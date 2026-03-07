59 Interesting Tools That Might Solve An Annoying Little Problem You Didn’t Know Had A Solution

by

Home tool kits once consisted of things like a hammer, screwdrivers, pliers, a drill and their similar friends. They could all be packed into a box, stored away and taken out when needed. Nowadays, tools are everywhere. From the kitchen to the bedroom, even the playroom and our pockets.

Some modern tools are so strange that you might struggle to figure out what they’re designed to do. Others are the pure genius we’ve been waiting a lifetime for. Then there are those that solve problems we didn’t even realize existed. Like who knew we needed a tool to hold down the flaps of a cardboard box while packing? Or a pickle jar with a built-in gadget for lifting pickles to the top?

People have been showing off their most unique, bizarre and awesome tools online, and Bored Panda has compiled a selection of the best. Many are a reminder that no matter what life throws at you, there’s probably a gadget for that.

#1 Got This Tool Meant To Hold Down Box Flaps For Packing In My Chewy Order

Image source: davbish

#2 A Little Hook Tool To Pull Through Those Tiny Straps That Come With A Lot Of Devices

Image source: seth_saber

#3 A Japanese Company Created Real Quality “1-Inch” Mini Tools

Image source: kogemai

#4 This Tool That Keeps Books Propped Open

Image source: SpaceWord

#5 This Tool Is Specially Made To Cut Open An Avocado, Pit It, And Section Out The Avocado From The Skin

Image source: C_Bluth

#6 This Pickle Jar Has A Tool For Lifting The Pickles To The Top

Image source:  Hypersapien

#7 Window Blind Cleaner

Image source: LowPreparation2347

#8 My Chinese Food Came With A Chopstick/Fork Combo

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Japanese Butter Cube Cutter

Image source: cbtlli

#10 This Thing To Clean A Kitchen Hand Whisk

Image source: mangowhymango

#11 For Those Really Big Wires

Image source: silvercatbob

#12 One Scissor

Image source: the_tpm

#13 Hand Webbing For Swimming With

Image source: Internet_points-

#14 Constrained Ball: This Tool Helps To Draw Straight Lines Without Using A Ruler

Image source: mtimetraveller

#15 Please Help Me Find A Company That Makes Custom Perforating Rollers Like This One

Image source:  notpollock

#16 This Multi-Tool Llama

Image source: Selfbuilt62

#17 This Tool Is Both A Hammer, A Hatchet, A Screwdriver, A Nail Puller, And Pliers

Image source: vtheuer

#18 Wall-Mounted Tool For Tracking Crack Growth

Image source: Jod3000

#19 Snail Pincers

Image source: ojxv

#20 This Phone Holder

Image source: AvisRs

#21 Pool Noodle Knife… Why?

Image source: secondchancecoastie

#22 Thread-Cutting Scissors That You Can Keep In Your Hand Without Having To Take Them Off After Each Snip. Huge Time Saver And Very Ergonomic

Image source: micasa_es_miproblema

#23 This Tiny Tool Is Used To Remove Orange Peels

Image source: Joaco_Gomez_1

#24 Roller Used To Create The Texture On The Noses For Deer Taxidermy (With Example Of Usage)

This is after the sculpting; you can see where the roller was used to create the texture. If anyone has any questions, I can answer them.

Image source: bluesxorpion

#25 This Tool Has A Single Purpose – Holding The Cassette In Place While You Unscrew The Lockring Using The Specialized Key

Image source: didzisk

#26 New Tool For Screws And Nuts

Image source: Ghulaschsuppe

#27 The Best Tool For Anyone To Have! Right?

Image source: OrbitalClockwork

#28 This Titanium-Coated Butter Knife Has Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter

Image source: RampChurch

#29 Cherry Pitting Tool For Kitchen Canning

Image source: canadad

#30 This Carpentry Tool With Pins To Outline A Shape

Image source: kewko, KanataCitizen

#31 My Multi-Tool Hair Clip

Image source: MyUglyKitty

#32 This Tool That Came With My Bath Bombs For Opening Their Plastic Wrappers

Image source: Alice_Liddell

#33 The Repertoire Of Tools Used By A Master Of Thai Massage In Thailand

Image source: icameisawiconker

#34 Crain Cushion Lock Cutter (Carpet Row Cutter) For Cutting Carpet Seams

Image source: thafloorer

#35 Hairbrush Cleaner

Image source: condensermike

#36 Never Saw A Melon Seed Plier Before. Found On A Night Market In Singapore

Image source: mrdeniz_

#37 A Dog’s Toothbrush

Image source: lnikv

#38 Met A Truffle Hunter In The Peloponnese Mts. And Got A Chance To Snap A Picture Of His Truffle Shovels

The flat one is for white truffles, which tend to grow in softer soil, and the more spear-shaped one is for black truffles, which are found deeper and in more rocky soil.

Image source: flex_inthemind

#39 Found This Carrot Sharpener On My Visit To Norway

Image source: micro_cosm

#40 This Little Red Stick Is Used By Field Workers To Harvest Only Perfectly Ripened Peppers For Tabasco Sauce

Image source: milesbey0nd

#41 This Device Is Used To Measure Lengths On Maps. Simply Roll It Along Streets You Want To Use And It Tells You The Distance

Image source: Trizocbs

#42 Fork, Spoon, Knife, Boomerang?

Image source: DrazziwDeew

#43 A Shoe Stretcher That Can Make Shoes Wider And Longer

Image source: WalkOfSky

#44 Before The Days Of Staunch Regulation, We Had Powermite! Actual Power Tools For Kids, 1969

Image source: Vanillabean1988

#45 I Asked My Dad For A Cordless Drill, And This Is What He Gave Me

Image source: ElectricNed

#46 Found In Grandfather’s Tools. Plumb Bob, Used To Get A Vertical Line. Heavy Metal Object With A Rope Wrapped Around

Image source: andy_stacks24

#47 My Hairdresser Uses A Spirit Level Comb

Image source: zettai_unmei

#48 Dart Repointing Tool

Image source: sacdesucer73

#49 Wall-Mounted Doll Holder For Use In American Girl Store Restrooms

Image source: greyblacknavytan

#50 Does My Tiny Mustache Comb Count?

Image source: twineffect

#51 Brick Grabber

Image source: gnixim

#52 Cardboard Perforation Tool To Make New Folds/Custom Boxes

Image source: tnum, makerworld.com

#53 People Hate Popcorn Ceilings So Much That They Made A Whole Tool To Get Rid Of Them

Image source: Budderboy153

#54 What A Time To Be Alive. The Details Of The Stand Are Everything I Never Knew I Needed

Image source: piercor

#55 An In-Fence Foul Ball Return

Image source: chadnorman

#56 It’s A Type Of S’more Roasting Stick. Except You Put Some Dough Around The Wooden End, Cook It Over A Fire, Then Fill With Pudding Or Whipped Cream

Image source: LLLmCoG

#57 There’s A Device To Strip Corn On The Cob. And Now I Need It. The Hole Gets Smaller When I Squeeze It. Found In The Kitchen At Parents’ House

Image source: dhammapunk

#58 A Keyboard With Shortcuts To The Main Tools In Adobe Photoshop

Image source: moe87b

#59 My Late 1800s Organ Has A Hidden Maintenance Tool

Image source: youaightbro

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
