Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Or Worst Thing You’ve Ever Done On Autopilot? (Closed)

I would like to hear all of your funny stories.
#1
Holding cat. Stirring Mac and cheese pot. Turn off the burner and go to drain the noodles into a colander. Cat in colander. Kitty was not pleased with the sudden shower as I tried to rinse the “noodles”
#2
I was reading an article on my phone. When I suddenly thought “where’s my phone?” And started hurting for my phone before realising it was in my hand the whole time.
#3
Couldn’t find my phone, so I decided to check the car. With the flashlight… on my phone.
#4
I put the cereal *in* the fridge and the milk *on top of* the fridge 🤦♀️
