11 Worst Celebrity Outfits From The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

The biggest stars in country music came together for the dazzling 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday, September 26. And now, it’s time to feast your eyes on some of the most-talked-about outfits from the evening.
While some stars arrived with their impeccable style, others left us wondering what they were thinking.
Buckle up and take a wild ride through the world of country glam gone wrong.
#1 Dani Rose
Dani Rose hit the red carpet looking like she took a wrong turn on the way to a space rodeo—those shiny boots could practically be seen by orbiting astronauts!
Her highlighter green shorts and sparkly, sheer high-neck top also brought some serious pixie dust vibes, leaving some wondering if she accidentally left her wings at home.
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
#2 MGK
MGK, aka Machine Gun Kelly, didn’t quite look like his usual edgy self for some reason.
Channeling what seemed like a retro vibe gone wrong, he hit the red carpet in a leather vest over a short-sleeved shirt, paired with pointy shoes. His slicked hair, parted down the middle, featuring two differently colored halves, was also a departure from his signature style.
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
#3 Priscilla Block
A head-turner for all the wrong reasons, Priscilla Block embraced the bedazzle theme maybe a bit too over-enthusiastically.
With her hair in a half-up, half-down style, she wore a bedazzled sheer bodysuit that can only belong to one place: a book of fashion faux pas.
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
#4 Reyna Roberts
“Less is more” likely did not come up in Reyna Roberts’ styling discussions ahead of the award show.
Instead of opting for a single fashion risk, her outfit combined several bold elements, such as a black-and-red cowboy hat, matching red hair, a leather corset, leather sleeves, and a conical leather skirt with large cut-outs.
Well, if you can’t win ‘em, confuse ‘em!
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
#5 Shania Twain
Shania Twain wowed with her lovely 60s-inspired hair and makeup, confidently embracing an all-denim look that wasn’t as cringe-worthy as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s infamous ensemble from the 2001 American Music Awards.
While the fit and train of her denim evening gown were stunning, the gloves felt a bit out of place, and the oversized collar looked like it was borrowed from a massive grandpa button-down shirt. A few tweaks and the look could have gone from quirky to iconic!
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
#6 Mackenzie Porter
MacKenzie Porter looked stunning on the red carpet with her flawless hair and makeup, but her outfit left us a bit puzzled.
The Canadian singer had a playful, cutesy vibe in what looked like an upgraded French maid costume. Well, at least she won’t have to waste time buying another outfit for Halloween this year.
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
#7 Kaitlyn Bristowe
Sheer dressing is the trend of the season, but Kaitlyn Bristowe’s take on it felt a bit off the mark.
Rocking a sheer two-piece black set adorned with large rhinestones, she definitely brought the drama to the red carpet. But the ensemble leaned more toward “trying too hard” than being a bold fashion statement.
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
#8 Tanner Adell
Tanner Adell showed up in what felt more like an art project gone wrong than a cohesive outfit.
The quirky skirt resembled reams of paper cutouts, paired with a boxy crop top that featured an unusual silver design. The long white boots added an extra layer of confusion, making it hard to figure out where this look was headed.
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
#9 Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes arrived on the red carpet in a light brown suit that clearly missed the memo on fit and flair.
Without a tie or belt, he looked more like he had just wrapped up a day at the office. With an oatmeal-colored shirt and brown shoes that clashed with the rest of his look, the outfit was a total snooze-fest.
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
#10 Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes had a riddle up his sleeve when he attended the star-studded evening.
“Is it a blazer? Is it a hoodie?” wondered perplexed viewers about the article of clothing he threw on top of his sleek black shirt and black pants. The singer certainly hovered around the line between formal and casual.
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
#11 The Montana Boyz
The Montana Boyz didn’t put much effort into matching their outfits, nor did they seem to care about stepping away from that ‘just rolled out of the Sunday barbecue’ vibe.
Instead of making a splash on the red carpet, their ensemble sparked more yawns than cheers and left fans wishing they had put a little more thought into their style for a standout moment.
Image source: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
