This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It “Gay Hell”

by

Have you ever heard about a little town in Michigan which is famous for its name – Hell? Well, as of now, the town is called Gay Hell, thanks to musician and YouTuber Elijah Daniel who once again bought the town’s mayor’s title. But renaming the town wasn’t the only new rule he imposed as a new mayor. He decided that only pride flags are allowed to be flown over the town. As it turns out, it’s not just a way to celebrate the LGBTQ pride month but it’s also a way to protest against Trump’s administration.

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: elijahdaniel

While US embassies have routinely commemorated pride month by raising a rainbow flag in the past, this year was an exception. The Trump administration denied permission for US embassies and consulates to fly the pride flag.

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;
This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Morgan Ortagus, the spokeswoman for the State Department said that the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo’s, position is “that only the American flag should be flown there but he, of course, as he said in his congressional testimony, respects the dignity of every individual.”

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: elijahdaniel

As a response to this ban, Daniel went to the town of Hell to make a statement. He renamed it and made sure that only the pride flag is flown there.

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

The small town which is believed to have a population of only 70 residents, give an opportunity for anyone who’s willing to pay $100 to become an unofficial mayor of Hell. And it’s not the first time Daniel used this opportunity.

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

In 2017, the YouTuber became the mayor of Hell for a day and issued a proclamation declaring that heterosexuality had been outlawed. It was a direct response to Trump’s anti-muslim ban.

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

In the declaration, Daniel wrote: “Growing up, I was always told that homosexuals would go to Hell. Now, the heterosexuals are trying to take that from us too. I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical heterosexuals out of our town. We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our town the very heterosexual threats we are fighting against. The straights coming into our town procreating, having more straight children to take our rightfully gay jobs. We only want to admit those into our town who will support our town and love deeply our people.”

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

While most people were fascinated with the town, others were a little bit confused with Daniel’s statement. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

Here’s what people had to say

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: deNutrients

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: ArcyGray

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: GregProops

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: MatthewLush

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: DanielNewman

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: s8n

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: ChurchofSatan

However, not everyone agreed with Daniel’s idea

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: mrdhalai05

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: colbit86

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: hidingfrommyslf

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: ZigestNews

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: JoeTalkShow

This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It &#8220;Gay Hell&#8221;

Image credits: TheRightMelissa

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These Colorful Vessels Are Created From Glass Rods Using A Centuries-Old Venetian Technique
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy Deliberately Dresses As Idiotically As Possible For London Fashion Week, Gets Greeted As A Celebrity Model
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
We Turned 133 Old Washing Machine Drums Into Street Lamps
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
How The Show Project Runway Can Last Another 17 Seasons
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2019
People Post Heartwarming Tributes To NASA’s Rover Opportunity Which Stopped Working After 15 Years On Mars
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Dopesick: A Closer Look At Betsy Mallum’s Struggle With Addiction
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.