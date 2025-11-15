People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

You bring home a new table and unpack the box. You then take a look at all the bits and pieces laying on your floor. A white piece of paper catches your attention. Pfft, you think to yourself, I can do this on my own. Fast forward a few beers and headaches, and your table has become a chair. And a flimsy one at that. You admit defeat. You open the instructions manual. But after turning a few pages, you become even more frustrated: the drawings are terrible. They’re more confusing than helpful. What should you do now? Take a picture of the awful guide and submit it to the subreddit r/RestOfTheF**kingOwl, of course.

Inspired by this legendary comic, its members are showing off tutorials and diagrams with a comical lack of depth. They accept YouTube videos, photos, and gifs, and have developed quite a taste for the vague and puzzling. Not to mention, they’re also well-versed in satire.

Below are some of the subreddit’s top posts. Enjoy!

#1 Draw The Rest Of The Rose

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: imgur.com

#2 Wine Not?

“If I’m reading the instructions correctly, after 3 glasses of wine the bookshelf assembles itself.”

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: yuyein

#3 Only One Easy Step

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Mezzomedo

#4 How To Draw A Tree

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: GeneReddit123

#5 Photoshop Tutorials Be Like

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Anton31Kah

#6 How To Draw Australia

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Secret To Long Life

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: praisedalord1

#8 How To Retire At 38

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Snapped_Marathon

#9 “Now Add Bits To The Bird” – From My 5 Year Old’s School Book

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: daddyisagamer

#10 It’s Just That Simple

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: gingerbearsw

#11 How Old Is A Tree

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: nascraytia

#12 The Chopstick Company Didn’t Even Try

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Retractableman

#13 It Is So Easy

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Swee_et

#14 Nothing Makes Sense

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: MustNeedDogs

#15 Step 1: Get Tools.. Step 2: Install The Thing

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: pursu777

#16 The Rest Of The Startup Money

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: hojomonkey

#17 Carving A Tree Into A Bear

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: dj505Gaming

#18 Real Helpful

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: pnk0mega

#19 A Page In My IKEA Instruction Manual Told Me To Throw Out One Of The Parts

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: imgur.com

#20 How To Draw A Racoon With A Party Hat

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: lionqueen0

#21 How To Meditate

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: TheUnoriginalOP

#22 Rest Of The Bridal Updo

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Pizzacanzone

#23 My Girlfriends Soap Wrapper

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: aGamingAsian

#24 “Lovely Decoration”…

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Stereotypical-tag

#25 Rest Of The Pizza

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: FlamesDoHelp

#26 Rest Of The House

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: megabanette

#27 Step 2: Pay Off All Debt

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: meganlizzie

#28 And That, Class, Is How A Planet Is Born

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: savemeqp

#29 Just Make Money, It Is That Easy!

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: I_POST_ON_THE_DONALD

#30 Thanks Assassin’s Creed Odyssey!

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: MyNameIsInsanity

#31 Thanks

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: EcRar30

#32 So Easy To Follow

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Walkyou

#33 “If I Can Do It, Anybody Can”

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: AtlasGrey_

#34 Rest Of The Gingerbread House

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: snarkeologist

#35 Wow Thanks, Very Useful

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: -of-the-sea-

#36 How To Put Something On Your Wall

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Brucecx

#37 It’s That Easy

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Hurn1985

#38 “Add Hair And Shade”

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: PlasmaBuffalo

#39 Oof

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: ProfQuickScope

#40 How To Digitally Draw A Holographic Skirt

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: misunderstoodsamurai

#41 Thanks For The Hint, Shadow Of Mordor

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: reddit.com

#42 My Nephew’s Drawing Book

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: school-97

#43 Received A Magic Trick Box From A Co-Worker

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: SyilerCV

#44 How Do I Get To Step 2?

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: DFlyLoveHeart42

#45 How To Become A Billionare 101

People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: BCAAs

