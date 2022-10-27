What is Susan Sarandon’s Net Worth in 2022?

No one would guess Susan Sarandon turned 76 in October of 2022. She’s as beautiful now as she was when she began her acting career in 1970. She’s been acting for 52 years, and the signs of aging she’s shown since day one are graceful and lovely. The thing about Susan Sarandon, though, is that she’s among the most talented women in the world. She’s good at what she does, but people aren’t sure what to think of her. Sarandon sometimes plays a character who is less than kind, uptight, and overwhelmed, but she’s not like that in her real life. She’s kind and generous, and she’s living her best life. Susan Sarandon’s net worth sits at $60 million as of 2022, and she’s earned every penny of that.
Susan Sarandon’s Early Life
Without going into too much detail, it’s important to mention that Susan Sarandon led a happy childhood. Her parents were successful, and she was the oldest of nine kids (four boys and five girls). Each of the kids was involved in sports, and the girls were heavily involved in their swim teams.
They won championships growing up due to being members of a private swim club in their New Jersey town. During her high school career, Sarandon decided to join a band that was also a dancing group. They weren’t looking to become famous, though. They were looking to create acts they could take with them to local hospitals so they could entertain the sick children who lived there.
In 1969, she was 23, married to Chris Sarandon (they wed in 1967 and divorced in 1979), and auditioned for movie roles. Her husband was also an actor. They both went out for a role in a movie called “Joe,” and she made it. Her husband did not. She ended up playing one of the main characters in the movie, and it was just the beginning for her. That was in 1970. By 1975, she’d starred in several daytime soap operas, a movie with Robert Redford, and she was part of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. By 1981, she was celebrating being nominated for an Academy Award for the first time.
Her Accolades
Susan Sarandon has starred in dozens upon dozens of movies. She’s been in everything from romantic comedies to horror movies to everything in between, but she always stars as characters she can bring to life. Perhaps, though, it was her role in Thelma & Louise that made her the most famous. Susan Sarandon is, as of 2022, a five-time Academy Award nominee. She’s won once, but the four women she lost to are outstanding – Katharine Hepburn, Jodie Foster, Emma Thompson, and Jessica Lange. Susan Sarandon finally won in 1996 for her role in Dead Man Walking.
She won one of the two BAFTA awards she was nominated for (Jodie Foster’s Silence of the Lambs came out the same year that Sarandon’s Thelma & Louise came out, and Foster was her biggest competition for all the awards that year). She has six Primetime Emmy Award nominations but no wins. She’s nominated once for a Daytime Emmy.
She’s been nominated for nine Golden Globes, and she’s won none. She won one of the six SAG Awards she was nominated for. Susan Sarandon has been nominated for dozens of awards, but we thought we’d mention the biggest and the best. She may have been nominated more times than she won, but she only lost to some of the most famous, most talented, and absolute best women in Hollywood. The talent is real.
Why Isn’t Susan Sarandon’s Net Worth More?
She’s not exactly destitute, and she’s also not complaining. There is one thing that Susan Sarandon has made clear over the years – she’s very happy with the amount of money she makes. What she’s even happier about, however, is the fact that she’s been a leading lady for over 50 years. Over 50 years – not many actresses or actors get to say they’re still leading actors in successful projects. She’s done so well with her career, and here’s what she has to say about her own success and the money she makes.
“I don’t think it matters that Jennifer Lawrence is paid 70 times more than what I am. It’s a business that is so subjected and I feel so lucky to be able to earn a living, and this is why to go after pay equality is really a chancy subject – because if Tom Cruise has a leading lady that’s in the movie as much as he is, should she get the same amount of money if she’s been in the business a shorter amount of time?
And should a character actor that’s been in the business for 50 years not get paid more?…There’s no equity in terms of value, and who knows how these decisions are made. So you can’t apply that to feeling unfair because the whole fact that actors get paid as much as we do is ridiculous. I mean, what a fabulous life, I can’t b*tch about whatever my pay level is. I don’t focus on that,” said Sarandon. Truer and more honest words have never been spoken. This is why Susan Saradon’s net worth is $60 million. Because she’s fabulous, and she knows it.