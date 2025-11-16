Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won’t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them

by

Summer is the official wedding season, and just like the sizzling heat, the pressure to have it perfect and the building stress reaches the boiling point. So no wonder we hear so many stories about things getting out of hand when people are tying the knot.

And sometimes, the problem arises after the wedding ceremony is over and the celebration has already passed. This is what happened to a bride who got married back in June. In a viral post on AITA, the woman nicknamed Low-Abbreviations352 wrote that her “now sister-in-law was wearing an outfit with a white top and a black bottom part.”

This may not have seemed like that big of a deal at first, but when the photographs were ready, the opposite became obvious. “I didn’t say anything to her at the wedding, but going through my photos with the photographer, I felt like they were a bit silly since the top part of her outfit was literally the same color as my wedding dress,” the bride wrote and added that “it really made her pop out.”

Therefore, the bride decided to photoedit her SIL’s dress which not just made her terribly upset, but created a lot of drama in the family.

Recently, a bride shared how she photoshopped her sister-in-law’s dress because she stood out too much in the photographs which left her very upset

Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)

Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them

Image credits: Olya Kobruseva (not the actual photo)

Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them

Image credits: Low-Abbreviations352

Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them

Many people expressed their support for the author in this situation

Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them

Others, however, thought the bride was wrong

Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them
Bride Changes The Color Of Sister-In-Law’s Top In Her Wedding Photos, Won&#8217;t Send Her The Original Pics Unless She Pays For Them

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Responds To Companies Failing Because Of Coronavirus By Saying The Same Things Poor People Hear
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Here Are 50 Moments Of People Taking Laziness To Another Level
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Stress Ball Map Zooms In When You Squeeze It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Times People Had No Idea What They Were Looking At And Asked The Internet For Help (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Catvengers: Cats Reimagined As Marvel And DC Superheroes By Fajareka Setiawan
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Tried Abstract Geometrical String Art And The Result Is Slightly Hypnotic
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.