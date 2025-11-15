People Are Sharing Instructions That Miss A Few Steps, And Here Are 45 Of The Funniest Ones

You bring home a new table and unpack the box. You then take a look at all the bits and pieces laying on your floor. A white piece of paper catches your attention. Pfft, you think to yourself, I can do this on my own. Fast forward a few beers and headaches, and your table has become a chair. And a flimsy one at that. You admit defeat. You open the instructions manual. But after turning a few pages, you become even more frustrated: the drawings are terrible. They’re more confusing than helpful. What should you do now? Take a picture of the awful guide and submit it to the subreddit r/RestOfTheF**kingOwl, of course.
Inspired by this legendary comic, its members are showing off tutorials and diagrams with a comical lack of depth. They accept YouTube videos, photos, and gifs, and have developed quite a taste for the vague and puzzling. Not to mention, they’re also well-versed in satire.
Below are some of the subreddit’s top posts. Enjoy!
#1 Draw The Rest Of The Rose
Image source: imgur.com
#2 Wine Not?
“If I’m reading the instructions correctly, after 3 glasses of wine the bookshelf assembles itself.”
Image source: yuyein
#3 Only One Easy Step
Image source: Mezzomedo
#4 How To Draw A Tree
Image source: GeneReddit123
#5 Photoshop Tutorials Be Like
Image source: Anton31Kah
#6 How To Draw Australia
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Secret To Long Life
Image source: praisedalord1
#8 How To Retire At 38
Image source: Snapped_Marathon
#9 “Now Add Bits To The Bird” – From My 5 Year Old’s School Book
Image source: daddyisagamer
#10 It’s Just That Simple
Image source: gingerbearsw
#11 How Old Is A Tree
Image source: nascraytia
#12 The Chopstick Company Didn’t Even Try
Image source: Retractableman
#13 It Is So Easy
Image source: Swee_et
#14 Nothing Makes Sense
Image source: MustNeedDogs
#15 Step 1: Get Tools.. Step 2: Install The Thing
Image source: pursu777
#16 The Rest Of The Startup Money
Image source: hojomonkey
#17 Carving A Tree Into A Bear
Image source: dj505Gaming
#18 Real Helpful
Image source: pnk0mega
#19 A Page In My IKEA Instruction Manual Told Me To Throw Out One Of The Parts
Image source: imgur.com
#20 How To Draw A Racoon With A Party Hat
Image source: lionqueen0
#21 How To Meditate
Image source: TheUnoriginalOP
#22 Rest Of The Bridal Updo
Image source: Pizzacanzone
#23 My Girlfriends Soap Wrapper
Image source: aGamingAsian
#24 “Lovely Decoration”…
Image source: Stereotypical-tag
#25 Rest Of The Pizza
Image source: FlamesDoHelp
#26 Rest Of The House
Image source: megabanette
#27 Step 2: Pay Off All Debt
Image source: meganlizzie
#28 And That, Class, Is How A Planet Is Born
Image source: savemeqp
#29 Just Make Money, It Is That Easy!
Image source: I_POST_ON_THE_DONALD
#30 Thanks Assassin’s Creed Odyssey!
Image source: MyNameIsInsanity
#31 Thanks
Image source: EcRar30
#32 So Easy To Follow
Image source: Walkyou
#33 “If I Can Do It, Anybody Can”
Image source: AtlasGrey_
#34 Rest Of The Gingerbread House
Image source: snarkeologist
#35 Wow Thanks, Very Useful
Image source: -of-the-sea-
#36 How To Put Something On Your Wall
Image source: Brucecx
#37 It’s That Easy
Image source: Hurn1985
#38 “Add Hair And Shade”
Image source: PlasmaBuffalo
#39 Oof
Image source: ProfQuickScope
#40 How To Digitally Draw A Holographic Skirt
Image source: misunderstoodsamurai
#41 Thanks For The Hint, Shadow Of Mordor
Image source: reddit.com
#42 My Nephew’s Drawing Book
Image source: school-97
#43 Received A Magic Trick Box From A Co-Worker
Image source: SyilerCV
#44 How Do I Get To Step 2?
Image source: DFlyLoveHeart42
#45 How To Become A Billionare 101
Image source: BCAAs
Follow Us