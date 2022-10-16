Home
10 Memorable Scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder

If you’re a follower or lover of Taika Waititi’s works, it’s not hard to guess he still had his hands in this movie. Thor: Love and Thunder was a perfect blend of comedy and action. After successful work with Thor: Ragnarok, it is no surprise that Marvel would allow Waititi to be the movie’s director.

Like any Marvel movie, the movie’s box office numbers have been great, and the reviews have been above average. For a quick rundown of the movie, these are 10 memorable scenes.

Gorr Loses His Daughter

Gorr

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

The movie’s opening scenes set the tone for the movie. Irrespective of religion, we all have been at a point in life where we sought help and relief. Gorr (Christian Bale) and his daughter continue to pray ceaselessly to their god, Rapu, to survive the drought and famine.

Gorr loses his daughter and is forced to bury her in the desert. Devastated and exhausted, he sleeps on his daughter’s grave. However, the Necrosword soon begins to call out to him.

“You have suffered. Come to me.”

Gorr Meets and Kills Rapu

Gorr and Rapu

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

Rapu had it coming. Ignoring the cries of your worshipper is one thing; mocking him for his devotion is yet another. Gorr is glad to have found a haven and probably thought it was Rapu calling out to him to find rest.

Rapu sets himself for death by underestimating the Necrosword. A disappointed Gorr who renounces his devotion to Rapu is more than ready to punish his god for abandoning his prayers. With the help of the Necrosword, Gorr kills Rapu to become Gorr, the God butcher.

“So, this is my vow; All gods will die.”

Dr. Jane Foster and the Mjolnir

Jane

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

Dr. Jane (Natalie Portman) is diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer. With all medical treatment looking ineffective, she decides to visit New Asgard. When she comes close to the shattered Mjolnir on display, it senses her ill health. To fulfill its promise to Thor, Mjolnir magically reforges and bonds with Jane.

“I need you to promise me you’ll always protect her.”

Thor Reunites with Mjolnir; or Doesn’t

Thor

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

With Sif’s distress signal leading him back to New Asgard, Thor arrives in time before Gorr’s army takes over the town. In the heat of the battle, Thor senses Mjolnir’s presence and calls out to it.

As Mjolnir gets close enough for him to hold, Mjolnir is summoned and returns to its rightful owner. Thor is as surprised as he is confused.

“Mjolnir. You’re back!”

Thor Meets Jane

Thor and Jane

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

We can’t deny it; Jane looked super hot in that Thor suit! The scene was definitely the start of the awkward scenes that followed. We see Thor’s romantic side again as he stands lovestruck seeing Jane again. Then for some strange reason, she’s become a god too. In Thor’s mind, he can finally be with the love of his life.

“Jane!?”

Thor and the Team at Omnipotence City

Omnipotence City

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

It was good to know the gods have a place they come together to hang out (super cool!). However, the leader of the gods, Zeus, is unwilling to help Thor and his team in destroying Gorr. As far as Zeus is concerned, there are more pressing matters to be addressed — that is, the location of the year’s orgy.

With Zeus refusing to help, Thor and the team fight to escape being imprisoned in the city. Thor uses Zeus’ Thunderbolt to impale Zeus and fight their way out of the city.

“That’s the sound of lightning.”

Thor and the Team at Shadow Realm

Shadow Realm

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

Gorr’s plans of luring Thor to Shadow Realm pay off when they arrive on the planet to rescue the captured kids. Although Jane quickly catches on to Gorr’s true plans for the Stormbreaker, things don’t exactly go their way. Nevertheless, Gorr manages to steal Stormbreaker as the team tries to return to New Asgard.

“Stormbreaker, take us home.”

Gorr Kneels Before Eternity

Gorr

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

All of Gorr’s determination to annihilate all gods comes to fruition when he, Thor, and Jane appear in Eternity’s Realm. The irony here is that Gorr pays obeisance to Eternity to request his single wish to kill all gods.

“What kind of father would I be if I stopped?”

Dr. Jane Foster Dies

Jane and Thor

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

Undoubtedly, there were hopes that Jane would somehow beat the cancer and remain in the Thor suit forever. However, Mjolnir’s powers prevented her body from fighting the disease rather than healing her.

Jane would eventually die lying in the arms of Thor. A romantic way to end their love earthly love affair.

“Keep your heart open… I love you.”

A Father’s Dying Wish

Gorr and Love

Credit: Thor: Love and Thunder

Again, we see Gorr’s undying love for his daughter. Why waste a single wish killing the gods when it can be used to bring back his daughter? Gorr wishes for his daughter back, and Eternity grants it. With his dying breath, he makes Thor promise to him look after his daughter.

“Protect her. Protect my love.”

