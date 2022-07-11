Each season of Big Brother welcomes a new group of House Guests. Each with their own personalities, experiences, and motivation for winning. This season, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli is among the latest group to enter the Big Brother House, and he’s also hoping to be the latest name added to the list of winners. Even though he’s only 23 years old, Joe is a wise person with a very competitive side. He’s willing to do what he needs to do to win the show’s $750,000 prize and he understands that it isn’t going to be easy. Since the season just started, Joe still has a long road ahead of him, but there are officially countless people cheering him on. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Joe Pucciarelli.
1. He’s a New York Native
Joe was born and raised on Staten Island. He comes from an Italian family and he is very proud of his roots. Although New York will always be very special to him, he has been living in Florida for the last several years and he’s definitely enjoying the Sunshine State.
2. He’s a Football Coach
Joe grew up playing football and his talents took him all the way to the college team at Stevenson University. Unfortunately, however, his playing career was cut short due to an injury. In an effort to stay close to the game, he decided to take up coaching. He is currently an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic University.
3. He’s Family Oriented
We don’t have a lot of specific details about Joe’s family life, but we do know that he has very close relationships with his loved ones. In addition to his parents, he also has two brothers. He probably doesn’t get to see them as often now that he lives in Florida, but he cherishes being able to spend time with them.
4. He Isn’t Afraid to Flip the Vote
Alliances are an important part of Big Brother, but since only one person can win these alliances always end up falling apart at some point. Still, though, no one wants to be the first person to break out from the group. Joe, however, isn’t worried about that. According to Fandom, he said, “I think I would flip the votes to help my personal game. I’m here for me. I am here for my family. I’m here to win that money. And everybody knows flipping the votes makes things a little bit more exciting. I’m here to entertain America as well.”
5. He’s a Private Person
From what we can tell about Joe so far, he is someone who doesn’t like to share lots of personal information about himself. While it would be nice to know more about him, it’s easy to understand why people like to maintain their privacy. Fortunately, Big Brother isn’t the kind of show where people are expected to tell all of their business.
6. He’s a Dog Person
Learning whether someone is a dog or cat person can often provide you with some insight into what their personality might be like. All of the dog lovers out there will probably be happy to know that Joe is a dog person. However, it’s unclear if he has a fur baby of his own.
7. He Doesn’t Have A Big Social Media Following
Instagram is the only social media platform where we were able to track down a profile for Joe. As of now, he has just over 2,110 followers. There’s a very good chance that number will grow exponentially the longer he stays in the Big Brother House. He may even become an influencer when his time on the show is done.
8. He’s a Baseball Fan
Although it appears that football has been Joe’s primary sport for many years, he also loves baseball. Not only did he play baseball while he was growing up — and even when he was in college — but he continues to be a huge fan of the sport. He loves getting out to games whenever he gets the chance.
9. He Hopes to Make Friends in the Big Brother House
Big Brother definitely isn’t a show about making friends, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. In an interview with US Weekly, Joseph shared that while it’s true he really wants to win, he also wants to make connections with other people in the house. Even if he doesn’t end up winning, he may still walk away with some lifelong relationships.
10. He’s Been a Big Brother Fan for Many Years
Getting cast for Big Brother has been a great opportunity for Joe in more ways than one. In addition to being in a position to win $750,000, he is also getting the chance to be part of something he’s loved for many years. Joe has been watching Big Brother since he was in middle school.