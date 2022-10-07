Hocus Pocus was originally released almost 30 years ago, in July 1993, in the middle of summer for some reason, as a standalone film. When a second one was finally confirmed to be in the works, fans lost it to discover that their favorite characters from the original movie, no matter how large their careers have gotten since, all signed on to reprise roles in Hocus Pocus 2. While originally Hocus Pocus wasn’t as successful as Disney had hoped, annual playbacks of the movie on Disney’s channels, ABC Family, and Disney Channel, helped create a fan following similar to many other seasonal Disney movies. As happy as fans have been that Hocus Pocus 2 was finally released, especially as a Disney+ exclusive over having to go to a theater, some have already been hoping for another entry series, and we’re here to tell you the possibility of Hocus Pocus 3. Below, we’ve detailed Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, and the possibility of Hocus Pocus 3, hopefully not another nearly three decades after Hocus Pocus 2.
Hocus Pocus
The original Hocus Pocus was released on July 16th, 1993, in the middle of Summer, not the Halloween season, and followed the Sanderson Sisters. The three Sanderson Sisters witches were ultimately hanged for the murder of a girl, but before the Sanderson Sisters were hung, one of them cast a spell that would allow them to be restricted on All Hallows’ Eve under specific circumstances. Such conditions for their resurrection included a full moon on All Hallows’ Eve and the Black Flame Candle lit by a virgin in their cottage. 300 years later, on October 31st, 1993, three teenagers and a cat that the witches punished and immortalized when they were hanged eventually group up, along with the zombie ex-boyfriend of one of the witches, to take them down. Overall, the group takes down the witches, but when the movie reaches its end, within the final seconds, the witches’ spellbook opens its eye to imply that it may not be the final appearance of the Sanderson witches.
Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2 was released much more in line with the Halloween season than the July release of the original Hocus Pocus and premiered September 30th on Disney+, versus a theatrical release as well. While those factors immediately made Hocus Pocus 2 different from Hocus Pocus, those were the only differences that could be confirmed before the movie was viewed. After viewing the movie, there were vast differences between the two films, but overall, what made Hocus Pocus 2 stand out from the original Hocus Pocus was the differences in technology since the Sanderson sisters were revived. Such advances include the teaser-teased brooms replaced by modern cleaning technology, such as a Swiffer and Roomba. From viewing Hocus Pocus 2, the plot of Hocus Pocus was eerily similar to a movie sequel 30 years later. This may have been due to the rare circumstance that a movie made 30 years later as a sequel may not always be able to get the original cast members. Still, Hocus Pocus 2 ensured that all main members were willing not to tamper with the heart of the original Hocus Pocus and be cast in the sequel. Unfortunately, hopes of Thora Birch’s return to Hocus Pocus were essentially meaningless, as she didn’t return. As the sequel was just as similar overall to the original, Hocus Pocus 2 specifically followed a group of three friends, yet again, as they accidentally lit the Black Flame Candle in a place where witches’ power is strong by nature and summoned the Sanderson sisters, in which they searched the town for young souls to claim for their youth before the sun rises.
Possibility of Hocus Pocus 3
With the three-decade wait between Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, the possibility of Hocus Pocus 3 has remained highly unlikely within the next 30 years but with the era of streaming and the only recent decision to try and make a Hocus Pocus 2 once all the lead actresses agreed to do so. Hocus Pocus 3, if a possibility at all, would have to happen in less than 30 years, should the actresses choose to portray the characters again, but with the ending of Hocus Pocus 2, in which the Sanderson sisters appeared as if they were together in eternity, and no longer able to be summoned on All Hallows’ Eve. Perhaps a sequel of Hocus Pocus would more likely be a Disney+ series in which the life of the Sanderson sisters before or surrounding the events of their death and appearances after would be seen from a different perspective. Hocus Pocus 2 also seemed to leave an open page regarding Sam Richardson’s character, as he was obsessed with magic and the Sanderson sisters.