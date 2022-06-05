Now in its fifth season, the TV series Young Sheldon has proven to be a major hit for CBS. The show is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory and centers around the life of the younger version of Sheldon Cooper. Like The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has lots of humorous moments, but there are also times when the show takes a serious approach to some very relatable life issues. Although the show has gotten a lot of praise during its time on the air (and rightfully so) there are some scenes that many viewers felt went a little too far in one way or another. Still, however, they made for some of the show’s most memorable moments. Let’s talk about five scenes from Young Sheldon that went too far.
5. George’s Death Is Foreshadowed
Sitcoms are meant to be funny and lighthearted, but the best ones also include some very serious moments. The scene in season four when George’s death is loosely foreshadowed was one of those moments. While George’s fate isn’t specifically addressed in the episode, viewers get to see a nice exchange between Sheldon and George where Sheldon tells his dad how much he enjoyed their discussion. As we know, the adult version of Sheldon wishes that he could’ve enjoyed more time with his father and he cherishes all of the moments they spent together. While this scene may not have gone ‘too far’ in the typical meaning of the phrase, it definitely tugged on viewers’ heartstrings.
4. Sheldon Gets Yelled at About the Refridgerator
Just because Sheldon is a child genius doesn’t mean that he can’t make mistakes that are typical of kids his age. That is something we got to see during season two when Sheldon became convinced that his family’s refrigerator was making a weird noise. After trying (and failing) to convince his father that something was wrong with the appliance, he decided to take matters into his own hands. Sheldon attempted to solve the non-existent problem by taking the fridge apart and locating the issue, but the only thing he did was make matters worse. Once his dad found out, he gave Sheldon a stern talking to that resulted in Sheldon being brought to tears.
3. Mary Loses Her Faith
Sheldon’s mother, Mary, is known for being a very religious person. However, that doesn’t mean that she is exempt from having. herfaith tested. During one episode, we saw this happen after she learned about the death of a friend’s child. Mary wondered how God could allow such a thing to happen and these feelings resulted in her no longer wanting to hold on to her faith. There are some religious people who may have felt that this scene was a little over the top since it showed Mary giving up on a lifetime of faith over one incident where she didn’t agree with the outcome. On the bright side, though, Sheldon did his best to console his mother and use science as a way to support the idea that God exists.
2. Paige Rebelling After Her Parents’ Divorce
When a person’s parents get divorced, it can be a tough thing to deal with. This is especially true for people whose parents divorce when they’re relatively young. Kids don’t have the ability to understand that sometimes relationships just don’t work out, and a divorce also means undergoing a lot of changes. This was represented in Young Sheldon when Paige’s parents decided to go their separate ways. After the divorce, Paige just wasn’t the same. Although she was just as smart as Sheldon, she no longer had an interest in school. Sheldon did his best to comfort her, but it was still tough to see her struggle to get over her parents’ split.
1. George Gets Jealous of Pastor Rob
George and Mary are both great parents to Sheldon, but things in their relationship aren’t always smooth. This is eventually evident by the fact that George cheats on Mary. However, before that, George felt a hint of jealousy when he accidentally stumbled across Mary and Pastor Rob smoking together outside of a shut-in party at the church. The two weren’t doing anything inappropriate, but just the sight of seeing Mary laughing with another man was enough to get under George’s skin. Several users on Reddit have gone back and forth over whether this event was meant to be a way to justify George’s cheating. Others, however, don’t feel that there is any correlation between his cheating and this incident.