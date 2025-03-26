Who is Michelle Randolph? Meet the Young, Fast-Rising Actress

With a career spanning less than a decade, Michelle Randolph is an up-and-coming actress making waves in Hollywood. Her undeniable talent and captivating on-screen presence have brought the young actress a new, growing fanbase. Although she worked briefly in film, Randolph is famous for her performances on television in the past three years.
Despite her young age, Michelle Randolph’s journey in the entertainment world has been marked by hard work, dedication, and a passion for storytelling. From playing the feisty, conservative Elizabeth Strafford in 1923 to the more controversial, strong-willed Ainsley Norris in Landman, With a growing list of credit, Randolph has been cast in Scream 7. Randolph has long proven her versatility in portraying characters. Here are several facts to know about the fast-rising actress Michelle Randolph.
Michelle Randolph is a California Native
Michelle Randolph was born and raised in California. Growing up in and around Hollywood definitely helped shape Randolph’s interest in acting from a young age. Watching a young, child actress burst into the industry was sort of a motivation for Randolph, whose parents were not in the entertainment industry. Randolph was raised in Walnut Creek, California, before moving to Huntington Beach, California, when she was 16. With an interest in the performing arts, California’s vibrant culture and proximity to Hollywood provided Randolph with several opportunities to pursue her dreams.
She’s an Alumni of Arizona State University
Although it’s unknown if Michelle Randolph actively participated in school plays, her passion for acting steered her career choices. After graduating from High School, she took a break before setting her sights on studying Film and Media Studies at Arizona State University. While in Arizona, she continued taking minor roles. Michelle Randolph graduated with a degree in Film and Media Studies from Arizona State University in 2023.
Michelle Randolph Began Her Career as a Model
For audiences who recently became acquainted with the actress, it’s no surprise to know she had a background in modeling before transitioning into acting. In 2016, Randolph signed with Wilhelmina Models. Although headquartered in New York City, the modeling agency has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and London. Since the agency was founded in 1967, it has represented hundreds of models, artists, and celebrities, as well as athletes and content creators. A few notable names include Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, Machine Gun Kelly, Nick Jonas, and Demi Lovato. While signed with the agency, Randolph appeared on Young Once, a reality TV show.
Cassie Randolph is Michelle Randolph’s Older Sister
Michelle Randolph isn’t the only star in the family. Her older sister is reality TV star Cassie Randolph. Reality television audiences will recognize Cassie from her time in The Bachelor. Cassie was one of 30 contestants in the show’s season 23. The season starred 26-year-old former professional football player Colton Underwood.
The 23-year-old speech pathologist Cassie Randolph beat all other 29 contestants to emerge as the season’s winner. Cassie stood out for viewers when she made history as the first woman to win a season, after quitting during the season. A year after the show ended in 2019, the couple announced their breakup. In 2021, Colton Underwood publicly came out as gay, with many viewers believing it was probably the cause of the couple’s failed engagement.
Michelle Randolph Once Dated Actor Gregg Sulkin
While much isn’t known about Michelle Randolph’s romantic life as she prefers to keep it private, the actress was once involved with actor Gregg Sulkin. The couple began dating in the mid-2010s and broke up sometime in 2021, after dating for five years. Sulkin is an English actor famous for playing Chase Stein in Runaways (2017–2019). He also starred in As the Bell Rings (2007–2008) as JJ, Mason Greyback in Wizards of Waverly Place (2010–2012), and Wesley Fitzgerald in Pretty Little Lies. He also co-starred alongside Michelle Randolph in The Throwback (2022).
She Co-Owns a Denim Line with Her Sister
Michelle and Cassie Randolph launched their denim clothing line in 2022. The line consisted of denim pullovers, oversized button-ups, Sunday pants, high-rise shorts, the classic jacket, and the bra top. Their denim line is LNDN, named after their younger brother Landon Randolph. The sisters had the vision to launch a sustainable denim brand in the late 2010s. Having lived and grown up in California, they chose a denim line as it’s a super popular clothing line in California.
Michelle Randolph Went to a Cowboy Camp to Perfect Her Role in 1923
Michelle Randolph had lived a city life cushioned away in California. After landing the role of Elizabeth Strafford in Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series 1923, she, alongside several other cast members, had to go through a Cowboy Camp. Unsurprisingly, Randolph had never ridden a horse before the show. With the Western show requiring horse riding, the characters had to look like they had been riding horses their whole lives. Although she had to learn it, Randolph’s character hardly ever rode on a horse alone. Cast members were taught how to herd cows across the ranch as well as how to rope them. In all, Randolph considered it a fun experience and a knowledge that’ll stay with her for life.
