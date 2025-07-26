Famous Artists Photographed With Their Cats

Cats have been companions and inspiring muses to many artists throughout history. Flavorwire has put together a whole list of such examples featuring famous artists like Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Picasso, and others. Every pose and look expresses their unique ways and just the right vibrations!

Salvador Dalí with his pet ocelot, Babou

Henri Matisse loved his cats: Minouche and Coussi

Picasso and his Cat

Ai Weiwei with Lai Lai — one of his 40 cats

Gustav Klimt with his pet, Katze

Paul Klee with kitty, Bimbo

Romare Bearden hanging out with Gippo

Pierre Bonnard and cat

Henri Cartier-Bresson captured friend Saul Steinberg lounging with his cat

Photographer Margaret Bourke-White with her kitten in 1944

“This is all you need in life: a computer, a camera, and a cat.” — Agnès Varda

Edward Gorey loved cats

Jean Cocteau with Karoun

Jacques Villon, Marcel Duchamp, and Raymond Duchamp-Villon and their cats

Photographer Edward Weston nicknamed his home “Wildcat Hill,” because of all the cats that congregated there

Maya Lin sharing a quiet moment with her cat in her New York studio

Balthus at home with his cat

Frida Kahlo’s cat feeling shunned as she snuggles a monkey

