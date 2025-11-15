Artist Imagines How History’s Most Famous Painters Might Decorate Their Homes Based On The Color Pallettes Of Their Paintings

While artists love to take inspiration from the world to create breathtaking works of art, digital artist and interior designer Amaliya Brenneman decided to flip the script, using four of the most famous paintings ever created as inspiration for her interior designs. She wondered how history’s most celebrated painters, including Vincent Van Gogh, Leonardo da Vinci, Edvard Munch, and Salvador Dali, might decorate the insides of their homes based on the color palettes of their most cherished works.

Amaliya, in collaboration with Angi.com, used some of the most recognizable paintings the world has ever seen to recreate home interiors utilizing the same color schemes and aesthetics presented in the works of art.

Vincent Van Gogh: ‘The Starry Night’

Image credits: Angi.com

Salvador Dali: ‘The Persistence of Memory’

Artist Imagines How History’s Most Famous Painters Might Decorate Their Homes Based On The Color Pallettes Of Their Paintings

Image credits: Angi.com

Leonardo da Vinci: ‘Mona Lisa’

Artist Imagines How History’s Most Famous Painters Might Decorate Their Homes Based On The Color Pallettes Of Their Paintings

Image credits: Angi.com

Edvard Munch: ‘The Scream’

Artist Imagines How History’s Most Famous Painters Might Decorate Their Homes Based On The Color Pallettes Of Their Paintings

Image credits: Angi.com

