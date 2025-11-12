I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

by

My name is Monica Carvalho and I love creating photo manipulations to confuse your brain.

Coming up with impossible photo montage to give people a double take has been my passion for the past 5 years. All of my digital artworks are produced with Photoshop, using my own creative photos (no stock images).

In my inspiration process, I try to find similarities between photos in terms of color, texture, and shape. For example, two mountain peaks I shot in Greece reminded me of an upper lip; a path in Oxford had the same color as my skin; a pouch zip evoked eyelashes.

Other times I also like playing with sizes while photo editing – my miniature friends ‘buried’ in my hand; the Empire State Building turned into a giant candle.

The titles of my creative photography pieces tend to be either puns or weird/unrelated words to puzzle people even more.

I hope you enjoy my crazy fantasy worlds!

More info: Instagram

#1 C’est La Vie

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#2 Eye Got You

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#3 A Mountain Latte Please

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#4 “I Shut My Eyes In Order To See” – Gauguin

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#5 Go Where The Road Takes You

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#6 Das Ist Mir Wurst

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#7 Empire State Candle

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#8 Fiz De Propósito

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#9 Anticlimactic Cough

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#10 Terrace Guilt

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#11 I Walk A Lonely Chord…

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#12 Your Words Move Mountains

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#13 Love Is The Swanswer

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#14 Fancy Apartment

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#15 Preheat The Oven

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#16 I Know You Like The Back Of My Sand

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#17 Mouldy Plum Cake

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#18 Networking Event

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#19 Real Eyes Realise Real Lies

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#20 Bald Paragraph

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#21 Diamond Treason

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#22 A Stretch Of The Imagination

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#23 Buried In The Shand

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#24 “We Are Captives Of Our Own Identities, Living In Prisons Of Our Own Creation” T.b.

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#25 Acoustic Heartbeat

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#26 Aladdin’s Carpet

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#27 Pickled Money

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#28 Controversial Appearance

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#29 A Forest For Rest

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

#30 Stir Well

I Create Mind-Bending Pictures To Make You Look Twice

Image source: Monica Carvalho

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Anatomy T-Shirt Reveals Different Layers Of The Human Body Under Different Lighting
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Children Released. McCord Wedding Vows Renewed.
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2019
Three Mistakes The Upcoming Season Of Dexter Needs To Avoid
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2021
I’ve Colourised These Photos Of England’s ‘First Blitz’ Over 100 Years Ago
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
John Stamos is a Basketball Coach in Trailer for “Big Shot”
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2021
The Five Funniest Moments From Seth MacFarlane’s Ted Series
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.