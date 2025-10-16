Wrong Order Sparks “Violent” Mass Brawl At Whataburger As Furious Mom Breaks Silence

Two groups’ late-night stopovers at a San Antonio Whataburger eatery turned into an all-out brawl after the outlet allegedly dropped the wrong order off at a table.
The incident escalated to the point where staff called the police, which then resulted in the arrest of at least seven people.
One mother of an entity from the other party involved, Rebecca Noel, has taken to Facebook, doxxing the arrested individuals, dragging their employees into the fracas, and asserting that “all families involved […] will be pressing charges.”
A slightly-built girl tried to intervene, only to be faced down by two hefty men
Image credits: KSAT 12
The local ABC affiliate KSAT News reported that police were dispatched to the Whataburger eatery in the north of the city at 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 12.
Upon arrival, officers learned the outlet had mixed up orders, and a fight ensued.
Videos of the incident show the fight taking on a one-way theme, with two slightly-built males being pummeled on the ground by numerous other heavier-set men and women.
Image credits: Facebook/Rebecca Noel
Footage, which has since made it to Facebook and been widely reproduced by various outlets, also captures a young female of scant frame trying to intervene and save one of the youths from his beating, only to be faced down by his two assailants.
According to one individual’s mother, a Whataburger staffer triggered the brawl
Image credits: Facebook/Rebecca Noel
One individual’s mother from the unnamed group posted photos of the incident and the arrested individuals on Facebook, accompanied by a call for “justice.”
She primarily blamed the establishment for the falling out, saying that their staff had served her son and his companions the wrong order and then told the group who ordered it, “They have your food.”
“Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding — to a violent assault,” Noel elaborated.
“The men seen in the video assaulting these kids, as well as an older woman involved, have all been arrested,” she confirmed, before saying:
“There is absolutely no excuse for what happened. This never should have escalated to this point.”
One of the groups comprised four individuals, the other seven
Image credits: Facebook/Rebecca Noel
Still images of the incident show various individuals outside the facility gesturing as they attempt to explain to the attending San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) officers.
While inside, a swathe of blood marked the sight of the brawl.
According to KSAT, police reported arresting seven individuals from the one party involved in the fray: Andres Garcia Cardenas, 21; Tyrone Tolliver, 21; Miguel Torres, 57; Meili Torres, 21; Andrew Lopez, 21; Deontae Tolliver, 23; and Veronica Valdez, 53.
Image credits: Facebook/Rebecca Noel
The other party, while their names have not been disclosed, is said to have comprised two 21-year-olds and two 18-year-olds.
The group that did most of the beating comprised a medical worker, a felon out on bail, and a business owner
Image credits: Facebook/Rebecca Noel
“Any business that employs or is affiliated with these individuals should be held accountable and made aware of who they have representing them,” Noel’s call to action continued, before saying that all of her son’s party’s families have filed charges.
She took it a step further and posted the social media profiles of those arrested.
Image credits: Bexar County Shefiff Office
Two of the party appear to be husband and wife, while another seems to be employed as a health worker.
One of the arrested is a business owner in the trailer business, and his fellow culprit had been charged previously with vehicular burglary and was out on a bail of $2,000.
One netizen blamed the incident on Whataburger
The incident has since drawn criticism from netizens, with one reposter stating: “Let’s check in on Whataburger in San Antonio and see how it’s going.”
“Exactly as expected.”
Contrasting this assessment, there have been various controversies concerning the brand’s quality, pricing, and availability, but accounts of late brawls are hard to come by.
There has been no indication of what was said between the two groups leading up to the fracas
Image credits: beach_comber1
It has not yet come to light what was said when the arrested party initially approached the four, only that a brawl ensued shortly after.
KSAT has reported a Whataburger statement, declaring: “At Whataburger, the safety of our guests and employees is our top priority.”
Netizens are saying it was a combination of it being after midnight and Whataburger
Image credits: ApocalipsFarley
Image credits: TheOmega1921
Image credits: WTF21924907
Image credits: HerbiWolf13
Image credits: BentWoodsFarm
Image credits: Jacquesverre88
Image credits: FreeToSpeak71
Image credits: JoeyoneKanobi
Image credits: pattelben
Image credits: JayAre62
Image credits: WWB58483145
Image credits: ppjose357
Follow Us