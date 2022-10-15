All There Is to Know about Sarah Parker

All of us are intrigued by the Hocus Pocus star Sarah Jessica Parker. At least I can say that for myself. She is often on my mind; I’m thinking about who she is and what got her this far. I saw her first in Sex and the City and she looked famous and not so famous (if that makes sense) at the same time.
So I decided to dig deep into this American actress and see for myself if she really is that famous. Care to join?
How Old Is Sarah Jessica Parker Now?
Sarah Jessica Parker was born in1965 and that makes her 57 years old. Sarah was born in Nelsonville, Ohio. Her father, Stephen Parker, was a journalist and her mother was a nursery school teacher named Barbra Forste. Things did not work out for her parents and they filed for a divorce. Sarah Parker’s mom remarried.
Now Sarah has eight siblings, four of which are her half-siblings. Sarah trained as a dancer at the American Ballet School and Professional Children’s School. She also studied at Dwight Morrow High School. What’s little known about this beauty is that she grew up in poverty. Sarah Jessica Parker had her fair share of tough times.
Career Life of Hocus Pocus Star, Sarah Parker
Sarah Parker was already a trained singer and ballet dancer when she was cast in The Innocents. At that time she was just 11 years old. Her role in The Sound of Music made her land the lead role in Annie. Sarah took on acting as her full-time job once she graduated. She worked in television for a while at the start until she landed a role in L.A. Story. This was a star-turning role for Sarah Parker and things just skyrocketed for her from there. If you are wondering how old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus, let me tell you that she was 28 years old at the time.
Sarah Parker appeared in Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, and many others but it was Sex and the City (1998) that gave her fame the push she needed. Sarah Parker starred as Carrie Bradshaw who is a sex columnist. Her 1993 film Hocus Pocus even got a sequel this year called Hocus Pocus 2.
What Makes Sarah Parker So Famous?
Sarah Parker earned most of her fame from the TV show and subsequent movies Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. Her Carrie Bradshaw character made her the winner of two Emmy awards and four Golden Globe awards as the Best Actress. Sarah is a producer who also owns a perfume line (launched in 2005) and a shoe collection called SJP (launched in 2014).
Who Is Sarah Jessica Parker Married to in Real Life?
Sarah Jessica Parker did date finely before she decided to tie the knot. She was in a live-in relationship with Robert Downey Jr. They dated for seven years before they broke up in 1991. Sarah dated a few more before she met her beau, Matthew Broderick.
They met on Broadway in 1991 when Matthew was directing a show there. They were introduced to each other through Matthew’s brother but they did not begin dating each other until 1992 when Matthew left a voice note for Parker one February morning, asking her out.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick tied the knot in 1997 and they are still going strong.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Children
The couple has a son named James and twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha. Her daughters were conceived through surrogacy.
James Wilkie Broderick
Sarah gave birth to James Broderick on October 28, 2002. He is 20 years old and enrolled in college at Brown University. Sarah was pregnant with James when she was shooting for Sex and the City season 5 but her baby bump was successfully concealed with smart wardrobe choices.
Marion And Tabitha Broderick
Sarah became the mother to two beautiful daughters in 2009 via surrogacy. She named them Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick. The twins were born in Ohio and are 13 years old. The couple has kept away their children from social media most of the time successfully.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Net Worth
Sarah Jessica Parker’s net worth is an amazing $200 million. Her fellow witch sisters Bette Middler and Kathy Najimy also made it successful. Bette Middler’s net worth is $250 million and Kathy Najimy’s net worth is $8 million.
Matthew Broderick’s net worth is also $200 million.
Fun Facts About Sarah Jessica Parker
- Sarah Jessica Parker wore the color black to her wedding.
- She is a ballerina.
- Sarah almost said no to Sex and the City.
- She is Judaist.
- Sarah Parker broke up with Robert Downey Jr due to his drug problem.
- Although she lives in New York, she also owns a home in Ireland. They spend most of their time in Ireland.
- Sarah Parker is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
So this is all about Sarah Jessica Parker and her glamorous life. Did we miss out on something? Let us know what you think about her in the comment section.