6 Actresses Who Can Play Harley Quinn After Lady Gaga

Harley Quinn, originally Harleen Quinzel, is a beloved and iconic character in the DC Universe known for her unpredictable and chaotic nature. First introduced as a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, Harley Quinn fell madly in love with the Joker, the infamous villain from Gotham City. Over time, she transformed into a criminal mastermind in her own right, adopting the persona of Harley Quinn and donning her signature red and black jester outfit.
Over the years, a plethora of talented actresses have portrayed this iconic character, starting with Arleen Sorkin in the first season of 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series. Since then, well-known actresses like Tara Strong, Jenny Slate, and Margot Robbie have stepped into the shoes of Quinn via voice acting or live action. In 2024, Lady Gaga will be the 18th actress to take on the role in the wildly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux. However, who can play her next? Here’s our pick of 6 actresses we think would be prefect for the role.
Isabel May
Isabel May is a fresh face in Hollywood who became popular with teenage audiences after starring in the Netflix family comedy, Alexa & Katie. However, she reached mainstream fame when she starred in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883. Although it was a supporting role, she captivated viewers with a nuanced rendition that packed a mighty punch. With the unpredictable nature of Harely Quinn, this rising talent would be a perfect choice to play the character after Lady Gaga has had her turn. Given her age (she was born in 2000), Isabel May would be a great option for an origin story of Quinn.
Amanda Seyfried
Since her start in teen movies like Mean Girls and Jennifer’s Body, Amanda Seyfried displayed an impressive level of diversity as she entered adulthood. In 2021, she received an Oscar nomination for her role in David Fincher‘s acclaimed biopic, Mank. From there, she has continued to showcase her dramatic abilities in projects like The Dropout and the eerie crime mystery series, The Crowded Room. With her nuance and complexity, she has already proven her innate capability to immerse herself into transformative roles. Although she previously turned down the role of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a leading role as Harley Quinn could be smart move for her career.
Allison Williams
Allison Williams has demonstrated her prowess as a well-rounded actress since emerging to fame in Hollywood, from playing the loveable and risk-taking Marnie in HBO’s Girls, to the evil and manipulative racist Rose in Jordan Peele‘s Get Out. With her skill, range, and adaptability, Allison Williams can easily portray the next Harley Quinn in a way that has never been seen before. She is the ideal fit for the iconic part as she has consistently shown that she can tackle challenging and demanding roles with ease.
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike in another shining example of an actress who could play the next Harley Quinn. Although she has portrayed a wide range of roles, she is most renowned for her twisted renditions in Gone Girl (for which she received an Oscar nomination) and I Care a Lot. In 2023, Pike yet again struck a note with audiences in the controversial yet widely popular Saltburn. In the movie, she portrayed the matriarch of a wealthy family, a woman whose morals and motives are shrouded in ambiguity throughout.
To that, it served as another nuanced portrayal that further congeals her stature as one of the finest actresses working in cinema today. Granted, she is slightly older than the other actresses on this list. However, if a movie was to be made, Rosamund Pike could play Harley Quinn in her later years, perhaps after the events of meeting the Joker.
Samara Weaving
Samara Weaving would be a great choice for the next Harley Quinn after Lady Gaga, and not just for her resemblance to Margot Robbie, who played Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Over the last few years, Weaving has took on roles in acclaimed movies like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. However, her commanding lead role in Ready or Not is where she really shined. In the movie, she transforms from a seemingly innocent young woman who resorts to brutal violence when she is targeted on her wedding night by her psychotic in-laws. This blend of eclectic acting ranges make her a dazzling choice to play the next Harley Quinn. Furthermore, there’s no denying that Samara Weaving possesses a killer, distinctive smile that would be perfect for the character of Quinn.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy‘s striking looks and commanding screen presence alone make her a excellent choice to take on the role of Harley Quinn. Over the last few years, she has starred in some of the biggest movies to hit movie theaters, such as The Witch, The Northman, Last Night in Soho, and Amsterdam. As well as winning the Rising Star BAFTA award in 2017, she was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her enthralling lead role in the TV series, The Queen’s Gambit. In 2024, her stardom is likely going to rise even higher, taking on roles in Dune: Part Two, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. So, with her dynamic range and captivating prowess, in our eyes, Anya Taylor-Joy would be the perfect choice to play the next Harley Quinn. If you want to read more about Anya Taylor-Joy, here are 10 of her underrated performances.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!