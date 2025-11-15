Owner Puts Her Fat Ginger Cat Into Famous Paintings, And The Result Is Hilarious (15 Pics)

Cats are very beautiful to look at; their poses are so elegant it looks as if they were the subjects of great masters’ paintings. One cat in Russia takes this to another level by actually being a subject of many famous paintings done by the greatest artists of all time. The beautiful, plump, ginger tabby with an awesome name, Zarathustra, sneaks comfortably into paintings and fits right in. “If I fits, I sits or lays, in whatever the artist portrays,” said he.
Zarathustra’s partner, a human named Svetlana Petrova, masterfully Photoshops him in into countless iconic paintings, ranging from the well-known works of Vincent van Gogh, Leonardo da Vinci, Rembrandt, J. Vermeer, Frida Kahlo, Diego Velazquez, and many others who have painted their way into art history. Zarathustra has become quite famous for his appearances in these famous works, and has had an exhibition in the UK. His photos were also shared by some museums on the internet.
Who would’ve thought that this kitty would become a face associated with the great artists? Zarathustra’s purpose is twofold: entertainment, of course, and education. Zarathustra helps raise awareness about the great works of art and helps them not to get buried in the sands of time by refreshing them and giving them a contemporary twist. It isn’t the first time this beautiful ginger tabby has enjoyed a spotlight on our platform. You can find links to the posts here and here.
