50 Most Iconic Duos Of All Time

They say that two forces form an unbeatable team when they come together. We have many such examples in entertainment, history, and pop culture — bonds proving that two combined forces are better.
We explored some of the most iconic pairings of all time and created a list of 50 iconic duos across various fields. Choose your favorite pair, and don’t forget to tag your own partner or sidekick.
#1 Tom and Jerry
Tom and Jerry are the ultimate cat-and-mouse duo, amusing us with their endless game of chase. They constantly try to one-up each other with clever tricks. The result? Animated slapstick comedy and a whole lot of chaos.
Despite their rambunctious rivalry, they occasionally show a softer side for one another and sometimes team up to beat other enemies.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#2 Spongebob and Patrick
At the depths of Bikini Bottom, best friends SpongeBob and Patrick embark on crazy misadventures and hilarious skits. The unusual pairing of a sea sponge, with his energy and optimism, and a starfish, with his laid-back and often clueless demeanor, makes this animation widely engaging for children and grown-ups.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#3 Barbie and Ken
Barbie and Ken were the iconic couple for decades, representing wholistic imagination and adventure. They accompanied us as we played house, went to work, and had make-up families.
In a Forbes feature, Kim Elsesser writes that previously, toys for girls intended to promote domesticity, nurturance, and a focus on appearance, and those aimed at boys encouraged riskiness, assertiveness, and a focus on action (1).
But with the 2023 Barbie movie hit and the latest iterations of Barbie, dolls now inspire children to break down barriers and motivate girls to achieve dreams apart from typical gender stereotypes.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#4 Batman and Robin
The DC superhero duo represents the ultimate hero-sidekick tandem. The hoarse-voiced wealthy vigilante and his loyal acrobatic pal fight crime in Gotham City — without any distinctive superpowers. They combine the strength of their fancy gadgets, masterful moves, and superpower kicks and always get the bad guy.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#5 Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson
Image source: Lenfilm
#6 Bonnie and Clyde
Bonnie and Clyde, a notorious crime duo, did bank robberies and led a dramatic life on the run during the Great Depression era in the United States. Their real-life story inspired other movies and Hollywood concepts to follow their depiction of dangerous love.
Image source: Warner Bros
#7 Han Solo and Chewbacca
Braving the expanse of the galaxy, a bounty-hunting pair from Star Wars combines roguish charm and fierce loyalty. Han, the fearless pilot of the Millennium Falcon, is never without his Wookie companion and mechanic Chewbacca. They form a formidable duo who get themselves entangled in some epic galactic adventures.
Image source: Lucasfilm Ltd.
#8 Buzz Lightyear and Woody
Starting as rivals, the two opposites, Woody, the loyal cowboy, and Buzz, the ambitious space ranger, eventually form a formidable friendship in Pixar’s Toy Story and lead their toys through adventurous challenges, all for the love of their human Andy.
Image source: Pixar
#9 Mario and Luigi
If you have a childhood colored by Nintendo games, the famous plumber brothers will take you back to your gaming fun of yesteryears. Together, the Super Mario Bros embark on video game adventures to defeat fantastic beasts, fuel up on mushrooms, and ultimately save princesses. Their personality meshes nicely, with Mario’s fearlessness complementing Luigi’s cautious style.
Image source: Universal Pictures
#10 Captain Kirk and Spock
Captain Kirk and First Officer Spock from Star Trek share a combination of character traits that make them the most iconic science-fiction duo.
Kirk was a passionate leader, and Spock’s logical, emotionless demeanor helped manage the Captain’s drive and vision, making them an ideal fit for their galactic missions.
Image source: Paramount
#11 Bert and Ernie
Bert and Ernie, the classic roommates and best friends from Sesame Street, have entertained children for decades. Bert is serious and pragmatic, which contrasts hilariously with Ernie’s fun-loving and mischievous nature.
In an interview on NBC News, Mark Saltzman, the former writer for The Sesame Street, says he was writing the two iconic Sesame characters as a couple. However, Sesame Workshop, which produces the show, denies the pair are together, saying they have no sexual orientation but are best friends (2).
Whether Bert and Ernie were a couple or not, their heartwarming dynamic still teaches much about compromise, acceptance, and friendship.
Image source: Sesame Workshop
#12 Simon and Garfunkel
This pair is one of the most influential musical duos in history. Combining Paul Simon’s songwriting skills and Art Garfunkel’s hauntingly beautiful voice, they produced unforgettable folk-rock hits in the ’60s, like “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Scarborough Fair,” which transcended generations’ sound sensibilities.
Image source: Chris Walter / Getty Images
#13 C3PO and R2D2
While the Star Wars saga was packed with robots, C3PO and R2D2 were the most beloved droids from the series. The protocol droid C-3PO was known for his politeness and anxiousness, while the droid R2-D2 was all fearlessness in a barrel body. Together, the droids provided comic relief and played almost human-like pivotal roles in the rebellion.
Image source: Lucasfilm Ltd.
#14 Grace and Frankie
This pair of senior ladies strike an unexpected friendship when their husbands turn out to be gay and fall in love with each other. Taking the hit, these two opposites bond.
Grace is an uptight businesswoman, while Frankie is a free-spirited artist. Together, their contrasts complement each other, and they support each other through life’s ups and downs. We were instantly glued to their unexpected dynamic, which grew more endearing with each episode.
Image source: Skydance Television
#15 Rachel and Monica
The Friends besties couldn’t be any more different with Monica’s obsessiveness and Rachel’s careless manner. But it works! The two roomies are best of friends who have a hilarious dynamic that gives birth to many winning punch lines.
Image source: Warner Bros. Television
#16 Shrek and Donkey
Shrek is an always angry ogre, and Donkey has a clueless naivete that always gets on his nerves. To some extent, Donkey tempers Shrek’s grumpiness. Either way, it’s always hilarious and heartwarming to see how the two strike a loyal friendship that survives the ups and downs in Land Far Away.
Image source: DreamWorks Animation
#17 Snoopy and Woodstock
An old-school classic, Snoopy, the imaginative beagle, and Woodstock, his li’l faithful bird friend, make a heartwarming pair. The two are inseparable even in Snoopy’s wild imagination. Woodstock is always willing to go along, quirkily supporting Snoopy on his adventures.
Image source: WildBrain Studios
#18 Garfield and Odie
Garfield and Odie make a comically mismatched pair. Garfield often teases Odie, but beneath their standing rivalry, Garfield’s lazy, sarcastic wit meshes Well with Odie’s innocence. After all the tricks Garfield pulls on Odie, they still have a fondness.
Image source: Sony Picture Entertainment
#19 Pooh and Piglet
Honey-loving Pooh and ever-thoughtful Piglet shared a gentle friendship that embraced their soft and silly sides. Piglet was insecure and cautious, but Pooh’s carefree attitude helped make Piglet brave. Together with their other furry friends, they explored the Hundred Acre Woods.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#20 Wile E. Coyote and Roadrunner
The scheming Wile E. Coyote and lightning-fast Roadrunner were always on an endless chase through deserts and forests. They both thrived in relentless pursuit, which unfortunately often led to Wile E.’s inevitable failure and Roadrunner shuffling off with a taunting catchphrase, “Beep beep!”
Image source: Warner Bros. Television
#21 Doc And Marty McFly
The ’90s were surely more exciting because of this time-traveling tandem. The eccentric Doc Brown would go from present to past to the future with the cool, laidback Marty McFly, forming a connection that stood the test of time.
Their friendship spanned generations, and they maneuvered their way with much heart and humor in their time-bending DeLorean.
Image source: Universal Pictures
#22 Shaggy and Scooby-Doo
Shaggy, a laidback and often reluctant human, and Scooby-Doo, his Great Dane that could speak, were always hungry, frequently scared, and managed to find themselves smack in the middle of mysteries they solved with their friends. Their jitters and comedic antics remained central to their funny friendship.
Image source: Warner Bros.
#23 Ariel and Flounder
The ever-curious Little Mermaid was always with her trusty companion, who went with her on curious runs on the seabed. As much as Flounder tried to keep Ariel out of trouble, the headstrong mermaid had a stubborn streak, and her bright-colored sidekick never left her side.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#24 Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing
Funny roommates and great Friends, Joey and Chandler had a bromance moved by laughs and loyalty. Their testosterone-fueled friendship bellied Chandler’s sarcastic wit and Joey’s carefree but suave style.
They became the comedic duo who doled countless side comments and punch lines. They hung around with their buddies and became the most beloved bunch of Friends in TV history.
Image source: Warner Bros. Television
#25 Calvin and Hobbes
We love how the mischievous dreamer Calvin, with his boundless imagination, and the stuffed tiger Hobbes, with his wisecracks, share a wonderful, whimsical friendship.
Children love the duo’s playful dynamic, while adults are drawn to the comic strip’s philosophical themes in the pair’s conversations.
Image source: Bill Watterson
#26 Fred Flinstone and Barney Rubble
Fred and Barney are our favorite neighbors and best friends in prehistoric Bedrock from the classic animation The Flinstones. The two Stone Age dads and husbands share a close bond fortified by their prehistoric misadventures.
Image source: Warner Bros.
#27 Chip and Dale
These chipmunks are adorable creatures with contrasting personalities. Chip is resourceful and clever, while Dale is goofy and carefree. They’re inseparable partners in both mischief and solving mysteries. Whether outsmarting enemies or bickering over nuts, they endear themselves to audiences through their crazy adventures.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#28 Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd
Classic archenemies Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd have been at it since the 1930s. According to Fandom, Fudd appeared as Bugs’ villain in 37 out of the 168 classic Bugs Bunny cartoons, and the tandem became one of the most famous rivalries in American cinema history (3).
The bumbling hunter Fudd always tried to catch the clever Bugs, but the bunny effortlessly outwitted him with humor and trickery at every turn. Nonetheless, these funny chases made them a timeless classic.
Image source: Warner Bros.
#29 Popeye and Olive Oyl
Despite being Popeye’s perpetual damsel to save, the lanky Olive Oyl was still a strong, independent woman. Sometimes, though, she just really needed help to get out of sticky situations, and the robust and spinach-loving sailor was more than willing to oblige. Despite their ups and downs, their loyalty and affection kept strong, cementing them as one of animation’s most enduring couples.
Image source: Fleischer Studios
#30 Aladdin and Genie
What if your best buddy could grant you anything and everything you want? That’s what happened when the street-smart underdog Aladdin chanced upon a magic lamp and met the larger-than-life Genie.
Aladdin’s bravery and resourcefulness easily complement Genie’s hilarious antics and magical powers. Together, they went on adventures that tested and proved their loyalty.
Image source: Walt Disney Feature Animation
#31 Beavis and Butthead
The two dim-witted teens, Beavis and Butthead, are known for their unfiltered humor and penchant for chaos. Because of their immaturity and snarky commentaries, they represent ’90s-style irreverence that makes absurdities out of everyday situations.
Image source: MTV Entertainment Studios
#32 Lloyd and Harry
Incredibly clueless friends Lloyd and Harry from Dumb and Dumber may lack common sense, but their hearts are in the right place. The bumbling idiots find themselves in hilarious misunderstandings and misadventures but remain solid throughout.
Image source: Dakota Pictures
#33 Lilo and Stitch
Lilo, a young, strong-willed Hawaiian girl, and Stitch, an alien experiment turned pet, forge a heartwarming bond that takes them on some surfside adventures together. Their experiences and bond highlight the importance of family (“ohana”) and loyalty, building on their bravery and friendship.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#34 Frodo and Sam
In The Lord of the Rings, Frodo is burdened with safeguarding the ring. By his side is Sam, his loyal friend who goes with him through the different worlds, facing all the odds and braving unimaginable challenges.
If you’re thinking of a friend who will go with you through hell and high water, Sam was that for Frodo, and the ring bearer was mighty lucky to have Sam by his side.
Image source: Warner Bros.
#35 John Lenon and Paul McCartney
The Beatles broke record after record during their time. Thanks to the creative chemistry between John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the world enjoyed extraordinary musical genius with global hits that pushed the boundaries of rock and pop music.
While the band’s break-up wasn’t as smooth sailing as fans imagined, People in 2024 supported the idea that the two stayed connected for several years until Lennon’s 40th birthday in 1980, eventually losing touch (4).
Even though they were constantly pitted against each other, they thought highly of each other as artists. Hours before Lennon was gunned down in December 1980, he was quoted to have said he loved Paul.
Image source: Douglas Elbinger/Getty Images
#36 Kermit and Miss Piggy
Kermit and Miss Piggy were the Muppets’ romantic pair. Kermit was always calm and formal, and Miss Piggy was his glamorous love interest. She was always so bold with her affection for the skinny frog. Between love letters and serenades, the two shared a cute, unconventional relationship with a lot of humor and heart.
Image source: Walt Disney Studios
#37 Katniss and Peeta
Katniss Everdeen is a fierce survivor who finds herself in the deadly Hunger Games. While the stakes were extremely high, Katniss found a perpetual ally and partner in Peeta Mellark, the compassionate, low-key villager. Their relationship started as a survival strategy, but it grew into a deep connection thicker than blood. Their partnership became a symbol of resilience, rebellion, and love.
Image source: Lionsgate
#38 Sheldon and Amy
The Big Bang connection between the brilliant and awkward Sheldon and the equally awkward and intelligent Amy seems almost destined. Their idiosyncrasies align perfectly, resulting in an unconventional yet deeply affectionate bond that forces them out of their shells.
Image source: Warner Bros.
#39 Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen
When Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were on the court, they were unstoppable. The two were the ultimate dynamic duo for the Chicago Bulls, dominating basketball in the 1990s. Jordan was a scoring machine, and Pippen was a defensive power force.
Together with their talented team, they earned six NBA championships for their team. They played ball with excellence, teamwork, and dominance, commanding their fellow players and the world’s respect.
According to US Weekly, while Pippen felt he and the team might not have received the accolade they deserved due to the fanfare around Jordan (5), the two were undoubtedly legends individually and together.
Image source: David E. Klutho / Getty Images
#40 Ross and Rachel
Ross Geller, the nerdy paleontologist, and Rachel Green, the fashion-forward forever crush, had a famous on-again, off-again relationship on the show Friends. They were TV’s darling couple, and viewers were rooting for their love story, which was rife with hilarious twists and heartfelt drama.
Image source: Warner Bros. Television.
#41 Betty and Veronica
These two were frenemies who had their eye set on the same guy. Together with Archie, they formed arguably one of pop culture’s most famous love triangles.
Though they were in constant competition, they were still ultimately best friends of opposite poles: Betty was sweet and wholesome, and Veronica was glamorous and sophisticated. Whether they appeared in comic strips, top-billed in movie adaptations, or starred in TV series, they had a friendship that endured their differences.
Image source: Warner Bros. Television
#42 Marlin and Dory
Marlin went on a quest to find his son Nemo despite his fears and reservations. Thankfully, he had the optimistic but forgetful Dory right by his side. Theirs was an unlikely complement of contrasts and strengths, creating a touching story of friendship and perseverance.
Image source: Pixar
#43 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
For a while, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were Hollywood’s power couple. They captivated the world with their beauty, talent, humanitarian work, and, of course, the controversies that surrounded their relationship.
When their on-screen chemistry in Mr. and Mrs. Smith went from reel to real, audiences were hooked. Now, years after their divorce, audiences are still curious about their blended family and the intricacies of their union.
Image source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images
#44 Mulder and Scully
When the X-Files was popular in the 1990s, we couldn’t get enough agents, such as Fox Mulder, the believer, and Dana Scully, the skeptic, together to investigate paranormal phenomena. The show had a mystery-filled narrative, moved by the dynamic of its two leads.
Their partnership was unique in that it involved intellectual and sexual tension that audiences were eager to watch. Mulder’s openness to the supernatural contrasts with Scully’s scientific approach, adding their twosome to the mysterious files they were investigating.
Image source: imdb.com
#45 Ash and Pikachu
Ash Ketchum was determined to be a great Pokémon Master. In the series and the eventual movie adaptation, Pikachu became Ash’s highly-charged loyal Pokémon sidekick, and the two made an inseparable team. They solved mysteries and overcame challenges with their troop of other Pokemon training pairs.
Image source: Pokémon Center Co., Ltd.
#46 Yogi and Boo Boo
Yogi Bear was a clever picnic basket thief, and Boo Boo was his loyal but worry-wart sidekick. Although Boo Boo was tinier than Yogi, he was able to balance out the big bear’s playful and mischievous side. They roam around Jellystone Park for their next food, and their sticky situations make them such a funny pair to watch.
Image source: Warner Bros.
#47 Will and Grace
We love the dynamic of Will, a gay lawyer, and interior designer Grace, his straight best friend. Their bond was surely one for the books and full of humor and tender moments in their namesake show.
Their close, platonic relationship drove the show’s plot forward, and it showcased an intelligent combination of witty banter and genuine emotional support. Flanked by their equally silly friends, Will and Grace aired for 11 seasons of love and laughter.
Image source: Universal Television
#48 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
We first saw the famous twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as child stars playing adorable twins in the popular TV show Full House and eventually in other shows and movies under their own production and management label.
Their identical looks and complementary personalities made them one of pop culture’s most recognizable sibling duos. When they grew older and stopped acting, their pivot made them successful fashion entrepreneurs.
Image source: Warner Bros. Television
#49 Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd
Meredith and Derek are among the most iconic couples in television drama. We followed their saga in the ER and the OR and watched as they cringed when they faced their marital drama and cried when they faced their most challenging tragedy.
Image source: Shondaland
#50 Beyonce and Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z exemplify how, with respect and professionalism, you can mix work and personal life and still make waves. The two are the music industry’s legendary power couple, combining their undeniable talent to dominate their hip-hop and pop genres.
Aside from having successful individual careers, they also have collaborative works, like “Crazy in Love,” that put them on the musical map. They remain humble as they wield their influence responsibly, balancing their family life with their public personas.
Image source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Follow Us