People Online Are Tired Of Explaining Why These 40 Widely Believed Stereotypes Are Wrong

The internet has given voice to millions challenging the oversimplified labels we’ve accepted for too long. From outdated gender roles to misunderstood mental health conditions, these persistent stereotypes shape how we view others and ourselves, often without us even realizing it. While some misconceptions seem harmless on the surface, they carry real consequences—limiting opportunities, damaging self-image, and reinforcing prejudice.
Many began as convenient shortcuts for understanding complex groups but hardened into “facts” that resist correction despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. This collection brings together forty stubborn stereotypes that internet users are actively working to dismantle. Some may surprise you, others might make you question beliefs you’ve held for decades. What makes these particular misconceptions so frustrating isn’t just their inaccuracy—it’s their remarkable staying power in an age when information to disprove them is just a click away.
#1
That old people are out of touch. Some are. Some aren’t. Some are way cooler than you.
Image source: thamonsta
#2
One of the stereotypes I hate most about women, is that people assume that all women want children, that it’s in their biology and they are naturally born mothers.
Image source: Winter-Sky-123
#3
That certain animal ‘parts’ have healing/magical properties. Like tiger whiskers protect the wearer or rhino horn cures impotence and hangovers.
Image source: storm-in-a-teapot
#4
Doing stuff by yourself. Some people here get almost hysterical when they describe eating at a restaurant or seeing a movie by yourself. I guarantee you that if you’re behaving normally, no one else gives the tiniest of s***s if you went out by yourself.
Image source: doublethink_21
#5
That fast food workers are dumb. Used to work in fast food and realised a good majority of the public are incredibly stupid.
Image source: RyanD1211
#6
Boomers, hands down. The vast majority of boomers are sweet elderly people who are nice to talk to. Not racist caricatures that spout nonsense all the time.
Image source: Turnbob73
#7
Chronically ill/disabled people don’t exaggerate symptoms for attention. Generally we downplay how much pain we’re in.
Image source: rotatingruhnama
#8
Women are just “on their period” when they get angry or sad. Like I’m sorry maybe I’m mad because you’re an idiot.
Image source: SollicitusOwl
#9
Blue-collared jobs sometimes are looked down upon in media, but in reality, skilled trades are often in high demand and well-respected.
Image source: Minute_Chemist7325
#10
Boys playing with dolls (or other traditional feminine toys) will turn them gay. Or that anything will turn people gay or lesbian.
Image source: Lmh68
#11
I can’t stand the people that think you have to be physically disabled to be disabled. Mental disability is real, and its bs to get told “well you don’t looked disabled” when you have to fight every second of the day, pretending to be normal and keep yourself together until you can get home!
Image source: Tamahii
#12
That you have even the smallest chance of becoming a billionaire. People don’t understand the orders of magnitude difference between even a low level multi-millionaire and a billionaire. At 100 million dollars, you’re still 10 times closer to homelessness than you are to becoming a billionaire. Stop trying to get there. Stop voting for people and policy that promise you that opportunity. The only way these people achieve that wealth is through siphoning it away from everyone else.
Image source: NotAlwaysGifs
#13
That we use 10% of our brain. Power or capacity, this was actually proven to be not true.
Image source: SadFront7566
#14
Men who are nurses. Nobody cares in real life.
Image source: legoclover
#15
I have to say wearing glasses and having braces. No one called me four eyes. No one called me tinsel teeth. Believe me, I was made fun of as a kid, but those weren’t the reasons.
Image source: tiny_book_worm
#16
That GMOs are bad. Without GMOs, we wouldn’t have a lot of the food we have today.
Image source: Th3MadCreator
#17
That if you are not the stereotype of your race then you are trying to act like another race.
Image source: butt_nut_bandit
#18
I (white) married a black woman so I have a “thing” for black women. I just found a cool person to share my life with, it’s not that deep. I mean, I have a thing NOW, but I wasn’t looking for a black woman going in to dating.
Image source: wclure
#19
Don’t donate to charities at and big stores that ask for you to round up. They take your money, donate it and then THEY deduct it from their taxes. Skip the middle man and donate directly.
Image source: DarthLeprechaun
#20
That you have to wait 24 hours before filing a missing person report.
#21
All Middle easterners assumed to be Muslims when there are many that aren’t.
Image source: NasisCool
#22
Not wearing makeup. The media and Internet are full of all the pressure to wear makeup but I work with HUNDREDS of women and maybe a third of us sometimes wear lipstick or eyeliner? I can count on one hand the ones who wear foundation. Nobody says anything. Even the college president was barefaced giving a plenary speech and at commencement. There’s no stigma for me wearing some color when I feel like it either. It’s just not relevant to anyone’s interests.
Image source: manycoloredshiny
#23
That immigrants are taking our jobs. Like seriously. If every immigrant, legal or otherwise disappeared tomorrow, it wouldn’t do a single positive thing for me personally, much less the wider economy
Image source: squirtloaf
#24
Vaccines cause Autisim.
Image source: thugbunny12
#25
Maybe wanting to stay single. Media portrays it as a desperate cry for love, but in reality, it’s pretty liberating!
Image source: Marvin2212
#26
Used to be ASE Certified and had an automotive career for two years before I left due to realizing I had no future in it. Most people won’t admit it but they won’t believe anything I tell them about what’s wrong with their car despite my extensive knowledge and experience along with schooling and certifications, and an overall very conspicuous passion for working on cars. Doesn’t matter, they see b***s and think I’m cosplaying as a mechanic for attention. I had to be perfect or I wasn’t good enough while the 19 year old working next to me gets promoted with no certifications at all, and proceeds to cause a customers tie rod end to come loose. Stereotypes can hurt. They can ruin careers. They ruined mine.
Image source: dashielle-coyote
#27
That tax breaks for the wealthy will allow some of their wealth to “trickle down” to us poors. Something is trickling down on us, but it’s not money.
Image source: JPMoney81
#28
Slightly niche perhaps, but my kids always had trouble buying Fathers Day cards for me because I didn’t spend my evenings down the pub, fish or play golf.
Image source: hazps
#29
That shaving makes hair grow back thicker and longer.
Image source: DazzlingDifficulty36
#30
That your employer will be there for you when times are bad. Build a savings. Keep a savings. You are a liability to them, not an asset, and will ditch you the moment they can profit from it.
Image source: islandsimian
#31
Dollar stores are generally a worse food value based on size/quantity. Sure it’s $1, but the $2.25 box at the grocery store has 500% more food by weight, therefore is a much better value. You’re paying a little less to get a lot less.
Image source: Andrew8Everything
#32
That being out in cold weather will make you catch a Cold. The cold is a virus you catch from others and nothing to do with the outside temperature.
Image source: The_Geordie_Gripster
#33
That CEO’s and Owners should get X amount higher salary because they assume all of the risk. No they don’t. If the company folds they claim bankruptcy (difficult, expensive, long process for normal people, easy for the wealthy who have lawyers on retainer who specialize in it) and go try again. They really don’t have any risk once they hit a certain level.
Image source: Gently_55
#34
Credit cards are bad. If you use them right, you can actually come out ahead. Get a card with good cash back rewards and use it for everything. I mean everything. If you can pay your rent, bills and insurance with it do it. If you can use it for work and they reimburse you, do it. Pay the balance off at the end of every month and make sure you keep track of your ins and outs. It requires you to be responsible but in the end its worth it. I get at least a few thousand dollars a year worth of cash back to do with as I please. Trips, PS5, etc. Sometimes I use the rewards to pay my balance, and take the funds I had allocated to pay off the balance and put them in my RRSP and take the tax advantage.
Image source: Phlurble
#35
Trickle down economics.
Image source: TwoTeapotsForXmas
#36
Being Average looking, it seems like social media loves to see *supermodel like people* and forget that most of the public is average and or unattractive sometimes, and that’s alright. I like that there are more people on social media that are vocalizing this issue and letting us know that normal is ok, Flawed is ok. ( No shade to attractive people, they’re beautiful and everyone loves to look at them but my point is they are not the only ones that exist).
Image source: Wanttodate1995
#37
Turning down raises because “it means a giant jump in my taxes”.
Image source: USSMarauder
#38
Karens. Hear me out! It went from being a thing of recording and judging actually rude and often racist women who complain just to complain. But as more videos popped up, people are recording and sensationalizing situations where if you were in her shoes, you’d be mad too! Karen isn’t synonymous with “old lady you find annoying”.
Image source: theaterwahintofgay
#39
The American dream of social mobility/meritocracy prevents voters from addressing extreme inequality. Many think riches await them too or that if you are poor you must be lazy or a a****t etc. and are undeserving of help.
Image source: Heavy_Direction1547
#40
Religion, easily. I get that people believe in religion but they have zero proof that any of it is true.
Image source: DreamerMMA
