Featuring Peacemaker actors in the compelling end to the Guardians trilogy counts among the best moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. This is especially true for fans of the HBO Max series and indeed the superhero fandom at large. The creative process of the Marvel Studios’ superhero film overlapped with the making of The Suicide Squad (2021) and its spin-off series, Peacemaker. With James Gunn at the helm of the three projects, it is not hard to explain the Peacemaker cameos in the final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy. He wrote Season 1 of the superhero series while on a break between editing The Suicide Squad and drafting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.
As one of the most anticipated TV showsof 2022, Peacemaker premiered to positive reviews with solid approval ratings. The same can be said about Guardians 3 which is widely considered a worthwhile conclusion to the trilogy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 delivers multiple Easter egg moments, comic book connections, and cameo appearances. Here’s a rundown of the Peacemaker actors in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.
1. Chukwudi Iwuji
James Gunn first worked with Chukwudi Iwuji on Peacemaker; wherein the actor stars alongside John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. Iwuji’s portrayal of Clemson Murn in The Suicide Squad spin-off left a lasting impression on Gunn. He declared the Nigerian-British talent one of the best actors he’s ever worked with, adding him to the Guardians family for a major role “every big-name actor in Hollywood wanted,” he claims.
The Peacemaker actor plays the main villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, The High Evolutionary — a narcissistic scientist on a quest to enhance what he believes are lower lifeforms. An Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Iwuji’s return to the MCU isn’t guaranteed but he could likely become a prominent part of Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe. The Nigerian-born actor has gained wider recognition with The High Evolutionary role, which has been ushered him into a new level in a career that has spanned two decades with roles in several films, TV shows, and stage productions.
2. Jennifer Holland
From The Suicide Squad to Black Adam (2022) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), American model and actress Jennifer Holland has played Emilia Harcourt in several DC Studios films. She also portrays the character in Peacemaker, where her background in competitive gymnastics has come to play in the character’s fight scenes. Having starred in several films and many TV shows since 2004, Holland’s brilliance and talent has never been in doubt. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, she appears as Administrator Kwol, a security worker of The High Evolutionary’s bio-engineering company, OrgoCorp.
Gunn enjoys working with Holland and that’s hardly a surprise as they have been a couple since 2015 and married since September 2022. They first worked together in Brightburn, a 2019 supervillain horror film Gunn co-produced with Kenneth Huang. Holland appears as Ms. Espenschied in the movie directed by David Yarovesky. Thereafter, she debuted as Emilia Harcourt, one of the aides to Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad. While GOTG Vol 3 has introduced Holland to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she is more likely to feature prominently in the DC Universe in years to come.
3. Stephen Blackehart
American character actor Stephen Blackehart has been a part of the Guardians family right from its outset. He appears as a Knowhere Dispatcher in the first film of the trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). In the sequel to the first film, he plays Brahl, and then Steemie in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a role he reprises in GOTG Vol. 3.
Also a producer, Blackehart has a robust work history with Gunn. He has produced TV shows like Humanzee for the filmmaker, in addition to portraying various characters in Gunn’s productions. Blackehart is the voice of Charlie the Gorilla in “Monkey Dory”, Season 1, Episode 5 of Peacemaker.
4. Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker has voiced numerous characters in dozens of television shows, movies, and video games. The American voice actor known for vocalizing monsters and animals is the voice of Blurp in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He also vocalizes the lead character’s sidekick, an eagle named Eagly in Peacemaker. Gunn has confirmed that the eagle seen in GOTG Vol 3 isn’t only a reference to Peacemaker, but “actually the real Eagly.” The director wanted a real eagle for the Eagly role in the HBO Max series. However, he settled for a CGI replica when the real-life bird refused to indulge him.
