Four Things You Don’t Know About Amanda Seyfried’s Life Right Now

If you’re unfamiliar with the talented actress who just took home both a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy for her stellar role in The Drop Out, you might live under a rock. Amanda Seyfried has been acting for decades, and she’s one of Hollywood’s most talented young women. She plays the role of Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, which is the miniseries taking awards season by storm. Seyfried won both awards for lead actress, and she earned every bit of it. She turned 37 on December 3, 2022, and she’s not slowing down. Her career began in 1996 when she was only 11, and it’s spanned decades. However, despite thinking you know all the things there are to know about her, she continues to surprise us on a regular basis.
Amanda Seyfried Wants to Make Broadway Her Own
The good news for this young actress is that she’s making it happen. She made it clear that her career is going well, and she loves what she’s doing, but she wants to do something on stage. She recently confirmed that not only is she headed to Broadway, but she’s headed to Broadway with another very famous actress to portray some of Hollywood’s most famous characters. Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood are starring in the stage adaptation of Thelma and Louise.
“I wanna go to Broadway. I want to sing, and I think I’m finally getting to that point where it’s gonna happen. You should hear Evan Rachel Wood sing. My God,” she said of her stage appearance. She’s so excited about it, and we cannot wait. Imagine her and Wood on stage playing roles once held by the insanely famous and talented Genna Davis and Susan Sarandon. We cannot imagine.
Seyfried’s Children Love When She Wins Awards
When it comes to bringing home all the awards, Amanda Seyfried knows what that is like. She’s on a streak this awards season, and her kids are loving it. Her daughter is five, and her son is younger, but they adore it when their mommy brings home an award. “I said to my daughter that I was going to bring a trophy because I knew that I won. I knew I was going to have the Golden Globe that weekend to bring home and now I’m just like, this is it. She’s going to have stars in her eyes. They’re shining. I mean, they mean something to me and to us,” she said of her kids’ reaction to her win.
Seyfried’s Daughter Already Wants to Act
And it terrifies her husband. She says her little girl already wants to follow in the footsteps of her mom and dad, and she fully supports her choices. Her husband, on the other hand, says he is terrified. She knows he will support their daughter in anything that she wants to do, and she likes to tell him jokingly that she’s the daughter of actors, so what does he expect? Regardless, she’s only five and will very likely change her mind a few times about what she wants to do with her life. She’s got a long one ahead of her, and it seems like she already has a good idea of what she’d like it to look like. Her parents are happy to support her in anything she chooses, and that is lovely.
Iconic Actress Susan Sarandon is Thrilled About The Broadway Production Seyfried is In
First and foremost, Susan Sarandon starred in the 1991 movie Thelma and Louise with her good friend Geena Davis. She also worked on a film with Seyfried in the past, and she is excited that her young friend is doing this. “I think that’s fabulous. They’re both great. And I hope they have as much fun and enjoy each other and love each other as much as Geena and I did,” she said of her younger friend taking on roles she and her longtime friend made so famous. It’s a lovely tribute, and we think that they’ll bring their own version of these two iconic actresses to life.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!