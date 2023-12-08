10 Underrated Anya Taylor-Joy Acts before ‘Furiosa’

Welcome to a journey through the filmography of Anya Taylor-Joy, an actress whose versatility and depth have captivated audiences around the globe. While many recognize her from ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘Split’, there’s a treasure trove of performances by Taylor-Joy that have flown under the radar. Before we see her in ‘Furiosa’, let’s explore these hidden gems that showcase her remarkable talent.
The Witch 2015 Thomasin
Anya Taylor-Joy’s role in ‘The Witch’ marked a turning point in her career. As Thomasin, she delivered a performance that was both haunting and nuanced, earning her critical acclaim and several awards.
I sobbed uncontrollably because I thought I was so terrible, Taylor-Joy confessed, reflecting the raw emotion she brought to the role. Despite her personal doubts, the film grossed a surprising $40 million worldwide, proving that her portrayal resonated with audiences far and wide.
Morgan 2016 Morgan
Following ‘The Witch’, Taylor-Joy continued to impress with her second film role in ‘Morgan’. She brought depth to an artificial being with synthetic nano-DNA, navigating the complexities of a character caught between humanity and technology. Her co-stars included Kate Mara and Paul Giamatti, among others, yet it was Taylor-Joy’s portrayal that stood out for its clarity and subtlety.
Barry 2016 Charlotte Baughman
In the biographical drama ‘Barry’, Taylor-Joy stepped into the shoes of Charlotte Baughman, Barack Obama’s early girlfriend. This role showcased her ability to adapt to different genres, moving from horror to a more grounded narrative without losing her captivating presence on screen.
Thoroughbreds 2017 Lily
The darkly comedic ‘Thoroughbreds’ saw Taylor-Joy as Lily, a character who concocts a murder plot against her stepfather. Her performance was described as deliciously evil, and she shared an invisible string of chemistry with co-star Olivia Cooke that elevated the film’s tension.
We moved together. Even if she was on the other side of the room, it was almost as if we had this invisible string that kept us really on the same path, said Taylor-Joy about their on-screen dynamic.
Marrowbone 2017 Allie
In the horror film ‘Marrowbone’, Taylor-Joy played Allie, contributing significantly to the eerie atmosphere that defines the movie. Her portrayal added layers of mystery and emotion to a story already rich with suspense.
The Miniaturist 2017 Petronella Oortman
Her role in ‘The Miniaturist’ as Petronella Oortman was another testament to Taylor-Joy’s affinity for period pieces. She perfectly captured Petronella’s wide-eyed innocence and determination, making her character’s journey through an unfamiliar world both believable and compelling.
Glass 2019 Casey Cooke
‘Glass’, the sequel to ‘Split’, saw Taylor-Joy reprise her role as Casey Cooke. Her character development was a highlight of the film, offering continuity and depth from her previous portrayal in ‘Split’. The evolution of Casey Cooke is a testament to Taylor-Joy’s ability to convey emotional complexity across different narratives.
Radioactive 2019 Irene Curie
In ‘Radioactive’, Anya Taylor-Joy took on the role of Irene Curie, daughter of Marie Curie. Though her screen time was limited, her scenes with Rosamund Pike were impactful, highlighting the strong dynamic between mother and daughter within this historical narrative.
Peaky Blinders 2019 Gina Gray
In ‘Peaky Blinders’, Anya Taylor-Joy brought Gina Gray to life with impeccable style and presence. Her performance drew comparisons to femme fatales of the 1930s and 1940s cinema, adding a layer of intrigue and sophistication to the series’ ensemble cast.
Here Are the Young Men 2020 Jen
In ‘Here Are the Young Men’, Taylor-Joy played Jen, whose interactions with the male lead are fraught with tension and complexity. Despite limited screen time, she delivered a performance that left viewers wanting more—a testament to her magnetic screen presence.
Anya Taylor-Joy has demonstrated an extraordinary range throughout her career. These performances are just a few examples of her ability to bring depth and authenticity to every role she inhabits. As we anticipate her upcoming appearance in ‘Furiosa’, let’s not forget these underrated acts that have contributed significantly to her growing legacy.
