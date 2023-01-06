Thor 5 Might Be Chris Hemsworth’s Last Marvel Movie

Can anyone imagine the Marvel Cinematic Universe without Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor? As of now, he is currently the only original Avenger who is still active. We have lost Iron Man and Black Widow, Captain America has happily retired, Hawkeye has passed the torch to Kate Bishop, and Hulk isn’t exactly Hulk anymore. Well, he’s Professor Hulk, and it seems he’s more content with being more of a mentor figure to upstart heroes. As for the other Avengers, they may be dead or retired, but we have to remember that this is still a cinematic universe based on Marvel Comics. Nobody that important stays dead or retired for very long. It’s very likely we’ll be seeing those heroes make a ceremonious return to the MCU.
We may not be getting that anytime soon, but if that’s the case, then the only OG Avenger we have for the time being is Thor. His journey in the MCU has been one of the most intriguing. He is the only one of the big three who actually got a fourth movie and will likely be getting a fifth. On top of that, he has played a pivotal role in the Avengers movies, even taking a massive heel turn physically and mentally.
Of course, we all remember the obese and apathetic “Bro Thor”, the unexpectedly hilarious new take on the character we saw in Avengers: Endgame. That was something that honestly shouldn’t have worked, but it surprisingly did in every way. The Norse god went from being a theatrical Shakespearean hero who was only sometimes funny and eventually becoming a bit of a comedian. I mean, this is arguably the most powerful MCU character, and he actually got fat and played video games all day. If that’s not proof that anything can happen in the MCU, then I don’t know what is.
Chris Hemsworth’s last movie playing the god of thunder was Thor: Love and Thunder. The widely anticipated fourth movie in the Thor series had a lot going for it, including Christian Bale debuting as Gorr the God Butcher and Natalie Portman returning to play Jane Foster. Love and Thunder received a rather lukewarm reception, mostly due to the movie being a bit too comedic. While the god of thunder has become more humorous recently, his last movie portrayed him more as a silly goofball and less as a competent hero.
Fans have been divided on the more humorous Thor, but in a way, it has also shown how much the character has grown. And now, he has officially joined the list of MCU superhero parents, being the adoptive father of Gorr’s daughter. That is the last time we have seen Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder. Where does his story go from there? According to Hemsworth himself, the next Thor movie may be his last time playing the god of thunder. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth revealed that the next time he plays the character, he might be closing the book.
If this is the case, then what can we expect to see? What is a fitting end for the god of thunder? With a newly-adopted daughter under his wing, could he be passing the torch? If he does, then he has to move on from the superhero life. He may meet his demise like Black Widow and Iron Man, but given that he’s an actual god, it would be pretty hard to kill him off. Personally, I can see him going the retirement route, but not exactly in a manner that is similar to Captain America’s retirement. We may not see the super-powerful god become a reclusive farmer living on some distant planet somewhere. That just doesn’t seem fitting for him, but he can leave Earth and have his adopted daughter, Love, fill in for him.
Before Love and Thunder, many fans understandably assumed that Jane Foster would take his place as the Mighty Thor. Heck, that could probably still happen, even though she is technically dead. But again, this is the MCU, and the most vital characters don’t stay dead for long (looking at you, Loki). Jane Foster’s soul was worthy enough to enter Valhalla, but under some crazy circumstances, she can come back and be the Mighty Thor again. And if she doesn’t, then that’s okay because we have Love to take up the hammer. Either way, it will be very interesting to see how Chris Hemsworth will end his time as the god of thunder.
What are your thoughts, Marvel fans? Do you really think Hemsworth’s next Marvel movie will be his last? If it is, how do you think the story of Thor will end?