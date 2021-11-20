10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chukwudi Iwuji

His full name is Chukwudi Iwuji, but you sometimes hear him referred to as Chuk Iwuji. He’s a famous actor who has had roles in projects such as “John Wick: Chapter 2,” and more. He’s currently filming the latest installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and he’s making quite a name for himself in Hollywood. He’s also well known for his work on stage, and he is quite good at what he does. He’s been in the business for a long time – going on seventeen years – and his fans still don’t know much about him. He’s a man who doesn’t speak of himself very often, but if you know where to look, you can find out more about the talented actor.
1. He is in his Mid-40s
No one knows precisely how old he is, but we do know that he was born at some point in the year 1975. Depending on when his birthday falls during the year, he’s either 45 or 46 as of 2021. He doesn’t look like he is closer to 50 than 40, but he’s not complaining about it, either.
2. He is Nigerian
He is both Nigerian and British, to be precise. From what we can ascertain about his early life, Iwuji was born in Nigeria, but his family moved to Ethiopia at some point during his childhood. They both worked for the United Nations.
3. He Attended Boarding School
We don’t know precisely when his family moved to Ethiopia, but we do know that at the age of ten is when they decided to send their son to boarding school. They chose a school located in England, which was not entirely close to where they were working. He spent a great deal of his own childhood living away from home.
4. He’s an Ivy League Graduate
From boarding school to the halls of the Ivy League, he’s a man who is clearly intelligent and capable at whatever he puts his mind to. When he finished his primary education, he was accepted and offered a spot at the prestigious Yale University. The Yale Graduate has a degree in Economics.
5. England Called
By the time he finished college, he was ready to head home. For the young actor, home was back in the United Kingdom. We assume spending so much of his life living there while he grew up was a big deal for him, and he feels it’s home.
6. He is Married
He might not be a long-married man, but he is a married man who is still in the honeymoon phase of his marriage. He and his wife, Angela Travino, tied the knot at the beginning of 2020. We think they were married in February based on the timeline of his social media photos.
7. He Enjoys Working with People He Enjoys
He’s a man who not only likes what he does for a living, but he also likes the people he works with. He is a big fan of getting to meet new people at work and see how they act, what they do to get into character, and learn from them, but he is also a man who is so happy to meet new people and eventually get to call them friends.
8. He’s Wise
His Instagram biography is short, sweet, and very much to the point. He simply says what he does and that difficult does not mean impossible. It seems that too many people in the world today don’t think that failure or difficulty has any place in life when it’s so important to always experience both. How do you learn if you never make a mistake? Without mistakes, we cannot improve.
9. He is a Big Fan of His Wife
He might not be the kind of man who shares too many personal details, but he calls his wife his better half. He also posted a lovely video of her on his Instagram feed at the end of 2020 that features a sweet caption. “They say you should find something to be grateful for every day to have a longer and happier life…well here’s to a very long and happy life for me,” and then tags her in the photo.
10. He is a Private Man
We love that he loves his privacy. He keeps his marriage out of the press. He keeps his life out of the press. He speaks of his work and his jobs, he loves to talk about his coworkers and the work that they are doing, and he loves to promote his work. He does not, however, love to talk about his private life or involve the world in every moment. That is such a gift.