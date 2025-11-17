Hey Pandas, If Freedom Were An Entity, What Questions Would You Ask It? (Closed)

by

Converse with liberty! Envision a dialogue with the embodiment of freedom and share the queries, thoughts, and reflections you would present to it.

#1

Where have you been?!

#2

Which is more important, the freedom to live, or freedom to pleasure?

#3

Who are you, in fact? I’ve seen so many different definitions of you… Some people even say we’re predestined and you don’t exist!

#4

“Would you please sit still? How am I supposed to defend you, if you’re always out of reach?”

#5

When exactly do you feel freedom should have a limit? And what exactly do you define as freedom?

#6

Why have you sponsored America for this long and yet have done almost nothing to help it?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
