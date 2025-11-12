I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

My name is Monica Carvalho and I love creating photo manipulations to confuse your brain.
Coming up with impossible photo montage to give people a double take has been my passion for the past 5 years. All of my digital artworks are produced with Photoshop, using my own creative photos (no stock images).
In my inspiration process, I try to find similarities between photos in terms of color, texture, and shape. For example, two mountain peaks I shot in Greece reminded me of an upper lip; a path in Oxford had the same color as my skin; a pouch zip evoked eyelashes.
Other times I also like playing with sizes while photo editing – my miniature friends ‘buried’ in my hand; the Empire State Building turned into a giant candle.
The titles of my creative photography pieces tend to be either puns or weird/unrelated words to puzzle people even more.
I hope you enjoy my crazy fantasy worlds!
More info: Instagram
#1 C’est La Vie
#2 Eye Got You
#3 A Mountain Latte Please
#4 “I Shut My Eyes In Order To See” – Gauguin
#5 Go Where The Road Takes You
#6 Das Ist Mir Wurst
#7 Empire State Candle
#8 Fiz De Propósito
#9 Anticlimactic Cough
#10 Terrace Guilt
#11 I Walk A Lonely Chord…
#12 Your Words Move Mountains
#13 Love Is The Swanswer
#14 Fancy Apartment
#15 Preheat The Oven
#16 I Know You Like The Back Of My Sand
#17 Mouldy Plum Cake
#18 Networking Event
#19 Real Eyes Realise Real Lies
#20 Bald Paragraph
#21 Diamond Treason
#22 A Stretch Of The Imagination
#23 Buried In The Shand
#24 “We Are Captives Of Our Own Identities, Living In Prisons Of Our Own Creation” T.b.
#25 Acoustic Heartbeat
#26 Aladdin’s Carpet
#27 Pickled Money
#28 Controversial Appearance
#29 A Forest For Rest
#30 Stir Well
