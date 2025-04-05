What’s the Holdup on Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Film? Here’s Everything We Know

In the ever-expanding world of Star Wars, there are a slew of projects in development, and Taika Waititi has been attached to one for some time. Starting out in short films, the multi-talented New Zealander soon ventured into feature film and television. Known for hit shows like Flight of the Conchords and Wellingon Paranormal, he has also proven himself to be more than capable of handling big budget movies.
In 2020, Taika Waititi earned Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for his unique war film, Jojo Rabbit. Winning the latter, he became the first person of Māori descent to win an Academy Award in a screenplay category. To that, it’s easy to see why bigger offers came his way, most notably the reins to a Star Wars movie. So, what’s the holdup?
What Is Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie About?
Star Wars projects have started to go in plethora of directions ever since the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Taika Waititi has proven to be an eclectic talent in Hollywood who can tackle pretty much any genre. So, landing a directorial role for a Star Wars picture is rather fitting.
Lucasfilm first announced that Waititi would be helming an untitled Star Wars movie way back in 2020, fresh off his Oscars triumph. Finer details around the project are rather sparse, however, with his knack for comedy, many have assumed that it will have a more light-hearted approach than other Star Wars films. Also, with the Skywalker Saga concluding, it’s easy to hypothesise that this movie will explore uncharted territory in order to keep things fresh and exciting. When speaking with Variety in 2023 to promote his movie Next Goal Wins, Waititi let out a nugget of information that insinuated his film will be very different, saying: “It’s gonna p*** people off,” However, this must be taken with a pinch of salt as he did let out a laugh after his remark. But it did lead to people wondering what he was referring to, therefore ramping up the buzz for the film.
Is the Movie Still Happening?
Since his 2020 Oscar win, Taika Waititi has pretty much become an A-list celebrity. It’s a rare achievement for a filmmaker to become so recognisable by face, however, Waititi is known for being heavily involved with the press for his movies, and his interviews are usually very comedic. As his name has continued to ascend, he has gotten busier and busier. His entry into the studio system came from his 2022 movie Thor: Love and Thunder, placing him into the big leagues alongside the likes of the Russo Brothers. Thor: Love and Thunder was a box office smash hit, grossing a total of $760.9 million worldwide. As with any movie of this calibre, the work isn’t finished when the filming ends. Next comes post-production and then press and promotion. So, with so much on his plate, it’s easy to see why there still isn’t any movement on his Star Wars movie.
It’s worth pointing out that Waititi isn’t just a director for hire, he is a screenwriter too, and will be penning the script for his Star Wars movie. After Thor: Love and Thunder, he released Next Goal Wins, and also wrote and created television shows Time Bandits, Reservation Dogs, and scribed episodes of What We Do in the Shadows. On top of this, he directed an episode of Our Flag Means Death.
When speaking with Deadline in February 2025, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy commented on the progress of the movie, giving a glimmer of hope that it will still happen. Noting Waititi’s busyness, she said: “I keep waiting for Taika and he is working with another writer now. He’s so busy. I love him, I think if we ever do get a script from Taika, it’s going to be fantastic. I already saw a first act that I loved, but tying him down, it’s tricky.”
What’s Next for Taika Waititi?
With Kathleen Kennedy still sounding amped up about the film, fans can maintain a level of excitement that it is still happening. However, nothing is set in stone, as the Star Wars universe has a history of canceling projects. Take Patty Jenkins‘ Rogue Squadron, for example, which was canceled in 2023. But, if Waititi’s movie is still going ahead, he has other things lined up first.
The Jenna Ortega-led sci-fi drama Klara and the Sun is currently in post-production and is scheduled for release at some point in 2025. Waititi is directing from a script by Kazuo Ishiguro and Dahvi Waller. He is also set to direct The Incal, written by and starring Jemaine Clement. Lastly, Waititi’s action comedy movie, James, is currently in pre-production. So, is the filmmaker losing interest in his Star Wars film? Or is he simply taking his time in crafting the perfect script? Only time will tell.
