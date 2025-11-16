137 Cheap Halloween Decorations To Celebrate On A Budget

Turning your home into a haunted house for just a single night shouldn’t make a dent in your wallet. Whether you are looking to throw a Halloween shindig, compete in the Halloween house decorating contest, or simply make your home look and feel more festive, there’s no need to spend hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on Halloween decor.
Halloween is also an excellent opportunity to reveal your inner Edward Scissorhands with some DIY Halloween decorations. However, suppose you feel you are too heavy-handed for DIYs. In that case, there is plenty of affordable Halloween decor to choose from online that will get delivered straight to your door! Some fantastic (and cheap!) Halloween decorations include spider webs, LED pumpkin lights, bat stickers, giant fake spiders, and loads more bloody good thingy-ma-jigs!
So if you want to step up your Halloween party decorations this year and still have enough moolah left for the boo-ze and candy, keep scrolling. Below, we’ve compiled a lengthy list of Halloween decoration ideas suitable for both indoors and outdoors that won’t hurt your wallet and turn out spook-tacular! So get yourself a hot cocoa or a pumpkin spice latte if you fancy, and prepare to add some cheap Halloween decorations to your shopping basket!
#1 Creepy Hands Wall Candles
#2 Forest Tabletop Lamp
#3 Cat Halloween Decor
#4 Baby Pumpkins
#5 Ghost Candle Holder
#6 Scary Reflective Sugar Skull Skeleton Cat
#7 3D Changing Faces, Moving Portraits
#8 Crow Stained Glass Window Hangings Halloween Decor
#9 Snack Bowl Stand
#10 Georgie Coro Realistic Yard Cutout
#11 Light Up Skeleton Hands Halloween Decorations
#12 Realistic Skeleton Stakes
#13 Halloween Prop – Realistic Human Ripped Out Eyeball
#14 Witches Brew Cauldron Mug
#15 Skeleton Flamingos
#16 “No Trespassing” Sign
#17 Potion Label Stickers
#18 Cute Halloween Nutcrackers
#19 Black Twisted Taper Beeswax Candles
#20 Halloween Doorbell Decor With Spooky Sounds
#21 Large Flying Hanging Bats Decorations
#22 Halloween Lantern Lights
#23 Knitted Pumpkin
#24 Enlarged Maple Leaves LED Lights
#25 Skeleton Hands Halloween Yard Decorations
#26 Skeleton Ghost Lawn Signs
#27 Cute White Ghosts Window Stickers
#28 Dash Spider Web Mini Waffle Maker
#29 Blood Succulents
#30 Halloween Decoration “Your Face In Jar”
#31 Halloween Light Up Hanging Ghosts
#32 Frog On A Broomstick Suncatcher Stained Glass
#33 Pumpkin Ghost Woven Blanket
#34 Ghost Candles
#35 Stained Glass Cat Suncatcher
#36 Pirate Skull Lantern, Spooky LED Night Lamp
#37 Cocoon Corpse Halloween Decoration
#38 Halloween Witches Garland
#39 Pumpkin Ceramics Dish
#40 Halloween Tabletop Shadow Figures
#41 Skull Skeleton Wine & Whiskey Decanter Set
#42 Flying Witch Metal Wall Art With Lights
#43 Pumpkin Face Window Sticker
#44 Hanging Lighted Glowing Ghost
#45 Fake Body Bag Halloween Prop
#46 Halloween Tree With Purple Lights And Bats
#47 Halloween Spider Window Stickers
#48 Halloween Candle
#49 Skull Crossbones Silicone Ice Maker
#50 Haunted Encased Rose Ornament
#51 All-Weather Ghostly Trio Yard Decoration
#52 Directional Halloween Signs
#53 Scary Movie Candles
#54 Zombie Kids Yard Art
#55 Crashing Witch Into Tree Halloween Decoration
#56 Halloween Creepy Cloth + Spider Web
#57 Halloween Bendable Tree Wrap Ghost
#58 Black Cat Halloween Decorations
#59 Halloween Animal Skeleton Toys
#60 21 LED Halloween String Lights
#61 Groundbreaker Zombie
#62 Halloween Monster Face Decorations Outdoor
#63 Halloween Pumpkin Lamp
#64 Halloween Sunflower Skull Decor
#65 Stretch Spider Webs Indoor & Outdoor
#66 Hanging Skeleton, Ghosts, Grim Reapers For Indoor And Outdoor Decor
#67 Glow In The Dark Spider Webs
#68 Halloween Pillow Covers
#69 Halloween Spider Web Lights
#70 LED Eyeball Halloween Lights
#71 Halloween Tombstone Rip Decorations
#72 Halloween Flickering Candles With Skull, Spider Web, Crow Raven
#73 Hanging Lighted Glowing Witch Hats
#74 Halloween Welcome Door Mat, Non-Slip
#75 3D Wooden Halloween Decoration
#76 Halloween Hanging Decorations, Paper Lanterns, Jack-O’-Lantern, Spider, Skeleton, Pumpkin For Indoor & Outdoor
#77 It Pennywise Balloons
#78 Halloween Scary Pumpkin Spider Flag
#79 Halloween Pumpkin String Lights
#80 Halloween Hanging Grim Reaper Decorations
#81 LED Battery Operated Halloween Lights
#82 Halloween Inflatable Mr. Pumpkin Decoration
#83 Scary Talking Prisoner Halloween Decoration
#84 Scary Zombie Nun Groundbreaker
#85 Pumpkin Candles
#86 Haunted Candy Dish
#87 Skeleton Treat Bowl
#88 Halloween Drinks Cup
#89 Halloween Decorations Indoor Set
#90 Halloween Spider Web Decorations
#91 Battery Powered LED Jars
#92 Ultrasonic Mist Maker
#93 LED Spider String Lights
#94 Halloween Inflatable Giant Spooky Warlock With Built-In Leds
#95 Halloween Wreath Purple Lights
#96 Scary Silhouette Halloween Decorations
#97 6 Pieces Hanging Ghosts Halloween Decoration
#98 Inflatable Pumpkin Ghost With Witch Wizard Hat
#99 Purple Flickering Halloween Lights
#100 Halloween Haunted Village Window Stickers
#101 Spooky Glow In The Dark Eyes
#102 Halloween 3D Wall Stickers Bats Decoration
#103 Halloween Spiders Decorations Set
#104 Halloween Hanging Skeleton Decoration
#105 Halloween Bats Wall Decorations
#106 Creepy Cloth
#107 Battery Operated Birch Tree With 24 DIY Pumpkins
#108 Scary Giant Fake Spider
#109 Halloween Hanging Animated Witch Decoration Holding A Skull
#110 Scary Hanging Reaper Voice Activated With Creepy Sounds & Glowing Mask
#111 2 Pack Purple Bat Halloween Decorative Light
#112 Halloween Window Clings
#113 Mummy Table Centerpiece Decoration
#114 Plastic Fake Mini Spiders
#115 LED Ghost Halloween String Lights
#116 Battery Operated Candles
#117 Halloween Inflatables Pumpkins
#118 Hocus Pocus Set
#119 Skeleton Hand Ring Holder
#120 LED Halloween Themed Lantern
#121 Jewelled Skull Head
#122 Halloween Crystal Balls
#123 Hanging Pumpkin Ornaments
#124 Halloween Red Devil LED Light Inflatable
#125 Halloween Inflatable Pumpkins, Inflatable Grim Ghost Reaper Decorations
#126 Inflatable Halloween Hunting Ghost
#127 Halloween Caution Fright, Creepy Scary Decor Tapes
#128 20 LED Halloween Lights
#129 Inflatable Grim Reaper
#130 Halloween Candles
#131 Halloween LED Pumpkin Lights
#132 Halloween Light Up Skeleton Decoration
#133 Light-Up Giant Spider + Giant Triangular Spider Web
#134 Happy Halloween Theme Fabric Poster Banner
#135 Halloween LED 8 Modes Purple Net Lights
#136 Hanging Wizard Hat Pumpkin Decoration
#137 LED Copper Wire Battery Operated Waterproof Lights
