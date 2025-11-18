Jazz Jennings Shares 100-Pound Weight-Loss Transformation

Three years ago, Jazz Jennings publicly promised to take the initiative and “create positive changes” for her health. Now, the I Am Jazz star shared an update confirming that she has kept her word.
Jazz revealed that she has lost 100 pounds (45 kilos) over the past two years. On Instagram, the 23-year-old posted a video of her transformation that shows her struggling to catch her breath at first and then running with ease while looking slimmer.
“Two years later and almost 100 pounds lighter! I’m so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends, and all who supported me in getting there!” she wrote.
“Good health is not a certificate you display; it is a constant effort! I still have room for improvement, but I am more motivated and inspired than I’ve been in years. Let’s keep it going!”
Jazz’s siblings and mother celebrated her dedication to her physical transformation. “Sooooooo proud of you! I love you so much,” wrote her mom, Jeanette.
Her older sister, Ari, commented, “So inspiring,” while her brother, Sander, dedicated a Facebook post to her, saying, “I’m so proud of my sister for continuing to challenge herself both physically and mentally to reach her goals.
“Watching your journey has inspired me so much and taught me a lot about the importance of loving yourself despite what anyone else expects, wants, or tries to force you to be or look like.”
He accompanied the post with a photo of himself and Jazz smiling after an outdoor workout.
Jazz has her own TLC reality show, I Am Jazz, which premiered in 2015 and follows Jazz and her family’s day-to-day life, focusing on her challenges as a transgender youth.
The YouTube personality and LGBTQ+ rights activist made it clear as soon as she could speak that she identified as a female, according to her parents.
When her parents praised her as a “good boy,” Jazz would correct them, saying she was a good girl, the family said during a 2007 interview with ABC News. That same year, the family founded the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation to assist transgender youth.
Jazz shared a video contrasting her workouts before and after her weight-loss transformation
Jazz and her family began appearing on TV when she was as young as six to discuss the challenges of growing up transgender.
Her story gained nationwide attention when she appeared on 20/20 with Barbara Walters, where Jazz answered questions about her identity.
The interview has been described as a watershed moment for transgender visibility in the media, and it made Jazz one of the youngest documented trans people to tell her story to millions of viewers.
In addition to her work with the Purple Rainbow Foundation, Jazz leads Purple Rainbow Tails, a company in which she fashions rubber mermaid tails to raise money for transgender children.
In June 2021, the young activist revealed she was suffering from binge eating disorder (BED).
“As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight. I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I’m not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities,” she wrote, adding that she also had an “increase[d] appetite” due to some of the medications she was taking.
“I’m posting this photo because it’s time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable. I’m ready to change my ways.”
The star recently shared an update about her weight-loss journey.
“Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years,” she posted on Instagram last January when she was down 70 pounds (31 kilos).
“I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit.”
Jazz’s workouts, as shared on her social media, include running outside, lifting weights, and doing squats.
Regular exercise has been proven to bring numerous health benefits, both physically and mentally, such as enhancing your mood and reducing your risk of chronic disease.
People who lose weight at a gradual, steady pace—about 1 to 2 pounds a week—are more likely to keep the weight off than people who lose weight quickly, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
The CDC recommends examining your lifestyle to identify the possible challenges to your weight-loss efforts. For this, you can ask yourself questions regarding the quality of the food you consume and whether you are sedentary or make an effort to be active (taking the escalators instead of the elevator, for instance).
The activist created Purple Rainbow Tails, a company in which she fashions rubber mermaid tails to raise money for transgender children
It’s also crucial to set short-term, realistic goals, like drinking water instead of sugary drinks, taking an afternoon walk, and adding vegetables, fish, and whole grains (brown rice or oatmeal) to your meals.
These goals have to be measurable. “Exercise more” should become “I will walk 15 minutes, three days a week, for the first week.” Monitoring your progress will motivate you to stick to your plan, track how far you’ve come, and make adjustments to reach your goal if something isn’t working.
Different factors like sleep, medicines, medical conditions, and age can also affect weight management, so if you’re concerned about how any of these factors influence your weight-loss journey, contact your healthcare provider.
People congratulated Jazz on her impressive transformation and commitment to improving her health
