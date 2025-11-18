30 Pics That Perfectly Sum Up Brutalist Architecture, As Shared On This Online Page (New Pics)

Welcome to brutalism, probably the most divisive aesthetic humanity has created yet. Some may call it ugly and uninspiring. Others believe there are lots of possibilities for creativity using its aesthetics. But whether you’re a lover or a hater, you can’t deny it’s an influential architectural and aesthetic style.

The creators of this IG page also know this, as they are a part of the SocialistModernism project. The Brut Group Instagram is part of the project’s attempt to fight for “the acknowledgment of certain socialist landmarks as historic monuments.” As they continue to do that, Brut Group is a place for examples of brutalist architecture from all over the world, not just the former Eastern Bloc. We’ve prepared a new selection of pics from this IG page for you, Pandas, so scroll down and let us know your favorites.

#1

Image source: brutgroup

#2

Image source: brutgroup

#3

Image source: brutgroup

#4

Image source: brutgroup

#5

Image source: brutgroup

#6

Image source: brutgroup

#7

Image source: brutgroup

#8

Image source: brutgroup

#9

Image source: brutgroup

#10

Image source: brutgroup

#11

Image source: brutgroup

#12

Image source: brutgroup

#13

Image source: brutgroup

#14

Image source: brutgroup

#15

Image source: brutgroup

#16

Image source: brutgroup

#17

Image source: brutgroup

#18

Image source: brutgroup

#19

Image source: brutgroup

#20

Image source: brutgroup

#21

Image source: brutgroup

#22

Image source: brutgroup

#23

Image source: brutgroup

#24

Image source: brutgroup

#25

Image source: brutgroup

#26

Image source: brutgroup

#27

Image source: brutgroup

#28

Image source: brutgroup

#29

Image source: brutgroup

#30

Image source: brutgroup

