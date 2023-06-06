Home
8 Actors Who Played More Than One Role In MCU

8 Actors Who Played More Than One Role In MCU

8 Actors Who Played More Than One Role In MCU
Home
8 Actors Who Played More Than One Role In MCU
8 Actors Who Played More Than One Role In MCU

While Marvel Studios has a general policy of actors not playing multiple roles in the MCU, there are certain exceptions to this rule. Actors are usually cast for specific roles based on their ability to embody the character and contribute to the overall narrative of the story. In a franchise this big, it’s not surprising to see an actor playing multiple roles in the same or a different project

Such actors initially appeared in minor roles before being offered more prominent characters within the same production or across other projects. Additionally, they also took on voice roles that allowed them to continue portraying the recurring character. While some eagle-eyed fans may have picked up on these dual performances, it’s easy to miss these subtle appearances. In that vein, here are some characters who have appeared in multiple roles in the MCU.

1. Benedict Cumberbatch

Dr. Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch is known for his performance as Stephen Strange in the MCU Phase 3 movie Doctor Strange. However, Strange isn’t the only character the actor portrayed in the film. Later on in the film, Cumberbatch voiced Dark Dimension villain Dormammu. Seeing as Dormammu was designed to be Strange’s evil reflection, Cumberbatch was the best man for the job. Now that the Multiverse of Madness teased Doctor Strange’s journey into the Dark Dimension, fans assume that Cumberbatch will be voicing Dormammu once again. 

2. Damion Poitier

Damon Poiter - Multiple Roles in MCU

Damion Poitier portrayed the original Thanos in The Avengers post-credits scene. Sure, the actor was replaced later on by Josh Brolin. However, Poitier’s iconic performance is still remembered. Apart from appearing as Thanos, the actor was also seen in Captain America: Civil War as a Crossbones mercenary in Lagos. 

3. Gemma Chan

Multiple Roles in MCU

Gemma Chan is known for her role as a celestial being in MCU’s The Eternals. The movie may have marked the first appearance of Sersi in the MCU. However, Chan is certainly not new to the franchise. In Captain Marvel, she was seen playing the character of Minn-Erva. Nevertheless, it is uncertain that she’ll ever be seen playing the blue-skinned character again. On the contrary, it is assumed that Chan will hit the big screens once again as Sersi in Eternals 2

4. Matt Gerald

8 Actors Who Played More Than One Role In MCU

Matt Gerald‘s famous role was in Daredevil, portraying the unassuming tailor Melvin Potter. Altogether, he was a designer who created clothes for Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. Needless to say, Marvel Cinematic Universe also had other plans for the actor. In the Marvel Studios’ All Hail The King, he played the role of a prison inmate who got into an altercation with Slattery. Both of the roles were relatively minor and not lead characters. However, playing Melvin Potter was a significantly larger opportunity than the Seagate Prison inmate. 

5. Clancy Brown

Multiple Roles in MCU

Clancy Brown is famously known for his work in live-action acting and voiceovers. MCU took advantage of both of his abilities. Brown played the sinister role of The Blacksmith in The Punisher and Daredevil. Additionally, the character was heard in MCU’s Thor: Ragnarok, where he gave Surtur his voice. Although both roles had unique elements, playing The Blacksmith gave the actor more recognition than the Surtur voiceover. 

6. Paul Bettany

Multiple Roles in MCU

Paul Bettany is no stranger to playing MCU superheroes. He’s played the role of Vision in multiple films and TV shows. However, before getting cast as the Vision, he voiced over Tony’s artificial assistant, JARVIS. In MCU’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision emerged because of JARVIS. Vision is just a physical and independent portrayal of JARVIS. Needless to say, it makes it hard to believe that both are different characters.

7. Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Michelle Yeoh played Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which was just a character cameo. Ogord was just there to tease the original Guardians of the Galaxy team that appeared in Marvel Comics. Her breakthrough role was in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The main highlight of the film was her portrayal of Ying Nan as one of the guardians of the mystical dimensions of Ta Lo.

8. Peter Mensah 

8 Actors Who Played More Than One Role In MCU

Peter Mensah was first seen in The Incredible Hulk as General Joe Geller. The character was tasked to hunt down and capture the Hulk alongside General Thaddeus Ross. The actor also appeared in the MCU in Agents Of SHIELD as Qovas. This performance was relatively larger than his previous role. He was the leader of the Confederacy, trying to get his hands of Gravitonium.

Related Posts
Guardians of the galaxy 3 Peacemaker Actors
Every Peacemaker Actor That Appears In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3
May 11, 2023
Kraven The Hunter Will Create Another Multiverse MCU Problem
March 29, 2023
mcu Thunderbolt Ross recast
Who Is Playing The MCU’s New General Thunderbolt Ross?
April 6, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast character
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Cast and Character Guide (Where You Know Them From)
May 5, 2023
The First WandaVision Spin-Off Is Repeating An MCU Mistake
March 24, 2023
Everything We Know About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
April 3, 2023

About The Author

Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.