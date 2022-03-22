Andrew Kujaswki has always wanted to find love, but unfortunately, that’s often easier said than done. Now, however, he’s hoping his time has come. Andrew is a cast member on the fourth season of Temptation Island and he’s looking forward to making a genuine connection. On the show, he and other single men will live in a house with a group of women who are in relationships. Despite their relationship statuses, these women are still open to the idea of finding love with someone else. Of course, however, this dynamic is going to create lots of obstacles and even more drama. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Andrew Kujaswki.
1. He’s From Pennsylvania
If you’ve been watching Temptation Island, you might be under the impression that Andrew is from the Tampa, Florida area. While it’s true that that’s where he lives now, he is originally from Pennsylvania. He grew up in a small town called Ephrata which is between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
2. He Has A Twin
You know what they say, two is better than one and that has definitely been the case in Andrew’s life. He has a fraternal twin sibling although it’s unclear whether it’s a brother or sister. Having a twin is a unique experience and it’s something that Andrew is grateful for.
3. He’s A Pet Parent
Andrew has been single for a while now and he doesn’t technically have any children of his own, but he’s still a father in his own right. He takes lots of pride in being a dog dad and his fur baby Jaxson is his pride and joy. When Andrew has free time, you can bet that he’s doing something with his pup.
4. He Loves The Beach
Florida is famous all over the world for its warm weather and beautiful beaches, and Andrew enjoys taking advantage of both of those things as often as possible. Whether he’s swimming, boating, or simply hanging out in the sun he loves being in and near the ocean.
5. He Doesn’t Have Any Previous TV Experience
Unlike some of his castmates, Andrew doesn’t appear to have any kind of history in the entertainment industry. From what we can tell, he hasn’t made any on-screen appearances outside of his time on Temptation Island. Now that he’s gotten his foot in the door, though, he may decide that he wants to stick around and do another reality show or get into acting.
6. He’s Very Family Oriented
Andrew comes from a close-knit family and that is something he is very thankful for. He looks forward to spending time with his loved ones and they have been a strong support system for him over the years. The fact that Andrew is so family-oriented will probably earn him some cool points with some of the women on Temptation Island.
7. He Was A Track Star
Sports have played a major role in Andrew’s life for many years, and he’s always loved the excitement of competition. After a successful track and field career in high school, Andrew went on to become a college athlete. He was a member of the track team at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. The fact that he isn’t afraid of a little competition will definitely come in handy on a show like Temptation Island.
8. He’s A Trainer
Even though his days as a competitive athlete are a thing of the past, Andrew hasn’t given up on living an active lifestyle. Exercise is an important part of his regular routine, but he also enjoys helping other people reach their health and fitness goals. He started a company called Kujawski Fitness, LLC although it’s unclear if he is still actively taking clients.
9. He Loves Adventure
Andrew is the kind of person who truly believes in living life to the fullest. He does everything he can to make the most of every moment and he’s all about having new experiences. From traveling to exploring nature, Andrew is always finding ways to feed his adventurous side. Being on a reality TV show might just be the biggest adventure of them all, though.
10. He Studied Sociology
In addition to being part of the track and field team at Shippensburg University, Andrew also earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology. According to his LinkedIn profile, however, he didn’t end up actually working in that field. He started his career as a media researcher and he currently works in marketing. If his reality TV career ends up taking off, he may be able to leave the traditional working world completely.