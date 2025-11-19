This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Street photography captures the everyday moments that make life extraordinary, and sometimes, the most memorable subjects aren’t people at all—they’re dogs. From curious pups roaming city sidewalks to loyal companions waiting patiently by their owners, dogs add a layer of charm and spontaneity to urban scenes.
For this article, we’ve gathered photos shared by the Street Photographers Foundation, each featuring dogs as the stars of the frame. These images, taken by talented photographers from around the world, offer a fresh perspective on life in the city—where every corner holds a story, and sometimes, it’s told best with wagging tails and floppy ears.
More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com
#1
Photo by Choebay
#2
Photo by John Mary
#3
Photo by Thaeron Humfry
#4
Photo by JI Taotao
#5
Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia
#6
Photo by Charlie Mackinnon
#7
Photo by Charles Toby
#8
Photo by Shriyash Kanekar
#9
Photo by William Vanderson
#10
Photo by Camilo Delgado Castilla
#11
Photo by Ankur Acharya
#12
Photo by Ilana Rose
#13
Photo by Christopher Gunson
#14
Photo by Nesam Keshavarz
#15
Photo by Maciej Dakowicz
#16
Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia
#17
Photo by Anthimos Ntagkas
#18
Photo by Alen Bruce
#19
Photo by Ramunas Danisevicius
#20
Photo by Joe Tabacca
#21
Photo by Dimitris Makrygiannakis
#22
Photo by Sari Aiza
#23
Photo by Shirley Baker
#24
Photo by Dave Street Photo
#25
Photo by Moises Levy
#26
Photo by Helen Levitt
#27
Photo by Thomas Mor
#28
Photo by Jad Jadsada
#29
Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia
#30
Photo by Vivian Maier
#31
Photo by Tilo Nurmi
#32
Photo by Adam Miller
#33
Photo by Sonya Newell-Smith
#34
Photo by Robert Doisneau
#35
Photo by Thomas Hoepker
