Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Colony Reeves

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Colony Reeves

34 seconds ago

Everyone is talking about Tampa. It’s the city on the west coast of Florida that’s both beautiful and relatively calm compared to some of the other cities in the state, but it’s also one that is being filmed for reality television right now. When Sharelle Rosado made the decision to reach out to the people at Netflix to suggest that their idea for “Selling Sunset,” was a great one, but that they should focus on a Tampa-based brokerage with an all-black, all-female employee base, the network did agree with her. Now she’s the star of “Selling Tampa,” alongside her brokerage, Allure Realty, and the women who work in her luxe office. Colony Reeves is one of those women, and we want to know more about her.

1. She is A Tampa Native

What sets her apart from some of the other women on the show is that she’s from Tampa, and she knows the city better than anyone else. She’s been here her entire life, and that is something that shows when she is working and living her life in this little city by the sea.

2. She is 30

She’s also among the youngest women on the show at the age of 30. Many of the women are a bit older, and they have come from other backgrounds. One is an attorney who decided to go into real estate a little later. One is a former army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan. They are all from different walks of life, and Colony is among the younger part of the cast.

3. She is a College Graduate

Prior to focusing on her real estate career, she made the decision to focus on her education. She enrolled in courses at the University of South Florida, which allowed her to obtain her college degree and still remain part of the Tampa Bay area for her college career. She’s been busy, and it shows.

4. She Was a Teacher

Prior to her role as a luxury real estate agent, she had a much different career path going on. She worked as a teacher. But, she did not work as just any teacher. She worked as a preschool teacher, which is an entirely different game that requires a lot of patience and a lot of love for the job. She did not love her job – we assume, anyway, since she’s not doing int any longer, and she left the education field.

5. Her Father Suggested Real Estate

Following her departure from her job as a teacher in the preschool field, her own father made the suggestion that she focuses on a different career. He suggested that she go into the real estate world, and she did just that. From what we understand, she’s been with Allure for slightly over two years, and she was an agent with another brokerage for about two years prior to joining the Allure team.

6. She is Doing Well

According to some estimates online, she’s not doing too poorly for herself, either. She has an estimated net worth of just over a half-million dollars. To be more precise her 2021 net worth is around $600k. She has a lot going for her, and she is clearly successful.

7. She Has Fans Looking to Set Her Up

She had a client when the show began, and the world went nuts. He’s a handsome man fluent in French and in the market for a piece of property, and they seemed to hit it off. His name is Cho Ndiforchu, and it seems that fans are hoping – a lot – that there is a little romance going on between them. For now, they seem like they are good friends, but they have not confirmed anything else about any sort of relationship or romance outside of a working friendship.

8. She Has a Professional Motto

All is well. And, she makes it very clear that if ever there is a chance that all is not well when she is working with you or alongside you, she does not mince words or hide things. It will be well, and she will make sure of it.

9. She is Knowledgeable

She is very honest about the fact that her lifelong stint in Tampa is one that has given her so much knowledge and so much insight into the community. She’s had a front-row seat to how the city has grown and evolved, how it has changed, and she knows what will happen to the city as a result. She uses that to her advantage, and it works for her.

10. She Appreciates her Privacy

She’s a woman who knows a thing or two about privacy, and she appreciates that. She’s happy to keep her private life under wraps, and we have a feeling nothing will change that as she continues to become more successful and more famous.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Five Times Hailey Was The Smart One On “Modern Family”
Five Scenes from The OC that Reflect Why the Ryan and Marissa Tandem is Our OTP
The Five Best Workplace Sitcoms of All-Time
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Terrible Films Involving The Cast Of The King’s Man
The Northman Looks Likes Vikings The Movie And It’s Awesome
Issues The New Scream Movie Needs To Avoid
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Colony Reeves
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rena Frazier
Five Actors Who Should Play David Letterman In A Biopic
Ghost in the Shell Netflix
The Five Best Anime Films of All Time
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes