This Guy Just Bought A Town In Michigan And Renamed It “Gay Hell”

Have you ever heard about a little town in Michigan which is famous for its name – Hell? Well, as of now, the town is called Gay Hell, thanks to musician and YouTuber Elijah Daniel who once again bought the town’s mayor’s title. But renaming the town wasn’t the only new rule he imposed as a new mayor. He decided that only pride flags are allowed to be flown over the town. As it turns out, it’s not just a way to celebrate the LGBTQ pride month but it’s also a way to protest against Trump’s administration.
While US embassies have routinely commemorated pride month by raising a rainbow flag in the past, this year was an exception. The Trump administration denied permission for US embassies and consulates to fly the pride flag.
Morgan Ortagus, the spokeswoman for the State Department said that the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo’s, position is “that only the American flag should be flown there but he, of course, as he said in his congressional testimony, respects the dignity of every individual.”
As a response to this ban, Daniel went to the town of Hell to make a statement. He renamed it and made sure that only the pride flag is flown there.
The small town which is believed to have a population of only 70 residents, give an opportunity for anyone who’s willing to pay $100 to become an unofficial mayor of Hell. And it’s not the first time Daniel used this opportunity.
In 2017, the YouTuber became the mayor of Hell for a day and issued a proclamation declaring that heterosexuality had been outlawed. It was a direct response to Trump’s anti-muslim ban.
In the declaration, Daniel wrote: “Growing up, I was always told that homosexuals would go to Hell. Now, the heterosexuals are trying to take that from us too. I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical heterosexuals out of our town. We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our town the very heterosexual threats we are fighting against. The straights coming into our town procreating, having more straight children to take our rightfully gay jobs. We only want to admit those into our town who will support our town and love deeply our people.”
While most people were fascinated with the town, others were a little bit confused with Daniel’s statement. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!
Here’s what people had to say
However, not everyone agreed with Daniel’s idea
