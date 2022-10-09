Home
Joker and Captain America: New World Order Writers Hired for Todd McFarlane’s Spawn

Credit: Todd McFarlane’s Spawn

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is finally moving forward. I hope.

The popular anti-hero has been on ice since the creator of Spawn announced a movie back in 2009. Thus far, Jamie Foxx is still attached to the project, though the process of the upcoming feature has been slow. However, McFarlane isn’t looking just to rush any type of script out there and wants to make sure that it’s perfect first. The fact that Joker writer Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: New World Order), and Matthew Mixon (Yesterday Was Everything) were hired to write a new screenplay for the long-awaited reboot means that the script is in good hands.

Spawn first appeared in the comics back in 1992, with the comic book anti-hero getting his own series on HBO a few years later. Todd McFarlane’s Spawn was dark, compelling, and arguably one of the best-animated shows to ever grace television, which is why it earned a much-deserved Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. However, the show was ultimately canceled on a cliffhanger following the third season (now series) finale. Since then, Spawn has remained a favorite among many and even made various media appearances with the most recent being a downloadable feature guest on Mortal Kombat 11. Of course, who could forget about the 1997 feature, starring Michael Jai White (Al Simmons), John Leguizamo (Violator), Martin Sheen (Jason Wynn), and Theresa Randle (Wanda Blake).

Credit: Todd McFarlane’s Spawn

The film bombed with critics and fans, garnering a low 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. Rita Kempley said it best when reviewing Spawn for the Washington Post, “The nonsensical screenplay can barely stand up to the hellzapoppin, ‘Beelzebubbin’ effects mustered by first-time director Mark Dippe. The former F/X whiz isn’t interested in telling a story, revealing character, or creating a viable fictional universe. All he cares about is blowing up stuff. Like the Hooved One himself, all he cares about is the big bang.” Spawn only made $87.9 million worldwide against a production budget between $40-$45 million. Given the scrutiny that the first film had, you can understand why McFarlane is taking his time with the script.

Originally, Broken City’s Brian Tucker came in to pen the screenplay, but Silver, Spellman, and Mixon will restart a fresh draft. McFarlane will direct the film himself, with Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions onboard as the producer. Thankfully, the three writers attached are fans of Spawn, meaning that they understand the world and characters, and hopefully do justice to the source material, “I grew up in Berkeley, which is a comic book city. Todd McFarlane’s ‘Spawn’ character was always one of my favorites – a black superhero that was no bullshit, he was cool and dealt with modern issues,” said Spellman to The Hollywood Reporter. “Myself, Matt Mixon, and Scott Silver are pledged to honoring what Todd started and what ‘Spawn’ is at its core, delivering something that’s relevant and edgy and unlike any other superhero movie out there.”

Credit: Mortal Kombat 11

To recall, Spawn is about government assassin Al Simmons, whose betrayed by his own men and ends up dead. He makes a deal that allows him to return to Earth if he’s willing to lead an evil army. He accepts, but of course, his decision comes with the ultimate price. Al is reincarnated as Hellspawn – a twisted, horribly disfigured version of his former self. While Spawn isn’t exactly a source of light, a good heart still beats within the demon, much to the dismay of the Devil’s henchman, Violator.

Will we finally see Spawn in the next five years? We can only hope so, but it’s a good thing that McFarlane is taking his time with the script. He isn’t the first filmmaker to spend years writing the perfect script nor will he be the last. Meanwhile, the Spawn creator is seeing success on the comic book front, with McFarlane recently releasing a Batman/Spawn crossover.

