Famous Artists Photographed With Their Cats

Cats have been companions and inspiring muses to many artists throughout history. Flavorwire has put together a whole list of such examples featuring famous artists like Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Picasso, and others. Every pose and look expresses their unique ways and just the right vibrations!
Salvador Dalí with his pet ocelot, Babou
Henri Matisse loved his cats: Minouche and Coussi
Picasso and his Cat
Ai Weiwei with Lai Lai — one of his 40 cats
Gustav Klimt with his pet, Katze
Paul Klee with kitty, Bimbo
Romare Bearden hanging out with Gippo
Pierre Bonnard and cat
Henri Cartier-Bresson captured friend Saul Steinberg lounging with his cat
Photographer Margaret Bourke-White with her kitten in 1944
“This is all you need in life: a computer, a camera, and a cat.” — Agnès Varda
Edward Gorey loved cats
Jean Cocteau with Karoun
Jacques Villon, Marcel Duchamp, and Raymond Duchamp-Villon and their cats
Photographer Edward Weston nicknamed his home “Wildcat Hill,” because of all the cats that congregated there
Maya Lin sharing a quiet moment with her cat in her New York studio
Balthus at home with his cat
Frida Kahlo’s cat feeling shunned as she snuggles a monkey
