver knocked on our door bc my dad accidentally ordered an ride from San Diego to LA
Image source: Moneytreee123, Paul Hanaoka
#21
My mom took a personality test and somehow got Scientology books sent to our house
Image source: pretzel lover
#22
“Why do they need my damn car insurance information? Anyway…”
Image source: Jordan, Getty Images
#23
One time my mom sold me on Facebook marketplace
Image source: cuntessa8432
#24
My mom once sent me a screenshot of her phone home screen to try to show me the crack in it
Image source: natalie
#25
My grandma shared a pic of a random garden. Then she commented on that same post later saying “wow, you have a beautiful garden.” Then later she replied to her own comment and said “you should come see my garden one day.” A post 3 comments and an invitation and it was all her. Bless her sweet heart!
Image source: Ashley T
#26
When my mom gets locked out of any app she drives 40 minutes to the Apple Store
Image source: User4785932616, Seongjin Park
#27
My mom somehow defaulted her uber to Africa…she lives in upstate NY….
Image source: Kara
#28
My aunt is constantly posting random people’s names as her facebook status. She’s trying to search for the person’s page.
Image source: Elisa
#29
My mom has only ever posted 2 tiktoks. One was my son as a newborn. The other was my dad’s necrotic foot injury. Both used Shaboozey audio
Image source: user2203387328711, cottonbro studio
#30
my dad tried booking a holiday to canada online and managed to somehow apply for citizenship instead
Image source: Amelka
#31
I couldn’t call my mom for a week because it would go straight to voicemail so I thought she died and called the hospital. Turns out she blocked me and couldn’t figure out how to unlock me…
Image source: Maya🙃
#32
One time my aunt was showing my family how instacart worked and accidentally accepted a cart and had to go shop and deliver it lol
Image source: andrewstromme
#33
My dad once got really excited that “Taylor Swift had tweeted at him.” In fact, he had just received an email notification that she’d posted something on twitter
Image source: El ✨
#34
Mine deleted maps from both his & my moms phones bc he thinks that’s how the govt tracks him
Image source: mollz
#35
My MIL sends me my own posts and stories on IG
Image source: Angie Hernandez
#36
My grandma will screen shot my pictures then print them out and give them to me as Christmas gifts
Image source: Marg
#37
yesterday i found my mom recording on her phone, a YouTube video playing on her laptop because she wanted to listen to the song again
Image source: jinx 🎀
#38
my mom paid for a flashlight app on her iphone
Image source: skye | alt style | ootd
#39
My grandma wrote “LOL” on someone’s Facebook post about their husband dying. She thought it meant lots of love 😭 she called me asking why everyone in the comments was upset 😂
Image source: Jessica
#40
My dad takes photos by opening the notes app, pressing the paper clip, then selecting take photo. And then wonders where his pictures go.
Image source: sourpatchcycles
#41
My grandparents tried to sign up for Instagram and immediately got a 30 day ban??
Image source: Lauren
#42
my grandpa was watching call of duty gameplay videos thinking they were real povs of the war…..
Image source: ang ୧ 🍰‧₊˚ 🍓 ⋅ ☆
#43
my mom took a picture of her computer screen because she wanted me to see something. she printed the picture and then took a picture of the picture she printed and emailed it to me.
Image source: natalie drue.
#44
My mom couldn’t figure out where the emoji keyboard was so she screenshotted a previously texted emoji and then cropped and pasted it into my text. It was like 4 pixels
Image source: steph
#45
I had to explain to my grandma what Wi-Fi is and why it’s different from Netflix and why you have to buy both
Image source: Bro it’s me?!
#46
My grandpa thinks the emails he receives from Facebook are directly from me so whenever I post something I get a phone call from him telling me he got my email 😭😭 I’ve tried explaining it and that is what he believes
Image source: angie 🤍
#47
My sister put her own cell phone number as the “If found, call: …” number on her cell phone.
Image source: Silver the Plant
#48
my mom told me to check out the 4th post on Instagram because she thought everyone had the same feed
Image source: one with the weave ✨️
#49
My dad made an Instagram one day and ONLY followed Kim Kardashian and never logged back in.
Image source: sasa
#50
I showed my mom my crush on Facebook and she accidentally tagged me on his profile picture. BYE
Image source: Rosie Posie’s spam 🇵🇭🇦🇲
#51
My mom emails me Instagram reels
Image source: Anna🌺
#52
My dad will post a video on Facebook and in the parts where it says “comment” he will literally put “No comment”
Image source: marie
#53
My Father-in-law signs all of his Facebook comments with “-Gary” like Gary, we know who you are 😭
Image source: Mariah ✨☕️🔮
#54
my grandma posted a picture of her credit card to her Facebook story. No idea what she was even trying to do.
Image source: Hannah
#55
meanwhile my grandma who was in MEMORY CARE figured out how to order an uber for herself (she wasn’t allowed to leave)
Image source: madi
#56
We saw a house for sale that we were interested in. Decided to contact the (elderly) owners and they were confused. Turned out the husband put the house up for sale by accident
Image source: Zornags 🇪🇺
#57
My mom accidentally posted my utility bill on Instagram
Image source: McKenna Mills
#58
my grandma was watching a military going home video and accidentally live streamed her crying and posted it on facebook
Image source: _tacobella29
#59
My dad prints memes to bring to his cousins house to show him. Full page, full color prints.
Image source: B El
#60
My grandma firmly believes you can call in a Lyft and pay them when they pick you up, in cash. The concept that it’s not a cab is not sinking in for her
Image source: Khyia
#61
my grandma was frustrated why she couldn’t open any of her apps. she was tapping on a screenshot of her home screen
Image source: Abu the Poo
#62
Mine deletes recent calls from his phone because he thinks they can still hear him
Image source: Kay⚜️ NOLA
#63
My dad got a scam message on WhatsApp and was all freaked out after they “sent him a picture of him in his office asking when he took it”. How would they have gotten this picture of me?! It was his profile picture.
Image source: Irma Gerd
#64
My nana just called me today because she accidentally posted a picture of herself without makeup on Facebook to tell me she’s suing the man from cricket who was at her house the day before because he MUSTVE posted that photo of her and she’s filing a formal complaint because she can’t fathom that it was her
Image source: valentine 💌
#65
my mom LITERALLY did this with Uber, and then thought she was ordering rides but she was really picking them up so they banned her since she wouldn’t show up
Image source: user
#66
My grandma printed out the Dr appointment “click to confirm appointment” email
Image source: jeremy.fahling
#67
my dad tried to google something and got redirected to some other website and in the search bar he typed: “hello i was told 2 come 2 u 4 help”
Image source: humpback whale #85
#68
My mom thought LOL meant log on later. So whenever she would be talking to people on Facebook or anything and see lol she just thought Facebook was too full for her to be on it so she would log off and go back later
Image source: Elli 🖤
#69
One time my mom couldn’t find her phone so she filled out the contact form on my business website saying “brooke it’s mom I lost my phone call me”
Image source: brooke burns
#70
My mom had a random appliance repair company as her only emergency contact on her iPhone medical ID
Image source: Elizabeth
#71
My grandma was told she could see her Costco receipts in her app. I went onto her app… she hadn’t logged in, but was searching receipts into the product search bar
Image source: Lauren
#72
my highschool teacher went live on facebook for 47 hours one time.
Image source: P
#73
My mom applied for a job over Facebook messenger. Gave them her SSN and everything!
Image source: Elizabeth Langley
#74
My dad made the whole fam smile and wave for a video to my brother on Thanksgiving and then posted it in a FB marketplace listing he made to sell antique bottles
Image source: Emily Paige
#75
My dad got lost in Olive Garden and used Google Maps to find the exit
Image source: Nat
#76
My dad randomly “😮” reacts my texts but he has no idea how it happens. He works on machines that test for nuclear radiation for a living.
Image source: hannah💜
#77
My mom kept ordering Chipotle and she was confused as to why she would only get the tortilla 😭 she never added anything 😂😂😂
Image source: Garcia
#78
Probably him on the app: “oh wow I didn’t know I could pick the color and model of the car that picked me up!”
Image source: Heather 🤍
#79
My grandma accidentally went live this morning, it’s just her eyes peaking over the camera and her scrolling with Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter playing in the background
Image source: B I A N C A
#80
My dad signed up for Apple Music and instead of using the Apple Music app he purchased like $300 worth of songs from iTunes..
Image source: Patricia
