Professional driver Paul Swan is already pretty well known in the NASCAR community, but now he’s about to get introduced to a whole new world. Paul will be a cast member in an upcoming reality TV series called Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane. The series is set to premiere on USA on June 23rd. According to the show’s description, the series “features an inside look at the Daytona 500 champion’s day-to-day life with his wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Fans will get a front row seat to every high-stakes race, heartwarming family moment and all the hilarious adventures that contribute to his prowess behind the wheel.” Even if you already think you know Paul, this show will definitely offer a new perspective. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Paul Swan.
1. He’s From Wisconsin
Paul was born and raised in Wisconsin. Although he is proud of where he’s from, he eventually decided to relocate to North Carolina where he currently lives. However, no matter how long he stays away from Wisconsin, his home state will always have a special place in his heart.
2. He Has an Account on Cameo
If you’re one of Paul’s fans, you’ll be excited to know that you have the chance to hear from him directly. He records and sells personalized video shoutouts using a platform called Cameo. He charges $30 per video and can have them turned around within 24 hours. People can also pay $3 to chat with him.
3. He Likes to Go Hunting
NASCAR is a huge part of Paul’s life, but it certainly isn’t the only thing he enjoys. He loves spending time outside and hunting appears to be one of his favorite outdoor activities. Not only does he like to go hunting, but it’s also something he’s gotten pretty good at.
4. He Started His NASCAR Journey as Part of the Pit Crew
Paul isn’t someone who grew up with dreams of becoming a race car driver. Instead, it’s something he kind of fell into by accident. Paul’s official bio on the USA website states, “After moving to North Carolina, Paul was hired to help with strength training for the RCR pit crew. ”
5. He Plays Golf
Hunting isn’t the only way that Paul likes to spend his time outdoors. He is also an avid golfer. In addition to being a great way to enjoy a beautiful day, golf also allows Paul to express his competitive side while having a good time. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any details on how Paul does on the field.
6. He Loves Sneakers
Paul has a great sense of style and anyone who loves fashion knows that no outfit is ever complete without the right pair of shoes. For Paul, though, that pair of shoes is usually sneakers. He loves rocking the latest kicks and is what some people might describe as a sneakerhead.
7. He Was a Football Player
Paul’s life may be all about NASCAR now, but that wasn’t always the case. There was a time when there was another sport that had all of his attention. Paul grew up playing football and he was a member of the football team during his time at Bowling Green State University.
8. He Enjoys Being Near the Water
Paul is an active person who likes to get out and live every moment to the fullest. For him, that includes making the most of every beautiful day. Whether he’s swimming, boating, or surfing, Paul really loves being out on the water. Needless to say, he also likes to make sure that his body is swimsuit ready all year long.
9. He’s A Proud Dad
Even though Paul has a very busy schedule, he doesn’t let that take away from his personal life. He is happily married to Mariel Swan and the couple has one child together. When Paul gets some time away from his work, he always looks forward to spending time with his family.
10. Life in the Fast Lane is His Only TV Experience
Paul probably never imagined that he would eventually become a reality TV star, but we all know that life has a funny way of working things out. From what we can tell, Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane is going to be Paul’s first TV experience. However, once he gets his foot in the door there’s always a chance that other opportunities in the entertainment industry will present themselves. Maybe one day he and his wife will even have their own show.