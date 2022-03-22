10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nathan Favro

Do you know Nathan Favro? If you don’t, it’s not a big deal. You will. He is on a quest to become the world’s busiest reality television star given that he’s appearing on just about every reality series known to man. He’s a former Bachelorette contestant in the Australian version of the show, and that appearance has led him to make more than a few additional appearances on reality television. He’s doing what he can, and he’s enjoying the time he’s spending on reality television. He seems to have a great deal going on in his life, and it’s time to get to know him.
1. He is Young
He’s been around the block a time or two for someone so young, but he is only 26. He was born on March 19, 1995, which means he’s close to turning 27 as we type. He was born and raised in Australia, and that’s where he became famous.
2. He Was Dumped on Television
Nathan Favro was first noticed on television when he appeared on “The Bachelorette Australia,” in an attempt to win the heart of a woman by the name of Ali. Halfway through her season, she dumped him on television and that was that. He didn’t have a great reputation in the house, and there were several people who did not care much for him.
3. He Did Bachelor in Paradise Australia
The fact that we didn’t even know that other countries made these shows until just now is really mindboggling to us, but that’s neither here nor there. What is important is that like so many scorned men and women, he decided to take off as many of his clothes as legally permitted on television and hang out on the beach with a bunch of women for a long summer of looking for love again.
4. He Did Exchange Rings
He actually found a woman in paradise, but many suspected his interest in her was nothing more than his way of staying safe throughout the series. They exchanged rings at the end of this reality season, and few were surprised when rumors began swirling that he dumped his lady love less than a week after the season finale aired.
5. He is Headed to Netflix
Now that he’s had two failed attempts at reality television, he is back for a third time. This time, you can catch him on Netflix on a show called “Byron Baes,” which already has so much controversy surrounding it. Essentially, the show features a bunch of influencers who live in the Byron Bay area of Australia, and cameras will follow them around in their natural habitat.
6. He is Rumored to be Dating a Costar
It seems that he and Elle Watson, who will also appear on Byron Baes, have been spending ample time together. She’s been posting photos of the two of them all over the internet for some time, and it seems that they are feeling good about one another. They say they’re just friends, but we’ll see.
7. He Prefers Summer
If you check out his Instagram page, it appears he is into summer. He shares that stretching summer out as long as possible is his goal, and there are many who won’t argue with him about that. Those people don’t live in Florida, but there are many people who agree with him.
8. He Enjoys Traveling
It is one of his passions in life, and who can blame him? No one likes to stay in the same place too long, and he is one of those men. He’d rather be out and traveling than doing much of anything else, and he does share his travel photos online.
9. He is a Dog Lover
He’s got a cute pup. He was caught coming out of the apartment of a woman not too long ago, and she claimed that he only spent the night because he had too much wine and she felt more comfortable allowing him to sleep on her couch than drive home. She had him over to play with his cute new puppy, according to her.
10. He Has A Decent Following
He’s been on reality television since 2018, but his online presence does not seem to reflect that. Perhaps this has something to do with the fact that he is an Australian reality star rather than an American one, though. We don’t actually know. He does have 31k followers on the gram, but it seems like few compared to Bachelorette contestants around here.