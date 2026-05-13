Candice King: Bio And Career Highlights

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Candice King: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Candice King

May 13, 1987

Houston, Texas, US

39 Years Old

Taurus

Candice King: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Candice King?

Candice King is an American actress and singer recognized for bringing compelling emotional depth to her roles. Her versatile performances often infuse complex characters with relatable humanity.

She first gained widespread attention as Caroline Forbes in The Vampire Diaries, a role she inhabited across multiple series. This breakthrough established her as a prominent figure in supernatural drama franchises.

Early Life and Education

A supportive family environment fostered Candice King’s early creative pursuits in Houston, Texas, where her father worked as a cardiothoracic surgeon and her mother as an environmental engineer.

She attended Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida, where her passion for music and performing first took root during her middle school years.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to actor Steven Krueger, Candice King was previously wed to musician Joe King, with whom she co-parents two daughters.

She and Krueger announced their engagement in April 2025 and married in 2026, and they are expecting their first child together.

Career Highlights

Her acting career took flight with the breakthrough role of Caroline Forbes in The Vampire Diaries, appearing in 171 episodes across eight seasons. This role earned her two Teen Choice Awards and a devoted fanbase.

Beyond acting, King showcased her musical talent as a backing vocalist for Miley Cyrus’s Best of Both Worlds Tour and released her debut album, It’s Always the Innocent Ones.

Signature Quote

“I’ve met different therapists in my life that have come at the right time. I go around to each therapist that I meet, and I collect different tools.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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