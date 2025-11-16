137 Cheap Halloween Decorations To Celebrate On A Budget

Turning your home into a haunted house for just a single night shouldn’t make a dent in your wallet. Whether you are looking to throw a Halloween shindig, compete in the Halloween house decorating contest, or simply make your home look and feel more festive, there’s no need to spend hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on Halloween decor.

Halloween is also an excellent opportunity to reveal your inner Edward Scissorhands with some DIY Halloween decorations. However, suppose you feel you are too heavy-handed for DIYs. In that case, there is plenty of affordable Halloween decor to choose from online that will get delivered straight to your door! Some fantastic (and cheap!) Halloween decorations include spider webs, LED pumpkin lights, bat stickers, giant fake spiders, and loads more bloody good thingy-ma-jigs!

So if you want to step up your Halloween party decorations this year and still have enough moolah left for the boo-ze and candy, keep scrolling. Below, we’ve compiled a lengthy list of Halloween decoration ideas suitable for both indoors and outdoors that won’t hurt your wallet and turn out spook-tacular! So get yourself a hot cocoa or a pumpkin spice latte if you fancy, and prepare to add some cheap Halloween decorations to your shopping basket!

#1 Creepy Hands Wall Candles

#1 Creepy Hands Wall Candles

Image source: etsy.com

#2 Forest Tabletop Lamp

#2 Forest Tabletop Lamp

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Cat Halloween Decor

#3 Cat Halloween Decor

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Baby Pumpkins

#4 Baby Pumpkins

Image source: etsy.com

#5 Ghost Candle Holder

#5 Ghost Candle Holder

Image source: etsy.com

#6 Scary Reflective Sugar Skull Skeleton Cat

#6 Scary Reflective Sugar Skull Skeleton Cat

Image source: etsy.com

#7 3D Changing Faces, Moving Portraits

#7 3D Changing Faces, Moving Portraits

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Crow Stained Glass Window Hangings Halloween Decor

#8 Crow Stained Glass Window Hangings Halloween Decor

Image source: etsy.com

#9 Snack Bowl Stand

#9 Snack Bowl Stand

Image source: etsy.com

#10 Georgie Coro Realistic Yard Cutout

#10 Georgie Coro Realistic Yard Cutout

Image source: etsy.com

#11 Light Up Skeleton Hands Halloween Decorations

#11 Light Up Skeleton Hands Halloween Decorations

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Realistic Skeleton Stakes

#12 Realistic Skeleton Stakes

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Halloween Prop – Realistic Human Ripped Out Eyeball

#13 Halloween Prop – Realistic Human Ripped Out Eyeball

Image source: etsy.com

#14 Witches Brew Cauldron Mug

#14 Witches Brew Cauldron Mug

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Skeleton Flamingos

#15 Skeleton Flamingos

Image source: amazon.com

#16 “No Trespassing” Sign

#16 "No Trespassing" Sign

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Potion Label Stickers

#17 Potion Label Stickers

Image source: etsy.com

#18 Cute Halloween Nutcrackers

#18 Cute Halloween Nutcrackers

Image source: etsy.com

#19 Black Twisted Taper Beeswax Candles

#19 Black Twisted Taper Beeswax Candles

Image source: etsy.com

#20 Halloween Doorbell Decor With Spooky Sounds

#20 Halloween Doorbell Decor With Spooky Sounds

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Large Flying Hanging Bats Decorations

#21 Large Flying Hanging Bats Decorations

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Halloween Lantern Lights

#22 Halloween Lantern Lights

Image source: etsy.com

#23 Knitted Pumpkin

#23 Knitted Pumpkin

Image source: etsy.com

#24 Enlarged Maple Leaves LED Lights

#24 Enlarged Maple Leaves LED Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Skeleton Hands Halloween Yard Decorations

#25 Skeleton Hands Halloween Yard Decorations

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Skeleton Ghost Lawn Signs

#26 Skeleton Ghost Lawn Signs

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Cute White Ghosts Window Stickers

#27 Cute White Ghosts Window Stickers

Image source: etsy.com

#28 Dash Spider Web Mini Waffle Maker

#28 Dash Spider Web Mini Waffle Maker

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Blood Succulents

#29 Blood Succulents

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Halloween Decoration “Your Face In Jar”

#30 Halloween Decoration "Your Face In Jar"

Image source: etsy.com

#31 Halloween Light Up Hanging Ghosts

#31 Halloween Light Up Hanging Ghosts

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Frog On A Broomstick Suncatcher Stained Glass

#32 Frog On A Broomstick Suncatcher Stained Glass

Image source: etsy.com

#33 Pumpkin Ghost Woven Blanket

#33 Pumpkin Ghost Woven Blanket

Image source: etsy.com

#34 Ghost Candles

#34 Ghost Candles

Image source: etsy.com

#35 Stained Glass Cat Suncatcher

#35 Stained Glass Cat Suncatcher

Image source: etsy.com

#36 Pirate Skull Lantern, Spooky LED Night Lamp

#36 Pirate Skull Lantern, Spooky LED Night Lamp

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Cocoon Corpse Halloween Decoration

#37 Cocoon Corpse Halloween Decoration

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Halloween Witches Garland

#38 Halloween Witches Garland

Image source: etsy.com

#39 Pumpkin Ceramics Dish

#39 Pumpkin Ceramics Dish

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Halloween Tabletop Shadow Figures

#40 Halloween Tabletop Shadow Figures

Image source: etsy.com

#41 Skull Skeleton Wine & Whiskey Decanter Set

#41 Skull Skeleton Wine & Whiskey Decanter Set

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Flying Witch Metal Wall Art With Lights

#42 Flying Witch Metal Wall Art With Lights

Image source: etsy.com

#43 Pumpkin Face Window Sticker

#43 Pumpkin Face Window Sticker

Image source: etsy.com

#44 Hanging Lighted Glowing Ghost

#44 Hanging Lighted Glowing Ghost

Image source: etsy.com

#45 Fake Body Bag Halloween Prop

#45 Fake Body Bag Halloween Prop

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Halloween Tree With Purple Lights And Bats

#46 Halloween Tree With Purple Lights And Bats

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Halloween Spider Window Stickers

#47 Halloween Spider Window Stickers

Image source: etsy.com

#48 Halloween Candle

#48 Halloween Candle

Image source: etsy.com

#49 Skull Crossbones Silicone Ice Maker

#49 Skull Crossbones Silicone Ice Maker

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Haunted Encased Rose Ornament

#50 Haunted Encased Rose Ornament

Image source: therange.co.uk

#51 All-Weather Ghostly Trio Yard Decoration

#51 All-Weather Ghostly Trio Yard Decoration

Image source: etsy.com

#52 Directional Halloween Signs

#52 Directional Halloween Signs

Image source: etsy.com

#53 Scary Movie Candles

#53 Scary Movie Candles

Image source: etsy.com

#54 Zombie Kids Yard Art

#54 Zombie Kids Yard Art

Image source: etsy.com

#55 Crashing Witch Into Tree Halloween Decoration

#55 Crashing Witch Into Tree Halloween Decoration

Image source: amazon.com

#56 Halloween Creepy Cloth + Spider Web

#56 Halloween Creepy Cloth + Spider Web

Image source: amazon.com

#57 Halloween Bendable Tree Wrap Ghost

#57 Halloween Bendable Tree Wrap Ghost

Image source: amazon.com

#58 Black Cat Halloween Decorations

#58 Black Cat Halloween Decorations

Image source: amazon.com

#59 Halloween Animal Skeleton Toys

#59 Halloween Animal Skeleton Toys

Image source: amazon.com

#60 21 LED Halloween String Lights

#60 21 LED Halloween String Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Groundbreaker Zombie

#61 Groundbreaker Zombie

Image source: amazon.com

#62 Halloween Monster Face Decorations Outdoor

#62 Halloween Monster Face Decorations Outdoor

Image source: amazon.com

#63 Halloween Pumpkin Lamp

#63 Halloween Pumpkin Lamp

Image source: etsy.com

#64 Halloween Sunflower Skull Decor

#64 Halloween Sunflower Skull Decor

Image source: etsy.com

#65 Stretch Spider Webs Indoor & Outdoor

#65 Stretch Spider Webs Indoor & Outdoor

Image source: amazon.com

#66 Hanging Skeleton, Ghosts, Grim Reapers For Indoor And Outdoor Decor

#66 Hanging Skeleton, Ghosts, Grim Reapers For Indoor And Outdoor Decor

Image source: amazon.com

#67 Glow In The Dark Spider Webs

#67 Glow In The Dark Spider Webs

Image source: amazon.com

#68 Halloween Pillow Covers

#68 Halloween Pillow Covers

Image source: amazon.com

#69 Halloween Spider Web Lights

#69 Halloween Spider Web Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#70 LED Eyeball Halloween Lights

#70 LED Eyeball Halloween Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#71 Halloween Tombstone Rip Decorations

#71 Halloween Tombstone Rip Decorations

Image source: amazon.com

#72 Halloween Flickering Candles With Skull, Spider Web, Crow Raven

#72 Halloween Flickering Candles With Skull, Spider Web, Crow Raven

Image source: amazon.com

#73 Hanging Lighted Glowing Witch Hats

#73 Hanging Lighted Glowing Witch Hats

Image source: amazon.com

#74 Halloween Welcome Door Mat, Non-Slip

#74 Halloween Welcome Door Mat, Non-Slip

Image source: amazon.com

#75 3D Wooden Halloween Decoration

#75 3D Wooden Halloween Decoration

Image source: etsy.com

#76 Halloween Hanging Decorations, Paper Lanterns, Jack-O’-Lantern, Spider, Skeleton, Pumpkin For Indoor & Outdoor

137 Cheap Halloween Decorations To Celebrate On A Budget

Image source: amazon.com

#77 It Pennywise Balloons

#77 It Pennywise Balloons

Image source: amazon.com

#78 Halloween Scary Pumpkin Spider Flag

#78 Halloween Scary Pumpkin Spider Flag

Image source: amazon.com

#79 Halloween Pumpkin String Lights

#79 Halloween Pumpkin String Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#80 Halloween Hanging Grim Reaper Decorations

#80 Halloween Hanging Grim Reaper Decorations

Image source: amazon.com

#81 LED Battery Operated Halloween Lights

#81 LED Battery Operated Halloween Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#82 Halloween Inflatable Mr. Pumpkin Decoration

#82 Halloween Inflatable Mr. Pumpkin Decoration

Image source: amazon.com

#83 Scary Talking Prisoner Halloween Decoration

#83 Scary Talking Prisoner Halloween Decoration

Image source: amazon.com

#84 Scary Zombie Nun Groundbreaker

#84 Scary Zombie Nun Groundbreaker

Image source: amazon.com

#85 Pumpkin Candles

#85 Pumpkin Candles

Image source: etsy.com

#86 Haunted Candy Dish

#86 Haunted Candy Dish

Image source: amazon.com

#87 Skeleton Treat Bowl

#87 Skeleton Treat Bowl

Image source: therange.co.uk

#88 Halloween Drinks Cup

#88 Halloween Drinks Cup

Image source: therange.co.uk

#89 Halloween Decorations Indoor Set

#89 Halloween Decorations Indoor Set

Image source: amazon.com

#90 Halloween Spider Web Decorations

#90 Halloween Spider Web Decorations

Image source: amazon.com

#91 Battery Powered LED Jars

#91 Battery Powered LED Jars

Image source: amazon.com

#92 Ultrasonic Mist Maker

#92 Ultrasonic Mist Maker

Image source: amazon.com

#93 LED Spider String Lights

#93 LED Spider String Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#94 Halloween Inflatable Giant Spooky Warlock With Built-In Leds

#94 Halloween Inflatable Giant Spooky Warlock With Built-In Leds

Image source: amazon.com

#95 Halloween Wreath Purple Lights

#95 Halloween Wreath Purple Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#96 Scary Silhouette Halloween Decorations

#96 Scary Silhouette Halloween Decorations

Image source: amazon.com

#97 6 Pieces Hanging Ghosts Halloween Decoration

#97 6 Pieces Hanging Ghosts Halloween Decoration

Image source: amazon.com

#98 Inflatable Pumpkin Ghost With Witch Wizard Hat

#98 Inflatable Pumpkin Ghost With Witch Wizard Hat

Image source: amazon.com

#99 Purple Flickering Halloween Lights

#99 Purple Flickering Halloween Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#100 Halloween Haunted Village Window Stickers

#100 Halloween Haunted Village Window Stickers

Image source: etsy.com

#101 Spooky Glow In The Dark Eyes

#101 Spooky Glow In The Dark Eyes

Image source: etsy.com

#102 Halloween 3D Wall Stickers Bats Decoration

#102 Halloween 3D Wall Stickers Bats Decoration

Image source: amazon.com

#103 Halloween Spiders Decorations Set

#103 Halloween Spiders Decorations Set

Image source: amazon.com

#104 Halloween Hanging Skeleton Decoration

#104 Halloween Hanging Skeleton Decoration

Image source: amazon.com

#105 Halloween Bats Wall Decorations

#105 Halloween Bats Wall Decorations

Image source: amazon.com

#106 Creepy Cloth

#106 Creepy Cloth

Image source: amazon.com

#107 Battery Operated Birch Tree With 24 DIY Pumpkins

#107 Battery Operated Birch Tree With 24 DIY Pumpkins

Image source: amazon.com

#108 Scary Giant Fake Spider

#108 Scary Giant Fake Spider

Image source: amazon.com

#109 Halloween Hanging Animated Witch Decoration Holding A Skull

#109 Halloween Hanging Animated Witch Decoration Holding A Skull

Image source: amazon.com

#110 Scary Hanging Reaper Voice Activated With Creepy Sounds & Glowing Mask

#110 Scary Hanging Reaper Voice Activated With Creepy Sounds & Glowing Mask

Image source: amazon.com

#111 2 Pack Purple Bat Halloween Decorative Light

#111 2 Pack Purple Bat Halloween Decorative Light

Image source: amazon.com

#112 Halloween Window Clings

#112 Halloween Window Clings

Image source: amazon.com

#113 Mummy Table Centerpiece Decoration

#113 Mummy Table Centerpiece Decoration

Image source: amazon.com

#114 Plastic Fake Mini Spiders

#114 Plastic Fake Mini Spiders

Image source: amazon.com

#115 LED Ghost Halloween String Lights

#115 LED Ghost Halloween String Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#116 Battery Operated Candles

#116 Battery Operated Candles

Image source: amazon.com

#117 Halloween Inflatables Pumpkins

#117 Halloween Inflatables Pumpkins

Image source: amazon.com

#118 Hocus Pocus Set

#118 Hocus Pocus Set

Image source: etsy.com

#119 Skeleton Hand Ring Holder

#119 Skeleton Hand Ring Holder

Image source: amazon.com

#120 LED Halloween Themed Lantern

#120 LED Halloween Themed Lantern

Image source: therange.co.uk

#121 Jewelled Skull Head

#121 Jewelled Skull Head

Image source: therange.co.uk

#122 Halloween Crystal Balls

#122 Halloween Crystal Balls

Image source: etsy.com

#123 Hanging Pumpkin Ornaments

#123 Hanging Pumpkin Ornaments

Image source: amazon.com

#124 Halloween Red Devil LED Light Inflatable

#124 Halloween Red Devil LED Light Inflatable

Image source: amazon.com

#125 Halloween Inflatable Pumpkins, Inflatable Grim Ghost Reaper Decorations

#125 Halloween Inflatable Pumpkins, Inflatable Grim Ghost Reaper Decorations

Image source: amazon.com

#126 Inflatable Halloween Hunting Ghost

#126 Inflatable Halloween Hunting Ghost

Image source: amazon.com

#127 Halloween Caution Fright, Creepy Scary Decor Tapes

#127 Halloween Caution Fright, Creepy Scary Decor Tapes

Image source: amazon.com

#128 20 LED Halloween Lights

#128 20 LED Halloween Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#129 Inflatable Grim Reaper

#129 Inflatable Grim Reaper

Image source: amazon.com

#130 Halloween Candles

#130 Halloween Candles

Image source: amazon.com

#131 Halloween LED Pumpkin Lights

#131 Halloween LED Pumpkin Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#132 Halloween Light Up Skeleton Decoration

#132 Halloween Light Up Skeleton Decoration

Image source: amazon.com

#133 Light-Up Giant Spider + Giant Triangular Spider Web

#133 Light-Up Giant Spider + Giant Triangular Spider Web

Image source: amazon.com

#134 Happy Halloween Theme Fabric Poster Banner

#134 Happy Halloween Theme Fabric Poster Banner

Image source: amazon.com

#135 Halloween LED 8 Modes Purple Net Lights

#135 Halloween LED 8 Modes Purple Net Lights

Image source: amazon.com

#136 Hanging Wizard Hat Pumpkin Decoration

#136 Hanging Wizard Hat Pumpkin Decoration

Image source: amazon.com

#137 LED Copper Wire Battery Operated Waterproof Lights

#137 LED Copper Wire Battery Operated Waterproof Lights

Image source: amazon.com

