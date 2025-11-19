This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

by

Street photography captures the everyday moments that make life extraordinary, and sometimes, the most memorable subjects aren’t people at all—they’re dogs. From curious pups roaming city sidewalks to loyal companions waiting patiently by their owners, dogs add a layer of charm and spontaneity to urban scenes.

For this article, we’ve gathered photos shared by the Street Photographers Foundation, each featuring dogs as the stars of the frame. These images, taken by talented photographers from around the world, offer a fresh perspective on life in the city—where every corner holds a story, and sometimes, it’s told best with wagging tails and floppy ears.

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Photo by Choebay

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#2

Photo by John Mary

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#3

Photo by Thaeron Humfry

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#4

Photo by JI Taotao

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#5

Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#6

Photo by Charlie Mackinnon

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#7

Photo by Charles Toby

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#8

Photo by Shriyash Kanekar

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#9

Photo by William Vanderson

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#10

Photo by Camilo Delgado Castilla

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#11

Photo by Ankur Acharya

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#12

Photo by Ilana Rose

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#13

Photo by Christopher Gunson

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#14

Photo by Nesam Keshavarz

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#15

Photo by Maciej Dakowicz

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#16

Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#17

Photo by Anthimos Ntagkas

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#18

Photo by Alen Bruce

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#19

Photo by Ramunas Danisevicius

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#20

Photo by Joe Tabacca

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#21

Photo by Dimitris Makrygiannakis

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#22

Photo by Sari Aiza

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#23

Photo by Shirley Baker

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#24

Photo by Dave Street Photo

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#25

Photo by Moises Levy

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#26

Photo by Helen Levitt

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#27

Photo by Thomas Mor

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#28

Photo by Jad Jadsada

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#29

Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#30

Photo by Vivian Maier

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#31

Photo by Tilo Nurmi

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#32

Photo by Adam Miller

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#33

Photo by Sonya Newell-Smith

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#34

Photo by Robert Doisneau

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#35

Photo by Thomas Hoepker

This Account Shares Amusing Street Photos—And Here Are The 35 Best Dog-Themed Examples

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Left The Navy To Travel The World & Take Photographs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Man Or Woman? Androgynous Model Poses As Both To Challenge Gender Stereotypes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
73 Mother’s Day Wishes To Celebrate The Guardian Angel In Your Life
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
69 Stylish Seniors That Prove Age Is Just A Number
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Times People Didn’t Hold Back And Were Brutally Honest About Their Work On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Like To Draw Skulls, And Here Is My Art Journey (9 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.