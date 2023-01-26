Who Are the Actors in the MCU’s Thor: Ragnarok Movie?

When Taika Waititi was announced to have joined the film’s production as director, expectations were high. Waititi is known for his unique directing style and comedic approach to movies. So, when Thor: Ragnarok became the highest-grossing film in the Thor movie series, it only confirmed what was already known.
Definitely, no surprise that Waititi would be brought on board to direct its sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. But grossing $854 million on a $180 million budget couldn’t have been 100% because of Waititi’s screenplay direction. To the top nine casts that made all 130 minutes of running time worthwhile, a big thanks to you!
Thor (Chris Hemsworth)
Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor, Prince of Asgard, and an Avenger. A significant part of the film’s success was Waititi bringing out the comedic side of Thor. It made him more relatable as a human than as an Asgardian god.
Thor loses Mjolnir and his father and discovers he’s got an evil elder sister, Hela, the goddess of death. If that wasn’t enough, he had to team up with his brother Loki and Hulk to try and save Asgard. Definitely, a lot for one Avenger to take it, but he’s not your ordinary god!
Loki (Tom Hiddleston)
Tom Hiddleston also reprises his role as Loki, the trickster god. He seems to have been ruling Asgard for a while, disguised as his father, Odin. He’s more than elated to see Thor come and ask him for help to save Asgard. For the first time in probably never, the two gods set aside their attitudinal differences to battle a common enemy—their sister, Hela.
Hela (Cate Blanchett)
You know you’re a badass warrior when your father has to keep you imprisoned until after he dies. Hela, the goddess of death, becomes a thorn in the flesh of Thor and Loki. But, with her release and return to Asgard, she wants to change it into a place more befitting for her personality.
Hela is more offended that Thor and Loki, her younger siblings, think they have what it takes to stop her. Iconic actress, Cate Blanchett, joins the MCU to deliver an amazing performance with the Hela character.
Heimdall (Idris Elba)
Idris Elba reprises his role as Heimdall, Asgard’s all-seeing, all-hearing gatekeeper. When Odin leaves Asgard and Loki rules the kingdom disguised as Odin, Heimdall goes on a self-imposed exile. With the return of Thor and Loki to stop Hela from destroying the kingdom, Heimdall helps protect its citizens from the maniac goddess of death. For his love for Asgard, Heimdall is willing to lose his life.
Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum)
Jeff Goldblum makes an introduction to the MCU universe by playing the Grandmaster. The Grandmaster is the ruler of planet Sakaar and sits as one of the Elders of the Universe. The Grandmaster is unbothered about the chaos in any other part of the universe. Instead, he just wants to have fun and enjoy the pleasures of life.
It’s easy to see Waititi’s direction in how the Grandmaster character turned out. Added to the stellar performance from Jeff Goldblum, the delivery was superb.
Scrapper 142/Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)
Looking back, Tessa Thompson’s addition to the MCU to play Valkyrie was an excellent choice. No one takes to the bottle like Valkyrie, who’s more than comfortable working for the Grandmaster under Scrapper 142.
For her, Sakaar was a far enough destination to drown in her sorrows of losing her sisters. Thor helps bring her on board to help save Asgard as the Valkyrie warrior that she once was.
Skurge (Karl Urban)
Every evil Queen needs to have a henchman; it’s just how the story should go. So, when Skurge sees an opportunity to keep his head on his shoulders, he jumps at it. Skurge joins forces with Hela to conquer Asgard. Although he starts as a guard on Bifröst Bridge, replacing Heimdall, he aspires for more and becomes Hela’s right-hand man.
Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)
Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner and Hulk. After leaving earth, he finds himself in Sakaar, where he has become a legendary warrior. In a bid to fight off the trauma from Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hulk takes a more prominent role on Sakaar, suppressing Bruce Banner. Hulk joins Thor, Valkyrie, and Loki to help stop Hela in Asgard.
Odin (Anthony Hopkins)
Anthony Hopkins reprised his role as Odin, King of Asgard. However, Odin is far away from Asgard and in exile on earth. When his sons, Thor and Loki, find him, he seems disoriented. But in his last moments, he reveals to them what would come after he dies—their older, maniac sister, Hela, the goddess of death.
