Top 10 Black Female Comedian Actors in Hollywood

Black female comedian actors have had an undeniable impact in Hollywood, bringing their unique humor, perspective, and cultural insights to the forefront of comedy. Whether in film or television, their humor often weaves together clever commentary on race, gender, and society at large. Like their male counterparts, these Black female comedian actors have become household names in the genre.
Legends like Moms Mabley and Thea Vidale paved the way for several generations of Black female comedian actors. Today, the legacy of these pioneers lives on through older and a new wave of Black female comedic talents. While several of these women also double as stand-up comics, the list will focus on these comedians who are not only famous in the genre but have had a successful career as actors. With these being often cast in comedic roles than in any other genre, here are the top Black female comedian actors in film and television.
10. Yvonne Orji
Nigerian-American actress and comedian Yvonne Orji gained widespread recognition for her role as Molly Carter on HBO’s comedy-drama series Insecure. Her portrayal of the character as a smart, confident, yet imperfect woman was comedic and relatable. Insecure’s success quickly helped solidify Orji as a standout talent in comedy and drama. Yvonne Orji often draws from her own life experiences as a Nigerian-American navigating two cultures. This gives her work authenticity and relatability, which sets her apart.
During Insecure’s final season, Yvonne Orji landed a major film role as Emily Conway-Parker in the 2021 buddy comedy Vacation Friends. The movie’s success led to a sequel, Vacation Friends 2 (2023), in which Orji reprised her role. She was also part of the ensemble cast in the 2022 black horror comedy The Blackening. After hosting Amazon Prime Video’s 2021 Yearly Departed comedy special, Orji has had two voice role projects in television—Velma (2023–2024) and My Dad the Bounty Hunter (2023).
9. Tichina Arnold
Actress Tichina Arnold stands out with her memorable performances and strong on-screen presence. Arnold effortlessly balances humor with emotional depth, making her humor relatable and grounded in real-life experiences. Tichina Arnold’s career spans decades, having made her debut in 1983. Since the early 1990s, Arnold has had a successful career as a comedic actor, having played Pamela “Pam” James on Martin Lawrence’s hit sitcom Martin from 1992 to 1997. Arnold’s comedic timing, as well as portraying Pam as a strong, outspoken character, made her a standout.
In 2000, Tichina Arnold reunited with Martin Lawrence in the crime comedy movie Big Momma’s House. She joined the cast of UPN’s sitcom One on One in a recurring role as Nicole Barnes. She played the character from 2001 to 2005. That same year, she landed the role of Rochelle in the semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. As part of its main cast, she appeared in all 4 seasons from 2005 to 2009. In 2024, Arnold voices the character in the animated sequel series Everybody Still Hates Chris. Tichina Arnold is also known for her roles in Happily Divorced (2011–2013), Survivor’s Remorse (2014–2017), and The Neighborhood.
8. Issa Rae
Issa Rae stands out as one of her generation’s top Black female comedian actors with her unique blend of authenticity, wit, and relatability. Rae began her career with the comedy web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl (2012–2013). However, Insecure, a show she created, put her on the map. Although she hasn’t taken on a major project on television since then, Issa Rae has starred in several comedy films. A few notable mentions are the 2019 Little, the 2020 rom-com The Lovebirds, the 2022 Vengeance, and the Oscar-nominated films Barbie and American Fiction.
7. Leslie Jones
Stand-up comedian and actress Leslie Jones is known for her unapologetic humor, fearless persona, and ability to command attention in comedy and acting. With a height of 1.83 m, Jones is also known for using her height and appearance as a source of comedy, breaking away from Hollywood’s traditional beauty standards. Leslie Jones got her big break on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Although she left in 2019, it was a springboard for her acting career. Leslie Jones has starred in several comedy movies as a character actor. Her most prominent projects have been Ghostbusters (2016), Masterminds (2016), and the 2021 sequel Coming 2 America.
6. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross’s combination of comedic brilliance, acting range, and cultural impact makes her one of today’s top Black female comedian actors. While many may argue she’s one of Hollywood’s Nepo babies, Tracee Ellis Ross has long proven she’s got the talent and depth to be in showbiz. Although not a comedian, Ross has been thrilling audiences since her comedic performances for decades. Her breakout role was playing Joan Clayton in the 2000s sitcom Girlfriends.
Although she took on several dramatic roles, Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her roles in comedy. In 2011, she played Dr. Carla Reed in the family sitcom Reed Between the Lines. Ross landed her most famous role as Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson in ABC’s sitcom Black-ish (2014–2022). She also reprises the role in the spin-off sequel and prequel, Grown-ish (2018–2022) and Mixed-ish (2019–2021). On the big screen, Tracee Ellis Ross bagged credits in comedies, including Daddy’s Little Girls (2007), The High Note (2020), American Fiction (2023), and Candy Cane Lane (2023).
5. Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph’s comedic chops are rooted in improvisation and a natural flair for blending humor with genuine warmth. With her big break in Saturday Night Live, Maya Rudolph has carved a niche for herself in comedy. Rudolph’s transition from sketch comedy to film and voice acting broadened her appeal. She has a growing list of credits, having starred in numerous projects in film and television. A few notable mentions include Up All Night (2011–2012), The Good Place (2018–2020), and Loot. On the big screen, she starred in Away We Go (2009), the Grown Ups movies, Bridesmaids (2011), The Angry Birds Movie and its sequel, and Disenchanted (2022).
4. Mo’Nique
Stand-up comedian and actress Mo’Nique is one of the legends of comedy in Hollywood. For decades, from the 90s, Mo’Nique was the go-to Black female comedian actor in film and television. She has long earned a reputation for her fearless, raw approach to comedy, as well as her powerful acting abilities. Some of her earliest television roles included Moesha (1999–2000), The Hughleys (2001), and The Parkers (1999–2004). The Academy Award-winning actress is also known for her film roles, such as Soul Plane (2004), Phat Girlz (2006), and Almost Christmas (2016).
3. Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes is celebrated for her razor-sharp wit, fearless commentary, and knack for tackling social and political issues through a distinct blend of humor and insight. This relatability and her unique perspective have cemented her as one of comedy’s distinctive voices. She has found success as a stand-up comic, actress, and writer.
Starting her screen career on television, Sykes has worked on several projects across the board. Her prominent acting roles include The New Adventures of Old Christine (2006–2010), Black-ish (2015–2020), and The Upshaws. Sykes’ movie credits are even more impressive, as she starred in Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000), Evan Almighty (2007), Ice Age films, Bad Moms films, Jexi (2019), and Friendsgiving (2020).
2. Tiffany Haddish
A significant part of Tiffany Haddish’s charm comes from her life journey. Haddish’s background of overcoming hardships has helped shape her comedy. She’s known for her real, gritty undertone and her humor. Tiffany Haddish had her break out with the 2017 all-female cast comedy Girls Trip. Less than a decade later, Haddish has become a household name in the comedy genre and one of Hollywood’s top Black female comedian actors. She’s known for her roles in The Carmichael Show (2015–2017), Keanu (2016), The Last O.G. (2018–2020), Night School (2018), Nobody’s Fool (2018), Bad Trip (2021), and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024).
1. Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg is at the top of the list of Hollywood’s Black female comedian actors. A living legend, Goldberg is one of the pioneers of Black female comedic actors, with a career spanning decades. She has earned several accolades for her talent as a comedian and actor. With an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony to her name, Goldberg is among a select few who have won the coveted EGOT.
Whoopi Goldberg is unique as a comedian and actor due to her range, fearless originality, and ability to address social issues with humor. From her renowned performance in Sister Act (1992) and throughout the decades, Whoopi Goldberg is one of the few Black female actors who had a successful eponymous TV show. Goldberg’s last comedy movie was the Tony Goldwyn-directed 2023 comedy-drama Ezra. In addition to these Black female comedian actors, check out these must-watch female comedians’ Netflix specials.
Follow Us