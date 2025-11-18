50 People Who Were Not Messing Around When Preparing For Severe Weather

For many of us, summer is all about reading books on the beach, eating juicy watermelon, enjoying barbecues with friends and spending some much needed time away from screens and out in nature. But as wonderful as the weather might be in your country during June, July and August, there’s a good chance that there are some storms brewing too.
People that live in regions that attract serious storms know the struggles of trying to prepare for extreme weather all too well. But when you don’t have a storm shelter to hide in or a garage to protect your car, you might have to get creative when it comes to preparing for nature to strike. Bored Panda has scoured the internet for the most amusing photos of people getting ready for extreme weather, so you’ll find some hilarious and brilliant tactics below. And keep reading to find conversations with Jacquelyn Fitzpatrick, Senior Brand Manager at Nielsen-Kellerman, and Jonathan Erdman, senior meteorologist for The Weather Company’s Weather.com!
#1 My Mom Has 5 Sets Of China (Don’t Ask) And Put Them In Her Pool Prior To Being Evacuated From Fires In Northern California. The Dishware Survived
Image source: grap112ler
#2 Pool Noodle Hail Protection
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Trash Bags Filled With Water
Image source: Farmers' Way
#4 The Hurricane Chicken Hotel Is Ready For Business
Image source: alreadyreadthisbook
#5 They Are Going To End Up There Anyway
Image source: DaveCarver20
#6 A Bike For Rainy Weather
Image source: AngryPandaPolka
#7 A Hailstorm Ripped Through This Tropical Fruit Farm On The Sunshine Coast Late Yesterday Afternoon
Image source: bruceatkinson17
#8 A Jeep Owner In Dallas Covered Their Wrangler With Air Mattresses Before A Hail Storm
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Excuse The Mulch, There Was An Incoming Hail Storm A While Back
Image source: 30ktilt
#10 Prepared And Ready For The Hurricane Season
Image source: the_feisty_pineapple
#11 Hail Protection For Starlink Disk
Yesterday the weather forecast predicted hail, so I wanted to protect the dish in the event of hail. I used a piece of foam and the dish installation bag I got with my post-installation kit. I just covered it and left it in place for the night.
It did slow down performance, but I was able to remove it easily the next day, without issue. Cheap and effective.
Image source: XRS-2200
#12 “Buckle Up, A Hurricane Is Coming”
Image source: StrainsFromGenomes
#13 Hailstorm Expected In Istanbul
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Hailstorm Was Expected In Istanbul. We Got A Cute Cat Instead
Image source: AL4M4N
#15 When There’s Baseball-Sized Hail And You Park Outside
Image source: ItsAlexLuckey
#16 Prepping For Tropical Storm Colin: Placed The Chairs At The Bottom Of The Pool
Image source: amelia_by_the_sea
#17 How Did They Lift The Car High Enough To Slide The Trampoline Under It?
Image source: CCatguy
#18 My Family’s Hurricane Preparation
Image source: Darthgummy0214
#19 A Secret Technique To Protect Your Car Against Flooding
Image source: TiefFickenderWert
#20 Another Hailstorm Hit Us Yesterday. I Was Grateful For The Hail Protection Netting
Image source: northernhomestead
#21 Courier’s Hail Prevention
Image source: mikdatca
#22 My Neighbor Has A Big Inflatable Thing To Protect His Car From Hail
Image source: IronRectangle
#23 Fun Way To Protect Your Car
Image source: Cassi
#24 Hurricane Prep
Image source: HA1LSANTA666
#25 I See Your Noodle Hail Protection And Raise You… I Don’t Even Know
Image source: Flambotron
#26 Possibly There’s No Better Way To Use Your Inflatable Mattress
Image source: Jessica Altamos
#27 No Carport No Problem Filled Garbage Bags With Leaves And Rolled Them Up In The Windows To Keep Them In Place
Image source: Ashley Green
#28 Hail Protector On And I’m Ready For Tonight
Got caught in some pea-sized hail earlier, but luckily there was no damage. But for tonight, I’m not taking chances. This thing has paid for itself three times already! It ain’t cheap, but it’s better than an insurance deductible.
Image source: Tamadrummer88
#29 Well, That’s One Way To Protect Your Home From Floods
Image source: Insperayshun
#30 Preparing For Hurricane Dorian In Hialeah
Image source: sergiotorrensdrummer
#31 How To Prepare For A Hailstorm 101
Image source: cemk38
#32 It’s That Time Of The Year! Portable Shade Cloth Up
Image source: neowunda
#33 Preparing For The Hailstorm Tonight
Image source: mercury888
#34 My Neighbor’s Hail Deterrent
Image source: BrilliantChipmunk6
#35 This Joke Works
Image source: AbbaGeebz
#36 Building Some Shade Cloth-Covered Protectors For My Plants This Year, As I Don’t Want A Repeat Of Last Year’s Hail Damage
Image source: Vlammenzee
#37 It’s More Cost-Effective To Wrap And Tape Than To Pay For Repairs After A Severe Hailstorm
#38 Approaching Hail Storm. Can’t Fit 2 Cars In A One-Car Garage
Image source: Sam Stalos
#39 Just Texans, Who Are Preparing For A Hail Storm
Image source: cryptomeg
#40 Used Bags Of Potting Soil To Shield The Vehicle’s Sunroof In A Recent Storm
Image source: Julie Ward
#41 I Keep Hail/Shade Fabric Over My Tomatoes All Season. Even Small Hail Can Devastate The Leaves Of A Young Tomato Plant
Image source: marcofrancogram, marcofrancogram
#42 Hail Protection
Image source: Snap_Grackle_Pop
#43 Ready For Hail Storm. I Hope My Garden Survives
Image source: TsugumoHanshiro62
#44 Hail Prepping
Image source: Pam Z
#45 Bring On The Hail (Not Really Though – I Don’t Want To Replace All My Other Stuff)
Image source: reddawnspawn
#46 Hail Storm At Pahalgam
Image source: Anti-Hail Nets Kashmir
#47 When The Garage Is Full And You Live In Texas, And They Say There Is A Possible Softball-Sized Hail
Image source: sherrivancampen
#48 There Has Got To Be A Better Way Than This To Protect My Garden From Hailstorms
Image source: Squeak_Squeakum
#49 Hurricane Preparation
Image source: CantFstopme
#50 How To Protect Your Car From Hurricane Irma
Image source: minustwofish
